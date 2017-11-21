AP PA Headlines: Severance tax nears vote in Harrisburg

PA HEADLINES

Natural gas tax comes up for debate in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation to impose a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production is getting closer to a vote in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, although the long-sought tax still faces hurdles in the nation’s No. 2 gas state. Debate over amendments lasted several hours Monday night, and was expected to continue Tuesday. A final vote may not occur before December.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and House Democrats have pressed Republican majority leaders to allow a tax vote. The bill imposes a volume tax that rises with the price of natural gas. It would raise about $100 million in a full year for the cash-strapped state, using 2016 production and current prices. Monday’s amendments added industry-friendly provisions designed to speed up the state’s issuance of pollution-control permits, similar to provisions the Senate passed with a natural gas tax in July.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is advancing legislation to reauthorize the federally subsidized Children’s Health Insurance Program after removing wording to prohibit coverage for gender or sex reassignment surgery. The House unanimously passed the bill Monday and sent it to the Senate. The Senate had inserted the Republican-penned prohibition three weeks ago, sparking opposition by Democrats. The bill reauthorizes the program for 2018 and beyond.

It currently covers 177,000 children in Pennsylvania. Senate Republicans say Pennsylvania can’t legally extend coverage for gender reassignment surgery. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says it expanded the coverage last year to comply with a new Obama administration rule. That rule is on hold in federal court and isn’t being enforced by the Trump administration. Separate legislation is now pending in the House to prohibit the coverage.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania government audit says bonuses paid out by organizers of last year’s Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia didn’t violate terms of a $10 million state grant so they don’t have to be repaid. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Monday the grant agreement with the Department of Community and Economic Development didn’t require the Democrats to use up their privately raised funds before spending the state subsidy.

DePasquale says “the confusing nature of nonprofit law” and payments to bid and host committee members are leading him to refer his findings to the Internal Revenue Service. The Democratic auditor general says the $10 million went for venue rental, event production and construction. Democratic former Gov. Ed Rendell was host committee chairman and approved $1.037 million in bonuses to staffers and interns.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Officials say four residents are still missing following last week’s fire at a Pennsylvania senior living community, and they “aren’t expecting good news” as investigators survey the building’s charred remains. The massive fire broke out Thursday night at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, west of Philadelphia.

Officials gave an update Monday on the rescue effort during that blaze that injured more than two dozen people and displaced more than 133 residents. Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan calls the fire “a tragedy.” He says two of the four missing were a husband and wife. Volunteers collected clothing and supplies for the residents over the weekend. Many neighbors helped with the rescue effort, wrapping the elderly in blankets and carrying them to ambulances in makeshift gurneys.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania town has reached a detente over a former councilman’s broadcast of taps through loudspeakers at his home, which had caused complaints and lawsuit threats. The Glen Rock Borough Council voted Nov. 15 to move the nightly taps-playing to a public park as part of a veteran’s memorial. Joshua Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing a recording of taps from his home nightly for about two years.

Last spring, he added loudspeakers. Several neighbors complained it created a disturbance. Over the summer, the council restricted Corney’s broadcast to Sunday nights and certain flag holidays. The York Dispatch reports the American Civil Liberties Union threatened to sue if Corney wasn’t allowed to play it. Corney says he’ll continue playing taps at home until the speakers at the Glen Rock Park are installed. It’s not clear when that will happen.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An email from Pennsylvania’s former elections chief to the governor indicates he was forced out of his cabinet-level job last month. The Associated Press on Monday obtained an Oct. 11 email from ex-Secretary of State Pedro Cortes in which he tells Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that he couldn’t understand why he was being pushed out.

In the email, Cortes tells Wolf he was struggling to understand “why you would dispense with my services without sharing with me concerns you had about my professional performance or personal life.” The governor’s office said last month Cortes had resigned, but offered no details. Cortes is also a Democrat and was nominated by Wolf when he took office in 2015. Cortes hasn’t responded to requests for comment, including phone messages left at his home Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge says they’re cautiously optimistic that he’ll make a full recovery from a heart attack. A Monday statement issued through a family spokesman said Ridge remained in an intensive care unit in Austin, Texas. He had been attending a Republican Governors Association conference there Thursday when he called for help at his hotel.

Ridge’s wife, Michele, says doctors are encouraged by his progress, although they caution there’s a “long road ahead.”

