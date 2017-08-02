AP PA Headlines for Wednesday 8/2

Penn State pre-med sues over probe of sex misconduct claim

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A Penn State pre-med student claims in a federal lawsuit that his lifelong goal of being a physician was ended by what he calls an unfair investigation into allegations he sexually abused a female student. The California student identified only as John Doe says in a federal complaint filed last week that administrators engaged in “a massively unfair and biased” investigation that resulted in his suspension through the fall semester.

The defendants are the school, its board, the university president and other officials. A Penn State spokeswoman offered no immediate comment. John Doe and the alleged victim were both enrolled in an elite program that funnels undergraduates to a medical school after three years. He denies the allegation and argues the investigation violated his constitutional right to due process.

Police: Pennsylvania cop, 911 dispatcher grew pot at home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer and the 911 dispatcher he lives with have been charged with felonies for allegedly growing four marijuana plants in their home. The charges against 43-year-old Christopher Thomas and 33-year-old Emily Fagan were filed after the state police and Dauphin County Drug Task Force — which is led by the district attorney’s office — raided their home near Harrisburg on Monday.

Online court records don’t list attorneys for the couple who are due in court Aug. 7 on charges of manufacturing marijuana and conspiracy. Assistant District Attorney Fran Chardo says Thomas has been suspended from his job with the Harrisburg police, which he joined in 2009. Fagan’s employment status wasn’t immediately clear. Authorities say Harrisburg police contacted the drug task force when they learned of the plants.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district will allow students to use restrooms corresponding to their “consistently and uniformly asserted gender identity” in settling a federal lawsuit brought last year by three transgender students. Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund announced the settlement Tuesday in Pittsburgh. A federal judge in February issued a preliminary injunction stopping the Pine-Richland School District from enforcing a policy that made bathroom use conditional upon a student’s biological sex only.

Two students born anatomically male who now identify as female and one born anatomically female who identifies as male sued in October to overturn the policy. The district confirmed the settlement, which Lambda called “a victory for transgender students everywhere” and a “clear warning to school districts with anti-transgender bathroom policies.”

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Chicago food festival says it’s justified in threatening a trademark infringement lawsuit over a Pennsylvania group’s use of the name “Pierogi Festival.” Lawyers for Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Indiana, recently sent a letter demanding the Edwardsville Hometown Committee stop using the name or pay royalties. Pierogi Fest Chairman Tom Dabertin said Tuesday, “If you have a trademark you have to protect it.” Both festivals are built around the popular Polish delicacy.

The Whiting group registered its trademark in 2007 and says the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival will cause “consumer confusion.” Pennsylvania lawyers call that absurd, noting the festivals are 700 miles apart. They filed a lawsuit Monday against organizers of the Whiting event. The fourth annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival was held in June. The 23rd edition of the Whiting Pierogi Fest was held last weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former mayor of Pennsylvania’s fifth largest city has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges. Former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer appeared in court Tuesday on charges accusing him of selling the power of his office for campaign contributions. His lawyer says they’re ready to fight the charges. Spencer will remain free until his trial.

Prosecutors say the Democrat made clear to businesses and individuals that city contracts would be withheld if they didn’t provide sufficient campaign contributions. Spencer also is accused of bribing the city council president to repeal an anti-corruption statute. The mayor of Allentown pleaded not guilty to similar charges last week.

