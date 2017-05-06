AP PA Headlines, Sports Scores and Schedules for 5/7/2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Races for appellate court seats, the only statewide contests on the ballot in the Pennsylvania primary this month, are often derided as low-information contests. But for voters who put in a little research, it doesn’t have to be that way. Election experts say voters can find themselves making decisions on factors such as the candidates’ position on the ballot, the county where they live, their gender or the sound of their surname.

But for those looking for a better approach, one place to start is information published by Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, an advocacy group. In the fall, the most high-profile race will be for the state Supreme Court, pitting Republican Sallie Mundy against Democrat Dwayne Woodruff. Neither Mundy nor Woodruff has an opponent in the May 16 primary.

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania landowners could face arrest for trespassing on their own property if they violate a court order obtained by a pipeline company. The Gerhart family of Huntingdon County has been battling Sunoco Logistics’ Mariner East 2 pipeline. They’re challenging Sunoco’s use of eminent domain to lay the pipeline across a portion of their 27-acre property.

StateImpact Pennsylvania reports a recent court order gives Sunoco the right to have the Gerharts or any other protester trespassing on the company’s right of way removed by law enforcement. The 350-mile long pipeline across southern Pennsylvania will carry propane, butane and ethane from the Marcellus Shale natural gas formation to an export terminal near Philadelphia. The family’s attorney said Friday that Sunoco has not yet started construction on the Gerharts’ land. No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is moving to get rid of a requirement that applicants for all state agency jobs fill out a question about whether they have a criminal conviction. Wolf said Friday that too often “one small checkmark” can prevent people with criminal records from getting a job and moving on. Starting July 1, applicants for non-civil service positions with the state will not have to fill out a criminal conviction box on job applications.

Pennsylvania joins about 20 others states in the “ban the box” movement. Wolf says the change will allow job-seekers to be judged on their skills, not just their criminal history. The new policy has a number of exceptions, including for law enforcement positions. Wolf expects the policy to be extended to civil service jobs by December.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Oddities & Conversation starters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Always Dreaming successfully navigated the slop in capturing the Kentucky Derby by 2 ¾ lengths at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Always Dreaming ran 1 ¼ miles in 2:03.59 with John Velazquez aboard and paid $11.40, $7.20 and $5.80. Looking at Lee finished second, followed by Battle of Midway.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 11 Chi Cubs 6

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 11 Minnesota 1

Final Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 1

Final Cleveland 3 Kansas City 1

Final Baltimore 6 Chi White Sox 5

Final Oakland 6 Detroit 5

Final L.A. Angels 2 Houston 1

Final Seattle 8 Texas 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 2 Milwaukee 1, 10 Innings

Final Washington 6 Philadelphia 2

Final St. Louis 5 Atlanta 3

Final N-Y Mets 11 Miami 3

Final Cincinnati 14 San Francisco 2

Final Colorado 9 Arizona 1

Final L.A. Dodgers 10 San Diego 2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 102 Utah 91

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT Ottawa 5 N-Y Rangers 4

Final Washington 4 Pittsburgh 2

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final L.A. Sparks 73 San Antonio 59

Final Dallas 80 Indiana 75

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Baltimore 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 4:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Cleveland at Toronto 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Nashville 3:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton 7:00 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut at N-Y Liberty 3:00 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix 6:00 p.m.

The Nationals are visiting Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and the Phillies play today at 2pm. When the Phillies are on Newsradio 1070 WKOK, our normal programming (CBS News, CBS Sportsradio, AccuWeather and sports, all continue on WKOK.com).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved