AP PA headlines: Gov. Wolf announces changes to PA standardized testing

AP PA Headlines

ARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is announcing changes to Pennsylvania’s standardized school tests that he says will lower the amount of time students spend taking the assessments. The Democrat says starting this school year, students in grades 3 through 8 will spend on average 20 percent less time on statewide testing. Some sections of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests have been removed and other sections have been shortened.

Wolf made the announcement Monday. Wolf says he’s responding to concerns from parents, teachers and students about the amount of time they must dedicate to taking standardized tests. The PSSAs are administered in grades 3 through 8 in English language arts and math. Science is tested for some grades. Susquehanna Township School District Superintendent Tamara Willis says the current standardized testing system has “has resulted in a loss of creativity and innovation within our classrooms.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia firefighter says he was drunk and making a “dumb joke” about the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, when he posted a picture of himself holding a torch and wearing a Confederate flag hat on Facebook. John Deluisi says he uploaded the picture, which he captioned “Headed to VA,” in response to another post referencing the Charlottesville rally, where torch-carrying protesters decried the planned removal of a Confederate statue.

Three people died amid the turmoil Saturday, including a 32-year-old woman who was part of a crowd of counter-protesters struck by a car. The Philadelphia Fire Department says it is investigating Deluisi’s post and could take disciplinary action. Deluisi removed the picture. He apologized and said he is disappointed in himself.

SINKHOLE FALL PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man who fell into a sinkhole says he was putting traffic cones around it because he was worried about the safety of children playing outside. Eugene Clark tells WCAU- he was near the sinkhole Saturday night when the asphalt gave way and he tumbled 10 feet into it. He calls it a “shocking situation to be in.” He hurt his ankle, wrist and lower back and was stuck there for about an hour. But that’s when he says city firefighter pulled him out about an hour later with his bare hands “like Hercules.” Officials say it appears a sewer line leak caused the hole to develop.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved