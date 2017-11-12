AP PA Headlines, Sports Scoreboard, and Schedules for Sunday 11/12/17

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is ordering the Pennsylvania Legislature’s Republican leaders to turn over documents about how they developed the 2011 map of the state’s congressional districts, which a lawsuit claims gave the GOP an unconstitutional advantage in elections. The judge Thursday gave the top two Republican leaders a week to produce communications they or aides had with REDMAP, the party’s 2010 redistricting project, and information used to develop the map.

Republican leaders had argued they shouldn’t have to disclose the communications. Plaintiffs say they are hopeful the information will enable them to prove at trial next month that Republicans improperly used their role in administering elections to achieve partisan objectives. Republican leaders didn’t immediately comment. A similar challenge to Wisconsin’s state legislative map awaits a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bridge in western Pennsylvania has been renamed in honor of a police officer killed while responding to a domestic violence call a year ago. The Central Avenue Bridge, which runs over Chartiers Creek in Canonsburg, was dedicated Friday in honor Canonsburg Police Officer Scott Bashioum. Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, local officials, students friends and relatives attended the ceremony.

Bashioum and Officer James Saieva Jr. were both shot when they responded to a domestic dispute call last year. Officials say 47-year-old Michael Cwiklinski shot the expectant mother of his child, 28-year-old Dalia Sabae, and the officers before killing himself. Saieva survived. State Rep. Brandon Neuman said Bashioum’s example “makes you believe that one person can make a difference.”

READING, Pa. (AP) — After receiving reports of a cheetah running loose through the streets of a small Pennsylvania town, police spotted and captured the big cat, which has been identified as an African serval. The calls about the big spotted feline started coming in on Nov. 3, and when Reading officers tracked it down, they also thought they’d found a cheetah.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County says they got a call from the department about the “cheetah” on Saturday. When staff responded, they found a cat called an African serval. The cats are illegal to own in Pennsylvania without a license. The animal was declawed and very friendly, leading animal workers to presume it had been a pet. It’s been transported to a big cat rescue group.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota lawmaker is being criticized for her tweet about transgender people. Republican Rep. Mary Franson, of Alexandria, posted a tweet on her personal Twitter account after two transgender candidates were elected to the Minneapolis City Council. The tweet read: “A guy who thinks he’s a girl is still a guy with a mental health condition.”

Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement that “Franson’s hurtful remarks attempt to cheapen this historic victory.” Franson released a response to the backlash on her Facebook page, saying she “should have shown grace and not come across the way” she did. She added that it’s not the first time she’s offended “social justice warriors and it won’t be the last.”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who gave approval for her late husband’s face to be donated for transplant says she’s proud to see the difference it’s made in the man who got it. Lilly Ross met Andy Sandness for the first time recently at Mayo Clinic, where Andy underwent 56 hours of surgery last year to receive the face of Lilly’s husband, Calen.

Lilly had feared seeing Calen’s face on another man for the possible reminders of the suicide that ended his life.

But she says she was happy to see how Sandness, whose own face was shattered by a suicide attempt, has been transformed from someone who shied away from strangers’ looks into an outgoing, happier person. The pair shared a tearful hug and Sandness held the Rosses’ young son.

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (AP) — Weather observers stationed atop the highest peak in the Northeast are having some fun with a blast of cold wind. Winds gusted to over 100 mph (160 kph), temperatures got down to below zero and the wind chill hit minus-40 on Friday at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, site of some of the world’s worst recorded weather.

The frigid conditions didn’t stop the observatory’s Tom Padham from battling the whipping winds. In a video post on the observatory’s Facebook page, Padham is seen strapping on a pair of goggles and heading outside for “a bit of fun” — struggling to stand against the wind. It feels like January across the upper Midwest and Northeast. The National Weather Service says high temperatures are 15 to 25 degrees below average and numerous freeze warnings are in effect..

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Today, we start out with Catholic Perspective and Day 1, then Sara Lauver will be at the anchor desk with local news, AccuWeather and sports, Listen for the 10am CBS Week-in-Review, and 11am Legends of Success with John Resnick with Tommy Lasorda, Sr. with a Veterans Day salute. At noon, we’ll have NBC’s “Meet the Press” guests White House legislative director Marc Short; Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Then its CBS Sportsradio with coverage of the NFL.

