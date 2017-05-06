Home
AP PA Headlines, Scores & Sked

AP PA Headlines, Scores & Sked

WKOK Staff | |

 

AP PA Headlines

 

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State University’s president is calling a grand jury report into the death of a student after an alcohol-fueled fraternity event heart-wrenching, sickening and incomprehensible.  President Eric Barron says details in a grand jury report issued on Friday as prosecutors filed involuntary manslaughter and other charges against fraternity member showed Timothy Piazza endured hours of suffering before his death in early February.

 

Barron says it’s “numbing” to see that a dangerous atmosphere could occur at a fraternity that prided itself on commitment to each other and the community.  The school has permanently banned the fraternity, Beta Theta Pi, after looking into events around the death of Piazza, a 19-year-old engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey.  The grand jury report says Piazza suffered a series of falls during and after a pledge acceptance ceremony and was forced to run a “gauntlet” of drinking stations.

 

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A son of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno has been elected to the university’s board of trustees.  Jay Paterno received the most votes in the alumni elections for trustee. There are 38 trustees and alumni vote for nine seats; three are on the ballot each year.  Paterno is a former quarterbacks coach at the school. He’ll start his new role in July.

 

He says in a statement Friday that he sees the post as a “call to service.”  Joe Paterno was one of the winningest coaches in college football history. He was fired in 2011, just months after the arrest of Jerry Sandusky. Paterno died of lung cancer the next year.  Sandusky is the imprisoned ex-assistant football coach convicted of abusing 10 boys. He maintains his innocence.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Oddities & Conversation starters

 

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A university will award Trayvon Martin a posthumous Bachelor of Science Degree in aviation five years after the black teenager was fatally shot by a neighborhood watch volunteer in central Florida.  An announcement on Florida Memorial University’s official Facebook page says Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept the degree during a May 13 commencement ceremony.

 

Fulton graduated from the Miami Gardens university and, along with Tracy Martin, co-founded the Trayvon Martin Foundation.  The university’s statement says it will honor the steps Martin, who was 17 when he died in 2012, took toward becoming a pilot.  George Zimmerman said he shot Martin in self-defense as the teen returned to his father’s home after a trip to a convenience store. A jury acquitted Zimmerman of second-degree murder in 2013.”

 

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A boy’s lost cellphone ended up in a New Jersey garbage dump and survived.  Ethan Roncace’s phone got thrown away at a high school in Haddon Township on Monday.  His father, Craig, in Philadelphia he used an app to track the phone and saw it was on the move. The signal led the family to the Covanta waste-to-energy facility in Camden.

 

He suited up and started digging through a mountain of trash. He recovered the phone in 30 minutes and it still worked.  Workers were close to dumping the trash into a 50-foot-high (15 meters) and 25-foot deep (7 meters) pile of garbage.  Covanta’s Rich Harrington says there’s a little better than 50 percent success rate when they can identify the trash truck.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Scores & Skeds

 

The Nationals are visiting Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and the Phillies play Saturday night at 6:30pm, and Sunday at 2pm. When the Phillies are on Newsradio 1070 WKOK, our normal programming (CBS News, CBS Sportsradio, AccuWeather and sports, all continue on WKOK.com).

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final    N-Y Yankees  3          Chi Cubs         2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Baltimore        4          Chi White Sox            2

Final    Toronto           8          Tampa Bay      4

Final    Minnesota       4          Boston 3

Final    Kansas City     3          Cleveland        1

Final    Detroit 7          Oakland          2

Final    Houston          7          L.A. Angels    6, 10 Innings

Final    Texas   3          Seattle 1, 13 Innings

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Cincinnati        13        San Francisco  3

Final    Pittsburgh        4          Milwaukee      0

Final    Washington     4          Philadelphia    2

Final    N-Y Mets        8          Miami  7

Final    St. Louis          10        Atlanta            0

Final    Arizona           6          Colorado         3

Final    L.A. Dodgers  8          San Diego       2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final    Cleveland        115      Toronto           94

Final    San Antonio    103      Houston          92

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final    St. Louis          2          Nashville         1

Final SO          Anaheim          4          Edmonton       3

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Minnesota       113      Atlanta            67

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees  at         Chi Cubs         7:15 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at         Minnesota       2:10 p.m.

Toronto           at         Tampa Bay      4:10 p.m.

Cleveland        at         Kansas City     4:15 p.m.

Chi White Sox            at         Baltimore        7:05 p.m.

Detroit at         Oakland          9:05 p.m.

Houston          at         L.A. Angels    9:07 p.m.

Texas   at         Seattle 9:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee      at         Pittsburgh        7:05 p.m.

Washington     at         Philadelphia    7:05 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Atlanta            7:10 p.m.

Miami  at         N-Y Mets        7:10 p.m.

San Francisco  at         Cincinnati        7:10 p.m.

Arizona           at         Colorado         8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers  at         San Diego       8:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Golden State   at         Utah    8:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

N-Y Rangers   at         Ottawa            3:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         Washington     7:15 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

San Antonio    at         L.A. Sparks     7:00 p.m.

Indiana            at         Dallas  8:00 p.m.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff