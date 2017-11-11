Home
AP PA Headlines Sports Scoreboard and Schedules for Saturday 11/11/17

WKOK Staff | November 11, 2017 |

Penn State payouts on Sandusky abuse claims now top $100M

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has paid out an additional $16 million to people with claims they were sexually abused by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, raising the total amount of payouts to more than $100 million.  The school previously said it settled with 33 people for $93 million. The new payouts bring the total to $109 million.

It’s not clear how many people shared in the latest settlements, which were paid during the 2016-17 school year.  The university also disclosed Friday that it spent at least $4.9 million last year on related internal investigations and costs.  The latest payments mean the school’s overall Sandusky-related costs now exceed a quarter-billion dollars.  Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for sexual abuse of boys, including attacks that occurred in campus facilities.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say they have seized dozens of gambling machines and more than $400,000 in cash.  Police say the raids conducted Wednesday involved electronic machines located in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties. Authorities say the raids were part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gambling.

The raids took place at liquor establishments and other locations, but police did not name the establishments or say if the locations are still open. The news release also did not describe charges police plan to file.  Prosecutions will be handled by the state attorney general’s office.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a Roy Halladay jersey left at a memorial for the former baseball star.  Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp says an officer at the memorial outside Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia witnessed the man take the jersey and put it under his jacket. Gripp says the officer chased the man down and arrested him around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers cited the man for disorderly conduct and released him. Gripp says the man was not charged with theft because the jersey was left behind and no longer had an owner.  The jersey has since been returned to the memorial.  Halladay died this week at 40 after the private plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

 

READING, Pa. (AP) — After receiving reports of a cheetah running loose through the streets of a small Pennsylvania town, police spotted and captured the big cat, which has been identified as an African serval.  The calls about the big spotted feline started coming in on Nov. 3, and when Reading  officers tracked it down, they also thought they’d found a cheetah.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County says they got a call from the department about the “cheetah” on Saturday.  When staff responded, they found a cat called an African serval. The cats are illegal to own in Pennsylvania without a license. The animal was declawed and very friendly, leading animal workers to presume it had been a pet.  It’s been transported to a big cat rescue group.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) —  The financial fallout to Louis C.K.’s acknowledgement of sexual misconduct has begun, with FX Networks and FX Productions announcing they will cut ties to the comedian, stripping his title as executive producer and taking away any compensation for the four projects they were working with him on.  In a statement, FX Productions says it will cancel a deal it had with C.K.’s production company, Pig Newton.

The four projects in the works were “Better Things,” ”Baskets,” ”One Mississippi” and “The Cops.”  FX Networks and FX Productions say C.K. was a “professional” partner over the past eight years but “now is not the time for him to make television shows.”  The announcement came hours after C.K. said recent allegations of sexual misconduct are true and he released a statement expressing remorse about using his power “irresponsibly.”
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — First lady Melania Trump rolled a ball out of Play-Doh, played a harmonica she made from household materials and watched kids construct a fish out of a compact disc and glitter while visiting a pre-school at an Alaska military base.  She spent about 35 minutes Friday with students and teachers with the child and youth programs.

She was at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage during a refueling stop after spending most of the last week in Asia with her husband, President Donald Trump. He remains in Asia on official business.  Mrs. Trump also shook hands with parents and other military family members before departing from the base for Washington, D.C.

 

NEW YORK (AP) — Having breakfast at Tiffany’s isn’t just a big-screen dream anymore. The New York based jewelry chain has opened a restaurant at its famed flagship store on Fifth Avenue. And yes the menu does offer, well, Breakfast at Tiffany’s — just like in the classic 1961 Audrey Hepburn film. The Tiffany Blue Box Cafe opened its doors today. And don’t expect the usual eggs, toast and bacon; the $29 selections for the morning meal include avocado toast and a buttermilk waffle.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com will broadcast the Penn State Nittany Lions football game today, they take on Rutgers. Airtime is 10:30am, and kick-off is noon. Penn State games are back on WKOK.com. After the game, tune in and catch CBS Sportsradio’s coverage of the top college football games and the prep for tomorrow’s NFL.

Sunday, we start out with Catholic Perspective and Day 1, then Sara Lauver will be at the anchor desk with local news, AccuWeather and sports, Listen for the 10am CBS Week-in-Review, and 11am Legends of Success with John Resnick with Tommy Lasorda, Sr. with a Veterans Day salute. At noon, we’ll have NBC’s “Meet the Press” guests White House legislative director Marc Short; Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Huskies upset

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Love ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns against the nation’s stingiest defense, leading Stanford to a 30-22 victory over No. 9 Washington on Friday night.

The Huskies (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12, No. 9 CFP) started fast with touchdown runs by Myles Gaskin on the first two drives but stalled after that in a crippling blow to their hopes of getting back to the four-team playoff. The Cardinal (7-3, 6-2) bounced back from a loss at Washington State last week with a very balanced attack. K.J. Costello took advantage of opportunities downfield, completing 16 of 27 passes for a career-high 211 yards.

Love also boosted his Heisman hopes after being held to 69 yards last week on a gimpy ankle that also forced him to miss one game.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Paschall scored 15 points and Jalen Brunson had 14 to lead No. 6 Villanova to a 75-60 win over Columbia. Mike Smith scored 19 points for Columbia. The Wildcats won their 15th straight season opener.