In high school football, the Selinsgrove Seals, District 4 Quad-A champions, will take on the Bellefonte Red Raiders, in the next round of the PIAA state playoffs. The game will be Saturday afternoon (11/18) at Mansion Park in Altoona. Kickoff is 1pm. Live coverage on 94KX begins at 12 noon.



AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final New Orleans 111 L.A. Clippers 103 Final Washington 113 Atlanta 94 Final Houston 111 Memphis 96 Final N-Y Knicks 118 Sacramento 91 Final San Antonio 133 Chicago 94 Final Golden State 135 Philadelphia 114 Final Cleveland 111 Dallas 104 Final Milwaukee 98 L.A. Lakers 90 Final Denver 125 Orlando 107 Final Utah 114 Brooklyn 106 Final Phoenix 118 Minnesota 110 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final N-Y Rangers 4 Edmonton 2 Final Ottawa 4 Colorado 3 Final OT Montreal 2 Buffalo 1 Final Toronto 4 Boston 1 Final SO Columbus 2 Detroit 1 Final Minnesota 1 Philadelphia 0 Final OT Chicago 4 Carolina 3 Final New Jersey 2 Florida 1 Final N-Y Islanders 5 St. Louis 2 Final SO Nashville 5 Pittsburgh 4 Final Winnipeg 4 Arizona 1 Final San Jose 5 Vancouver 0 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Final (1) Alabama 31 (18) Mississippi St. 24 Final (10) Auburn 40 (2) Georgia 17 Final (7) Miami 41 (3) Notre Dame 8 Final (4) Clemson 31 Florida St. 14 Final (5) Oklahoma 38 (8) TCU 20 Final (6) Wisconsin 38 (25) Iowa 14 Final (11) Ohio St. 48 (13) Michigan St. 3 Final (12) Oklahoma St. 49 (24) Iowa St. 42 Final (14) UCF 49 UConn 24 Final (15) Southern Cal 38 Colorado 24 Final (16) Penn St. 35 Rutgers 6 Final Georgia Tech 28 (17) Virginia Tech 22 Final (19) Washington St. 33 Utah 25 Final (21) Michigan 35 Maryland 10 Final (23) West Virginia 28 Kansas St. 23 ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Green Bay at Chicago 1:00 p.m. Minnesota at Washington 1:00 p.m. New Orleans at Buffalo 1:00 p.m. Cincinnati at Tennessee 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh at Indianapolis 1:00 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit 1:00 p.m. N-Y Jets at Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville 1:00 p.m. Houston at L.A. Rams 4:05 p.m. Dallas at Atlanta 4:25 p.m. N-Y Giants at San Francisco 4:25 p.m. New England at Denver 8:30 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (1) Duke 99 Utah Valley 69 Final (14) Notre Dame 72 DePaul 58 Final (22) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 85 St. Francis (Pa.) 68 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Toronto at Boston 3:30 p.m. Miami at Detroit 4:00 p.m. Houston at Indiana 6:00 p.m. Dallas at Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE New Jersey at Chicago 7:00 p.m. Edmonton at Washington 7:00 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim 8:00 p.m. San Jose at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m. ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Green Bay at Chicago 1:00 p.m. Minnesota at Washington 1:00 p.m. New Orleans at Buffalo 1:00 p.m. Cincinnati at Tennessee 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh at Indianapolis 1:00 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit 1:00 p.m. N-Y Jets at Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville 1:00 p.m. Houston at L.A. Rams 4:05 p.m. Dallas at Atlanta 4:25 p.m. N-Y Giants at San Francisco 4:25 p.m. New England at Denver 8:30 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL UMBC at (3) Arizona 6:00 p.m. Vermont at (5) Kentucky 3:30 p.m. Navy at (13) Miami 4:00 p.m. George Mason at (16) Louisville 2:00 p.m. Chicago St. at (20) Purdue 4:00 p.m. Monmouth (NJ) at (23) Seton Hall 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved