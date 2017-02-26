AP PA Headlines, Oddities and Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some schools in Pennsylvania’s 14-university system of higher education may get pink slips. Dropping post-recession enrollments and an unwillingness by the state to come to the financial rescue is driving the potential that some schools will be forced to shut their doors. Such closings are relatively unheard of among state university systems. But they may become more common amid dropping higher education enrollments and cuts in state aid.

The deficit-strapped Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education plans to hire a consultant to give recommendations that could include consolidating degree programs, revamping marketing and shuttering schools. Pennsylvania’s system is suffering from dropping in-state high school graduations, a result of fewer school-age youth, and cuts in state aid. The system is also at a disadvantage with many campuses in relatively rural areas.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Strong winds from a severe thunderstorm have downed trees and power lines in Lancaster County. Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Gockley tells LNP newspaper that the storm hit Clay, Elizabeth and West Cocalico townships the hardest on Saturday. He says some farm buildings collapsed and homes were damaged.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a Somali immigrant cab driver beaten and robbed last week has died. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said the 31-year-old victim died shortly before 6 p.m. Friday at UPMC Presbyterian. Public safety officials allege that two men called the zTrip cab early Tuesday with the intention of robbing the driver.

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial in the death of his girlfriend, which authorities say he originally reported as a suicide. A Westmoreland County district judge on Friday ordered 53-year-old Allen Trent held for court in the Feb. 12 slaying of 61-year-old Frances Smith in South Greensburg, about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Oddities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actress Jennifer Garner says growing up “surrounded by generational, rural poverty” in West Virginia inspired her to become an advocate for early-childhood education. Garner spoke at a meeting of the National Governors Association on Saturday about programs that bring educators into the homes of low-income parents to help them get their kids ready for kindergarten. At one point, her microphone was cut off and she said, “It’s like the Oscars!” Garner says kids who don’t come to school prepared face huge disadvantages later in life. She says she saw it growing up, when kids stopped showing up at school and “disappeared off the face of the earth.” She says intervention can make a difference with parents who lack the resources to help their kids’ developing brains.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has moved into the evacuated Dakota Access pipeline protest camp to finish the cleanup started weeks ago by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. A Florida-based company is providing trash removal and environmental cleanup on the federal land. Authorities this week cleared the last holdouts from the camp near the Standing Rock Reservation, which straddles the North Dakota and South Dakota border.

Thousands stayed there when the protest heated up in August. Corps officials say about 240 dumpsters have been hauled from the main camp, each brimming with debris of old food stores, structures, tents, building materials and personal belongings, much of which was buried under winter blizzards. Officials predict about 240 more will get the job done.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dinesh D’Souza’s “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party” has earned the dubious distinction of being named the worst picture of the year at the annual Golden Raspberry Awards Saturday. D’Souza was also named worst director and worst actor. Worst actress went to Rebekah Turner, who played Hillary Clinton. D’Souza in a video statement said, “This is absolutely fantastic. My audience loves the fact that you hate me. Thank you.”

Not to be outdone, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” tied “Hillary’s America” with four wins, for worst remake, worst screenplay, worst screen combo for Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill and worst supporting actor for Jesse Eisenberg. Kristen Wiig took worst supporting actress for “Zoolander 2.” The organization also bestowed its “redeemer” comeback award to Mel Gibson.

Scores & Skeds

NBA

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 99, Sacramento 85

Orlando 105, Atlanta 86

New York 110, Philadelphia 109

Miami 113, Indiana 95

Chicago 117, Cleveland 99

Dallas 96, New Orleans 83

Houston 142, Minnesota 130

Golden State 112, Brooklyn 95

Sunday’s Games

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 5 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 5 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Nashville 5, Washington 2

Columbus 7, N.Y. Islanders 0

Montreal 3, Toronto 2, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

San Jose 4, Vancouver 1

Colorado 5, Buffalo 3

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Dallas, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL

Saturday’s Games

BYU 79, (1) Gonzaga 71

(2) Villanova 79, (23) Creighton 63

(3) Kansas 77, Texas 67

(5) UCLA 77, (4) Arizona 72

(6) Oregon 75, Stanford 73

(8) North Carolina 85, Pittsburgh 67

Iowa St. 72, (9) Baylor 69

Miami 55, (10) Duke 50

(11) Kentucky 76, (13) Florida 66

(12) West Virginia 61, TCU 60

Michigan 82, (14) Purdue 70

(17) SMU 69, UConn 61

(18) Virginia 70, NC State 55

(19) Florida St. 76, Clemson 74

(20) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 70, Santa Clara 56

Iowa 83, (24) Maryland 69

(25) Wichita St. 86, Missouri St. 67