 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DISTRICT 4 Class AAAA Final

2-Selinsgrove  34        Final

1-Shikellamy   0

DISTRICT 5/6/9 Class AAAA Finals

2-Johnstown    12        Final

1-Bellefonte    34

DISTRICT 4 Class AAA Finals

2-Loyalsock    35        Final

1-Danville       6

DISTRICT 2 Class AAA Finals

2-Lake Lehman           7          Final

1-Scranton Prep          54

DISTRICT 4 Class AA Semi-Finals

2-Central Columbia     14        Final

1-Southern Columbia  59

 

6-Line Mountain         6          Final

5-Mount Carmel          42

DISTRICT 4 Class A Finals

4-Wyalusing    28        Final

2-Montgomery            6

DISTRICT 3 Class A Finals

2-Fairfield                   Saturday

1-Steelton-Highspire

 

COLLEGE AND PRO SPORTS SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Detroit 111      Atlanta            104

Final    Boston 90        Charlotte         87

Final    Indiana            105      Chicago           87

Final    Milwaukee      94        San Antonio    87

Final    Oklahoma City            120      L.A. Clippers  111

Final    Orlando           128      Phoenix           112

Final    Miami  84        Utah    74

Final    Brooklyn         101      Portland          97

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT          Ottawa            4          Colorado         3

Final OT          Toronto           3          Boston 2

Final    Florida 4          Buffalo            1

Final    Carolina           3          Columbus        1

Final    Washington     4          Pittsburgh        1

Final    Dallas  5          N-Y Islanders 0

Final    Vegas  5          Winnipeg         2

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    Stanford          30        (9) Washington           22

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (1) Duke          97        Elon     68

Final    (2) Michigan St.          98        North Florida  66

Final    (3) Arizona      101      N. Arizona      67

Final    (4) Kansas       92        Tennessee St.  56

Final    (5) Kentucky   73        Utah Valley     63

Final    (6) Villanova   75        Columbia         60

Final    (7) Wichita St. 109      UMKC            57

Final    (9) North Carolina       86        N. Iowa           69

Final    (10) Southern Cal        84        Cal St.-Fullerton         42

Final    (25) Texas A&M         88        (11) West Virginia      65

Final    (12) Cincinnati            107      Savannah St.   77

Final    (13) Miami      77        Gardner-Webb            45

Final    (15) Minnesota            92        SC-Upstate     77

Final    (17) Xavier      101      Morehead St.  49

Final    (18) Gonzaga  97        Texas Southern           69

Final    (19) Northwestern       79        Loyola (Md.)   75

Final    (20) Purdue     105      SIU-Edwardsville       74

Final    (21) UCLA     63        Georgia Tech   60

Final    (23) Seton Hall            90        Fairleigh Dickinson     68

Final    (24) Baylor      107      Cent. Arkansas            66

 

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Clippers  at         New Orleans   7:00 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Washington     7:00 p.m.

Memphis         at         Houston          8:00 p.m.

Sacramento     at         N-Y Knicks     8:00 p.m.

Chicago           at         San Antonio    8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Golden State   8:30 p.m.

Cleveland        at         Dallas  8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers     at         Milwaukee      8:30 p.m.

Orlando           at         Denver            9:00 p.m.

Brooklyn         at         Utah    9:00 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Phoenix           9:00 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton       at         N-Y Rangers   1:00 p.m.

Colorado         at         Ottawa            1:00 p.m.

Buffalo            at         Montreal          7:00 p.m.

Toronto           at         Boston 7:00 p.m.

Columbus        at         Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Philadelphia    7:00 p.m.

Chicago           at         Carolina           7:00 p.m.

Florida at         New Jersey      7:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at         St. Louis          8:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         Nashville         8:00 p.m.

Winnipeg         at         Arizona           10:00 p.m.

Vancouver       at         San Jose          10:00 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(1) Alabama    at         (18) Mississippi St.      7:00 p.m.

(2) Georgia      at         (10) Auburn    3:30 p.m.

(3) Notre Dame           at         (7) Miami        8:00 p.m.

Florida St.       at         (4) Clemson     3:30 p.m.

(8) TCU           at         (5) Oklahoma  8:00 p.m.

(25) Iowa        at         (6) Wisconsin  3:30 p.m.

(13) Michigan St.        at         (11) Ohio St.   12:00 p.m.

(12) Oklahoma St.       at         (24) Iowa St.   12:00 p.m.

UConn            at         (14) UCF         12:00 p.m.

(15) Southern Cal        at         Colorado         4:00 p.m.

Rutgers            at         (16) Penn St.   12:00 p.m.

(17) Virginia Tech       at         Georgia Tech   12:20 p.m.

(19) Washington St.    at         Utah    5:30 p.m.

(21) Michigan  at         Maryland         3:30 p.m.

(23) West Virginia      at         Kansas St.       3:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Utah Valley     at         (1) Duke          7:00 p.m.

(14) Notre Dame         at         DePaul            4:00 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.)           at         (22) Saint Mary’s (Cal)            8:00 p.m.

