AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — TV attack ads are flying between Scott Wagner and Paul Mango in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for governor with a month until the primary election. One allegation by Mango that Wagner is a “deadbeat dad” stems from Wagner’s long-running child support and alimony case going back to 2008. A lawyer focusing on family law who reviewed the case says Wagner didn’t try to avoid his obligation, although he did try to greatly reduce it.

Meanwhile, Wagner calls Mango “the leading advocate for Obamacare,” although Wagner hasn’t shown a single statement where Mango urged Congress to pass the legislation. Mango says he opposes the health care law. Economist Jonathan Gruber, a consultant to the Obama administration on the law, says he’s never heard of Mango.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Syrian-Americans have expressed anger at the missile strike on their homeland as they celebrated their country’s independence day at a rally in Pennsylvania. The Morning Call of Allentown reports about 50 Syrians chanted in Arabic and sang the Syrian national anthem at the annual event. They also sang the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

The rally in Allentown is usually a celebration of Syria’s independence. But the Syrian community, one of the largest in the U.S., is deeply divided about its feelings about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. On Saturday, those commemorating Syria’s independence from France in 1946 were on Assad’s side, calling Friday’s missile strike by the U.S., Britain and France illegal. Others in Allentown’s Old Syria neighborhood who did not attend the flag-raising say there is fear and a sense of betrayal among some in the Syrian community.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia has ordered a city commission to review policies at Starbucks after the arrest of two black men prompted social media users to accuse the company of racial discrimination. Videos posted online show officers handcuffing the men in the downtown Philadelphia establishment on Thursday. Mayor Jim Kenney said Saturday he was “heartbroken” to see the city in the headlines for an incident that appears at this point “to exemplify what racial discrimination looks like in 2018.”

Kenney says he’s asked the Commission on Human Relations to examine the company’s policies and procedures “including the extent of, or need for, implicit bias training for its employees.” The city’s police commissioner defended the arrests, saying employees said the men wanted to use the restroom but were denied because they hadn’t bought anything. He says they repeatedly refused to leave.

Features

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A memorial in a remote corner of Massachusetts that marks a 1969 UFO sighting has been ordered moved, but one man who experienced a close encounter is objecting. The 5,000-pound (2,300-kilogram) memorial in Sheffield was installed in 2015, but was moved about 30 feet (9 meters) a few weeks later when it was discovered it was on town land.

Now, Town Administrator Rhonda LaBombard tells The Berkshire Eagle it has to be moved again because it’s on a town right-of-way easement. That’s not sitting well with Thom Reed. He was 9 when he, his mother, grandmother and brother saw what he described as a “self-contained glow” that flooded their car with an amber light. About 40 people in several surrounding towns reported the strange light. Reed is threatening legal action.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dire Straits went into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame without its leader. Lead singer and guitarist Mark Knopfler skipped Saturday’s ceremony and his absence was a major disappointment to fans of the band, which was influenced by blues, country, Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan.

Founded in London while punk music was exploding, Dire Straits created a unique sound and had a string of radio hits in the 1970s and 1980s, including “Sultans Of Swing” and “Money For Nothing,” a song that captured how MTV re-shaped the music industry. Bassist John Illsley acknowledged the awkwardness of Knopfler not being present and then took a subtle swipe at his bandmate and close friend by saying, “it’s more than one person, a collective.” Illsley did compliment Knopfler for writing music that made the band “stand out from the crowd.”

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bon Jovi reunited with former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such for a powerful performance on Saturday night as the band earned a spot in the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Jon Bon Jovi, Sambora and Such were joined by current bandmates David Bryan, Tico Torres and Hugh McDonald at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is based.

They performed crowd favorites like “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “It’s My Life.” Sambora left Bon Jovi in 2013 and Such in 1994. Each of the members spoke onstage, giving thanks for the honor and telling old stories about the New Jersey band. They all hugged as a group afterward. Jon Bon Jovi said he has been writing his Rock Hall speech for years.

“Some days I write the ‘Thank you’ speech, sometimes I write the ‘(Expletive) you’ speech,” he said. “In the end, it’s all about time. It took a lot of people to get us here tonight.” They were inducted by Howard Stern, who provided many laughs at the event. He even sang some of “Wanted Dead or Alive,” getting the audience to join in.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

On WKOK and WKOK.com today at noon, we present NBC’s Meet the Press. Guests will be house Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Arrieta won his first game for the Philadelphia Phillies and rookies J.P. Crawford and Scott Kingery drove in two runs each Saturday night in a 9-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. It was the fifth straight win for the Phillies. Arrieta (1-0) gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings after being spotted a 6-0 lead in the second. The 32-year-old right-hander, who signed a three-year, $75 million contract on March 12 after winning 68 games and a Cy Young Award in five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, gave up seven hits and two walks in his second start for Philadelphia.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Philadelphia 9 Tampa Bay 4 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Boston 10 Baltimore 3 Final Texas 6 Houston 5, 10 Innings Final L-A Angels 5 Kansas City 3 Final Seattle 10 Oakland 8 N-Y Yankees at Detroit 1:10 p.m., postponed Chi White Sox at Minnesota 2:10 p.m., postponed Toronto at Cleveland 4:10 p.m., postponed ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Washington 6 Colorado 2 Final St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 1 Final Chi Cubs 14 Atlanta 10 Final Milwaukee 5 N-Y Mets 1 Final Pittsburgh 1 Miami 0 Final San Diego 5 San Francisco 4 Final Arizona 9 L-A Dodgers 1 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Final Golden State 113 San Antonio 92 Final Toronto 114 Washington 106 Final Philadelphia 130 Miami 103 Final New Orleans 97 Portland 95 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Final Tampa Bay 5 New Jersey 3 Final Nashville 5 Colorado 4 Final Boston 7 Toronto 3 Final San Jose 3 Anaheim 2 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Philadelphia at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore at Boston 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland 1:10 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Detroit 1:10 p.m. L-A Angels at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Oakland at Seattle 4:10 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Detroit 7:10 p.m. Texas at Houston 8:08 p.m. Chi White Sox at Minnesota 2:10 p.m., postponed ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh at Miami 1:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. Colorado at Washington 1:35 p.m. Atlanta at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego 4:10 p.m. Arizona at L-A Dodgers 4:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Milwaukee at Boston 1:00 p.m. Indiana at Cleveland 3:30 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City 6:30 p.m. Minnesota at Houston 9:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 3:00 p.m. Winnipeg at Minnesota 7:00 p.m. Columbus at Washington 7:30 p.m. Vegas at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