They say Ridge has made steady progress since undergoing an emergency cardiac catheterization, and doctors have removed some of the machines used to stabilize him. The Republican was a two-term Pennsylvania governor from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission says at least 666 bears were killed across the state over the weekend. The mandated count was brought in early afternoon Sunday after the beginning of the season on Saturday. Pennlive.com reports the weather over the weekend favored the animals — resulting in a lower total of bears killed on the first day of the hunting season than in previous years.

Rain over the weekend reduced visibility for many hunters. Despite these conditions, a 700-pound (317.52-kilogram) bear was killed in Venango County and a 648-pound (293.93-kilogram) bear was killed in Wayne County. The firearms hunting season for bear continues Monday through Wednesday, November 20-22.”

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — A month before the Trump administration sparked outrage by reversing a ban on body parts from threatened African elephants, federal officials quietly loosened restrictions on the importation of heads and hides of lions shot for sport. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began issuing permits on Oct. 20 for lions killed in Zimbabwe and Zambia between 2016 and 2018.

Previously, only wild lions killed in South Africa were eligible to be imported. In a pair of recent tweets, President Donald Trump said he’ll delay the new policy on allowing elephant trophies, calling the practice a “horror show.” Trump also expressed skepticism about his own administration’s claim that killing threatened animals could help save them by helping raise money for conservation programs. Trump’s adult sons are avid big-game hunters.

TETERBORO, N.J. (AP) — An atheist group is suing to stop an annual blessing of the animals at a New Jersey shelter. NJ.com reports American Atheists Inc. claims in a federal lawsuit the Bergen County Animal Shelter’s blessing of the animals by a Roman Catholic priest violates the First and Fourth amendments. The event was held last month and is intended to honor Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction against the county’s participation plus legal fees. It names Bergen County, the shelter and its director. The lawsuit says the Teterboro shelter is using government resources to promote religious ceremonies. The shelter is run by the county’s Department of Health Services and receives money from the state. The county hasn’t returned an email sent Monday seeking comment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonpartisan analysis says the Senate tax overhaul bill would produce tax increases for half of all taxpayers by 2027. The Tax Policy Center says that’s because most of the legislation’s personal tax reductions expire in 2026. The organization says compared with current law, 9 percent would see higher levies in 2019, a year after the package would take effect.

The analysis says that generally, higher earning people get proportionately larger reductions. In 2019, people earning below $25,000 would get average $50 in cuts, 0.3 percent of their after-tax income. Those earning above $746,000 would see average reductions of $34,000, or 2.2 percent of their income. The report says the plan would cut taxes on average for all income groups in 2019. Senate leaders hope for passage next week.

NEW YORK (AP) — PBS says it is immediately halting distribution of Charlie Rose’s interview program and CBS News suspended him following The Washington Post’s report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior. The women, three of whom spoke on the record in the deeply-reported story, accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream.

Rose told the Post that he was “deeply embarrassed” and apologized for his behavior. Rose’s PBS show features his in-depth interviews with newsmakers. The 75-year-old journalist is one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” and is also a contributor to “60 Minutes.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo says she was taken “wildly out of context” when she said on the air that there had been no sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump. Bartiromo said Monday that she was aware that more than a dozen women had made accusations against Trump during last year’s presidential campaign, which Trump claims are untrue.

But in comments Friday that attracted wide attention, the Fox Business Network morning-show host had said otherwise. Bartiromo explained she was talking about the “here and now” in her comments, which came during a segment about an incident involving Minnesota Sen. Al Franken. Bartiromo said she was sorry if she hadn’t been specific or precise enough in her original comments.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police say the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation viewing will end two hours earlier this year and anyone attending must be screened. Tens of thousands of people are expected to head to Central Park on Wednesday to watch the giant balloons take shape. This year, the public must leave by 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. The event also will begin two hours earlier, at 1 p.m.

No backpacks will be allowed. Central Park West will be shut down starting at noon. On Thursday, intersections along the parade route will be blocked off to avoid unauthorized vehicles. But eager viewers can still line up early to get good spots. Police say there will be an officer on every street corner. Security is extra tight following a terrorist truck attack that killed eight people on Oct. 31.

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé is the queen of finance — at least when it comes to the Forbes list of the highest paid women in music. Forbes says the singer earned $105 million between June of last year and June of this year. Beyoncé’s earnings were boosted by her “Formation” world tour, which Forbes says grossed $250 million. Adele is runner up with $69 million in earnings. Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez complete the top five highest female earners in the business..

