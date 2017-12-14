Thursday AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds, local scores

PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania gambling regulators will hold an auction Jan. 10 for the state’s existing casino owners to bid on the first of 10 licenses to operate a miniature casino somewhere else in the state. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday approved a schedule of auctions. Lawmakers authorized the new licenses in October in a scramble for cash to balance the budget.

Nine subsequent auctions will be held through May 16. The minimum bid is $7.5 million to operate up to 750 slot machines and buy a separate certificate to operate up to 30 table games. A winning bidder’s selected location also will be revealed at the auction. Many areas are off limits, however. Existing casinos have a 25-mile radius of protection, and more than 400 municipalities are barring one.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Legislature is finished for the year after passing veto-bound abortion restrictions, while anti-union legislation sought by top Republicans failed and legislation to tax Marcellus Shale production is in limbo. The GOP-controlled House and Senate each adjourned Wednesday until January after a flurry of votes this week. Republican-penned legislation to limit abortions to the first 20 weeks of pregnancy is headed for certain veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, and it didn’t pass with enough support to override a veto.

Meanwhile, a bloc of House Democrats and southeastern Pennsylvania Republicans couldn’t muster enough votes Tuesday night to force Republican leaders to allow votes on Marcellus Shale tax legislation. That same bloc rejected a top priority of Republican leaders to bar government employers from deducting union campaign contributions from the paychecks of unionized employees.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – Three Harvard University sororities are objecting to a school policy that bans students in single-gender clubs from holding campus leadership positions. The women in a joint letter to Harvard President Drew Faust say their organizations are unfairly being punished for the wrongdoings of men-only clubs. The statement argues the sanctions will undermine the choices available to Harvard women. The sororities say the policy forces “women to choose between the opportunity to have supportive, empowering women-only spaces and external leadership opportunities.”

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau’s domestic violence shelter for women will soon open its doors to men. The Juneau Empire reported this week that the AWARE shelter plans to allow all genders to stay there starting Jan. 1. AWARE Deputy Director Mandy O’Neal Cole said she hopes that being fully inclusive to the whole population results in more people feeling comfortable enough to seek help.

Cole said the shelter had been working on a way to house men for the past few years. The 2013 Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act states that organizations providing services to just one sex should also be able to provide “comparable services” to the other gender. Cole said she is not concerned that the expansion will cause safety issues. She says she is more concerned about the strain on staff.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seven teenagers with life-threatening medical conditions are among the first to see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The Make-A-Wish Foundation brought the teens and their parents to the film’s world premiere as part of a whirlwind Hollywood weekend. And while the organization said it could not promise personal interactions with celebrities at the premiere, the film’s director and stars all stopped to greet and pose for selfies with the Make-A-Wish group.

The joy the hugs, autographs and selfies the interactions brought the teens was readily apparent on their faces throughout the evening. The nonprofit organization aims to grant a wish to every child with a life-threating illness.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey has welcomed another hippopotamus to the city’s zoo, more than 60 years after her song about wanting one for Christmas helped the facility purchase its first. The singer was on hand as the 26-year-old pygmy hippopotamus Francesca made her first Oklahoma public appearance since moving from the San Diego Zoo.

In 1953, the then-10-year-old Peevey sang the novelty hit, “I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas.” It led to a statewide fund drive in which children donated dimes to purchase and bring a pachyderm to the zoo. Peevey also was there in December 1953 when the Nile hippopotamus Mathilda arrived. Francesca joins 43-year-old Wolee in the zoo’s pachyderm exhibit. Pygmy hippos are listed as endangered, with fewer than 3,000 remaining in the wild.

BOUTTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man says he escaped a catastrophic fire only thanks to the action of his dog. Calvin Baldwin tells WVUE-TV that his dog, Rusty, stood on the end of a sofa and started scratching Baldwin’s arm to wake him up during the Sunday morning fire at his home in Boutte. Baldwin says he awoke to see smoke, grabbed Rusty and escaped the house. The fire left the inside of the home charred and the roof partially collapsed. But his mother says they’re all staying positive about the situation. And Rusty? Well, he’s getting rewarded with “a lot of kisses, a lot of bones.”

LOUIS (AP) — A cat with an unlikely name has an important job at a training center for dogs. Support Dogs, Inc. in St. Louis took in the black and white cat over the summer and named him D-O-G. He’s more than a mascot – officials say he plays a key role getting the dogs comfortable around other animals. Assistance dogs need to be well-behaved and not be distracted in their job helping people who are deaf or have mobility problems.

Support Dogs president and CEO Anne Klein says D-O-G is “fearless” around the larger canines and plays with their tails, sleeps in their beds and eats and drinks from their bowls instead of his own. The dogs go through a two-year training program before they’re given to clients for free.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 71, Williamsport 55

East Juniata 78, Mifflinburg 43

Hyde, Maine 44, Berwick 23

Montoursville 68, Neumann 61

Mount Carmel 57, Minersville 46

Muncy 59, Columbia-Montour 52

Shikellamy 76, Lourdes Regional 73, OT

Warrior Run 80, Montgomery 43

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Juniata 55, Millersburg 31

Loyalsock 60, South Williamsport 24

Mahanoy Area 72, Bloomsburg 15

Mifflinburg 57, Selinsgrove 16

Muncy 45, Columbia-Montour 20

Neumann 59, Montgomery 31

Penns Valley 52, Bald Eagle Area 14

