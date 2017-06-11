(AP) PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

MILTON, Pa. (AP) — A police chief says investigators have found some items that could be evidence in the search for a Pennsylvania woman missing since 1989, but forensic analysis will have to determine whether it is of any value. The Daily Item reports that Sunbury police chief Tim Miller said Saturday morning that removal of concrete at a Milton home will continue Monday.

Investigators have been using a jackhammer to demolish a wall in the home as they look for the remains of Barbara Miller, who disappeared after attending a wedding in Milton in June 1989. She was reported missing several days later by her ex-boyfriend, a former Sunbury police detective who told investigators that he last saw Miller get into a vehicle with two unidentified males.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State fraternity members are due in court for a hearing on charges related to the death of a pledge after a night of heavy drinking. The hearing near the university campus on Monday will determine if prosecutors have enough evidence to send the case to trial. The fraternity chapter and 18 members are accused of various crimes in the Feb. 4 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Prosecutors are drawing from security video shot inside the chapter house that night. Several defendants face dozens of charges, including aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter. Others face only a single count of evidence tampering. Authorities say Piazza appeared to be heavily intoxicated as he fell several times, including down a set of stairs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A demonstration in Harrisburg against Sharia, or Islamic law, was met with a counter-protest, and two arrests were reported. PennLive.com (http://bit.ly/2t6Rcvk ) reports that about 50 to 60 people gathered on the steps of the state Capitol on Saturday for the anti-Sharia demonstration, part of events around the country.

About 30 to 40 counter-protesters, many dressed in black with their faces covered, marched and then kept up a steady din of drumming and chanting across the street. Troy Thompson of the Department of General Services said Capitol police arrested a juvenile for disorderly conduct and Harrisburg police arrested a man for striking a police horse. Both arrests came in the area of the counter-demonstration. Some Muslims accuse anti-Sharia rallies organizer ACT for America of promoting a distorted view of Islam.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (AP) — The sole survivor of a shooting by a Pennsylvania grocery store employee who killed three co-workers and then himself says the shooter locked eyes with her but decided to spare her life for some reason. Police say 24-year-old Randy Stair brought two shotguns to Weis Market in rural Tunkhannock, blocked store exits and began shooting early Thursday.

In court documents, the fourth co-worker says she heard shots and saw Stair shoot one of the victims. He looked at her, but then walked down another store aisle. She escaped and called 911. The documents say a search of Stair’s home turned up ammunition and other items related to shooting, notebooks and drawings, and computer equipment. Stair’s family has expressed sorrow for his actions.

SEATTLE (AP) — Demonstrators at small but raucous gatherings around the country raised the specter that extremist interpretations of Islamic law might somehow spread across the U.S. But many of the rallies Saturday drew even more boisterous counter-protests by people who called such fears unfounded. The demonstrations were held in more than two dozen U.S. cities, including Seattle, New York, Chicago and San Bernardino, California. Hundreds of counter-protesters marched through downtown Seattle behind a large sign saying, “Seattle stands with our Muslim neighbors.”

Police kept them separated from dozens of anti-Shariah protesters during the sanctioned events, but they used pepper spray to disperse rowdy protesters when a large fight broke out afterward. Authorities say three people were arrested for obstructing law enforcement. In St. Paul, Minnesota, state troopers arrested about a half-dozen people when scuffles broke out at the close of competing demonstrations at the state Capitol.

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan city has broken a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach. The Ludington Daily News and The Muskegon Chronicle report 1,387 people angelically assembled on a Lake Michigan beachfront in Ludington on Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds. That far surpasses the roughly 350 who made sand angels for 15 seconds two years ago in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

A Guinness judge verified the record. The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation organized what’s been dubbed “Be Someone’s Angel.” The event, which had a $20 suggested donation, raised money for the hospital’s cancer service center. The effort was part of “Love Ludington” weekend, which also features the opening of the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.

BEEBE PLAIN, Vt. (AP) — A couple is hoping to sell a 1782 fixer-upper with thick granite walls, 1950s decor and nearby armed 24-hour security provided by both Canada and the United States of America. The almost 7,000-square-foot house is cut into five apartments and straddles the border between Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec.

The house is on the market for $109,000. It’s structurally sound, but needs lots of work. And then there is that border. Owner Brian DuMoulin, (doo-MOO’-lin) who has dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship, grew up in the house. He says a house in two countries used to be routine, but “now it stresses everyone out.” Beebe Plain is part of the town of Derby, Vermont, which has been separated by post 9/11 security from the adjacent town of Stanstead, Quebec.

