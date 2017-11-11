AP PA Headlines Sports Scoreboard and Schedules for Saturday 11/11/17

Penn State payouts on Sandusky abuse claims now top $100M

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has paid out an additional $16 million to people with claims they were sexually abused by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, raising the total amount of payouts to more than $100 million. The school previously said it settled with 33 people for $93 million. The new payouts bring the total to $109 million.

It’s not clear how many people shared in the latest settlements, which were paid during the 2016-17 school year. The university also disclosed Friday that it spent at least $4.9 million last year on related internal investigations and costs. The latest payments mean the school’s overall Sandusky-related costs now exceed a quarter-billion dollars. Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for sexual abuse of boys, including attacks that occurred in campus facilities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say they have seized dozens of gambling machines and more than $400,000 in cash. Police say the raids conducted Wednesday involved electronic machines located in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties. Authorities say the raids were part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gambling.

The raids took place at liquor establishments and other locations, but police did not name the establishments or say if the locations are still open. The news release also did not describe charges police plan to file. Prosecutions will be handled by the state attorney general’s office.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a Roy Halladay jersey left at a memorial for the former baseball star. Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp says an officer at the memorial outside Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia witnessed the man take the jersey and put it under his jacket. Gripp says the officer chased the man down and arrested him around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers cited the man for disorderly conduct and released him. Gripp says the man was not charged with theft because the jersey was left behind and no longer had an owner. The jersey has since been returned to the memorial. Halladay died this week at 40 after the private plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

READING, Pa. (AP) — After receiving reports of a cheetah running loose through the streets of a small Pennsylvania town, police spotted and captured the big cat, which has been identified as an African serval. The calls about the big spotted feline started coming in on Nov. 3, and when Reading officers tracked it down, they also thought they’d found a cheetah.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County says they got a call from the department about the “cheetah” on Saturday. When staff responded, they found a cat called an African serval. The cats are illegal to own in Pennsylvania without a license. The animal was declawed and very friendly, leading animal workers to presume it had been a pet. It’s been transported to a big cat rescue group.

NEW YORK (AP) — The financial fallout to Louis C.K.’s acknowledgement of sexual misconduct has begun, with FX Networks and FX Productions announcing they will cut ties to the comedian, stripping his title as executive producer and taking away any compensation for the four projects they were working with him on. In a statement, FX Productions says it will cancel a deal it had with C.K.’s production company, Pig Newton.

The four projects in the works were “Better Things,” ”Baskets,” ”One Mississippi” and “The Cops.” FX Networks and FX Productions say C.K. was a “professional” partner over the past eight years but “now is not the time for him to make television shows.” The announcement came hours after C.K. said recent allegations of sexual misconduct are true and he released a statement expressing remorse about using his power “irresponsibly.”

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — First lady Melania Trump rolled a ball out of Play-Doh, played a harmonica she made from household materials and watched kids construct a fish out of a compact disc and glitter while visiting a pre-school at an Alaska military base. She spent about 35 minutes Friday with students and teachers with the child and youth programs.

She was at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage during a refueling stop after spending most of the last week in Asia with her husband, President Donald Trump. He remains in Asia on official business. Mrs. Trump also shook hands with parents and other military family members before departing from the base for Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK (AP) — Having breakfast at Tiffany’s isn’t just a big-screen dream anymore. The New York based jewelry chain has opened a restaurant at its famed flagship store on Fifth Avenue. And yes the menu does offer, well, Breakfast at Tiffany’s — just like in the classic 1961 Audrey Hepburn film. The Tiffany Blue Box Cafe opened its doors today. And don’t expect the usual eggs, toast and bacon; the $29 selections for the morning meal include avocado toast and a buttermilk waffle.

Huskies upset

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Love ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns against the nation’s stingiest defense, leading Stanford to a 30-22 victory over No. 9 Washington on Friday night.

The Huskies (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12, No. 9 CFP) started fast with touchdown runs by Myles Gaskin on the first two drives but stalled after that in a crippling blow to their hopes of getting back to the four-team playoff. The Cardinal (7-3, 6-2) bounced back from a loss at Washington State last week with a very balanced attack. K.J. Costello took advantage of opportunities downfield, completing 16 of 27 passes for a career-high 211 yards.

Love also boosted his Heisman hopes after being held to 69 yards last week on a gimpy ankle that also forced him to miss one game.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Paschall scored 15 points and Jalen Brunson had 14 to lead No. 6 Villanova to a 75-60 win over Columbia. Mike Smith scored 19 points for Columbia. The Wildcats won their 15th straight season opener.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DISTRICT 4 Class AAAA Final

2-Selinsgrove 34 Final

1-Shikellamy 0

DISTRICT 5/6/9 Class AAAA Finals

2-Johnstown 12 Final

1-Bellefonte 34

DISTRICT 4 Class AAA Finals

2-Loyalsock 35 Final

1-Danville 6

DISTRICT 2 Class AAA Finals

2-Lake Lehman 7 Final

1-Scranton Prep 54

DISTRICT 4 Class AA Semi-Finals

2-Central Columbia 14 Final

1-Southern Columbia 59

6-Line Mountain 6 Final

5-Mount Carmel 42

DISTRICT 4 Class A Finals

4-Wyalusing 28 Final

2-Montgomery 6

DISTRICT 3 Class A Finals

2-Fairfield Saturday

1-Steelton-Highspire

