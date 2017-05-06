AP PA Headlines, Scores & Sked

AP PA Headlines

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State University’s president is calling a grand jury report into the death of a student after an alcohol-fueled fraternity event heart-wrenching, sickening and incomprehensible. President Eric Barron says details in a grand jury report issued on Friday as prosecutors filed involuntary manslaughter and other charges against fraternity member showed Timothy Piazza endured hours of suffering before his death in early February.

Barron says it’s “numbing” to see that a dangerous atmosphere could occur at a fraternity that prided itself on commitment to each other and the community. The school has permanently banned the fraternity, Beta Theta Pi, after looking into events around the death of Piazza, a 19-year-old engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey. The grand jury report says Piazza suffered a series of falls during and after a pledge acceptance ceremony and was forced to run a “gauntlet” of drinking stations.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A son of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno has been elected to the university’s board of trustees. Jay Paterno received the most votes in the alumni elections for trustee. There are 38 trustees and alumni vote for nine seats; three are on the ballot each year. Paterno is a former quarterbacks coach at the school. He’ll start his new role in July.

He says in a statement Friday that he sees the post as a “call to service.” Joe Paterno was one of the winningest coaches in college football history. He was fired in 2011, just months after the arrest of Jerry Sandusky. Paterno died of lung cancer the next year. Sandusky is the imprisoned ex-assistant football coach convicted of abusing 10 boys. He maintains his innocence.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A university will award Trayvon Martin a posthumous Bachelor of Science Degree in aviation five years after the black teenager was fatally shot by a neighborhood watch volunteer in central Florida. An announcement on Florida Memorial University’s official Facebook page says Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept the degree during a May 13 commencement ceremony.

Fulton graduated from the Miami Gardens university and, along with Tracy Martin, co-founded the Trayvon Martin Foundation. The university’s statement says it will honor the steps Martin, who was 17 when he died in 2012, took toward becoming a pilot. George Zimmerman said he shot Martin in self-defense as the teen returned to his father’s home after a trip to a convenience store. A jury acquitted Zimmerman of second-degree murder in 2013.”

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A boy’s lost cellphone ended up in a New Jersey garbage dump and survived. Ethan Roncace’s phone got thrown away at a high school in Haddon Township on Monday. His father, Craig, in Philadelphia he used an app to track the phone and saw it was on the move. The signal led the family to the Covanta waste-to-energy facility in Camden.

He suited up and started digging through a mountain of trash. He recovered the phone in 30 minutes and it still worked. Workers were close to dumping the trash into a 50-foot-high (15 meters) and 25-foot deep (7 meters) pile of garbage. Covanta’s Rich Harrington says there’s a little better than 50 percent success rate when they can identify the trash truck.

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Chi Cubs 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 4 Chi White Sox 2

Final Toronto 8 Tampa Bay 4

Final Minnesota 4 Boston 3

Final Kansas City 3 Cleveland 1

Final Detroit 7 Oakland 2

Final Houston 7 L.A. Angels 6, 10 Innings

Final Texas 3 Seattle 1, 13 Innings

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 13 San Francisco 3

Final Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 0

Final Washington 4 Philadelphia 2

Final N-Y Mets 8 Miami 7

Final St. Louis 10 Atlanta 0

Final Arizona 6 Colorado 3

Final L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Cleveland 115 Toronto 94

Final San Antonio 103 Houston 92

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 2 Nashville 1

Final SO Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Minnesota 113 Atlanta 67

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Chi Cubs 7:15 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 4:15 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland 9:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle 9:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 8:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Golden State at Utah 8:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

N-Y Rangers at Ottawa 3:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington 7:15 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

San Antonio at L.A. Sparks 7:00 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

