AP PA headlines for Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Under a new agreement, Highmark health insurance will maintain in-network access to UPMC hospitals in western Pennsylvania. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf thanked both health systems in an announcement Thursday. Wolf praised the rival companies for reaching the agreement following their 2014 contract. In-network access to UPMC facilities for Highmark patients had been set to expire in 2019.

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford and multiple other hospitals and specialty facilities will remain open to Highmark patients. The locations include centers that specialize in transplant services, cancer treatment and psychiatric health. UPMC executive vice president David Farner praised the agreement. Highmark president Deborah Rice-Johnson says the pact helps preserve community-based care for patients across the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new year means higher tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Motorists will see a 6 percent increase for cash and E-ZPass beginning Sunday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the increase, approved by commissioners last July, is needed to meet funding and capital-improvement obligations.

The commission also says it is legislatively mandated to offer $450 million in supplemental funding to PennDOT each year. There will be no 2018 increase for E-ZPass or Toll By Plate customers at the Delaware River Bridge westbound cashless tolling point in Bucks County.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Just in time for his re-election campaign, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is perhaps the most optimistic person in Pennsylvania. He sees better days ahead for the state’s finances, says he’s satisfied with his first-term progress and shows no frustration over battling the huge Republican majorities that control the Legislature.

Four weeks before he releases his fourth and final first-term budget plan, Wolf seems to see state government’s post-recession deficits in the rear-view mirror and touted his work across the political aisle. In an interview with The Associated Press, Wolf did not foresee needing a budget-balancing tax increase in a second term. “What deficit would I be filling with a tax increase?” he questioned Tuesday.

Negotiating budgets under Wolf has absorbed an inordinate amount of time and energy over the past three years, including two protracted partisan stalemates over how to deal with massive deficits. Wolf remains less than halfway to his original goal of a $2 billion education funding increase, but having won enough new money for schools that Wolf says districts struggling the most under the state’s 2011 cuts in aid are doing better.

CLARK, Pa. (AP) — A small cluster of ice huts stood alone as the wind swept over the ice covering the Shenango River Lake on a recent afternoon. But spirits inside the huts were warm despite the winds and cold temperatures. Brothers Dan and Billy Inches, of Aliquippa, had individual tents next to each other while across from them was a third tent containing Dan Yurich and Dan Kovolenko, both of Hopewell. Each of the tents, equipped with small propane heaters, could get up to 70 degrees inside, and sometimes shifted in the wind as the fishermen talked and joked with each other.

“My brother and I work in concrete, so we’re not working this time of year,” Dan Inches said. The ice was approximately eight to ten inches thick where the fishermen selected their spot to set up at the Golden Run Wildlife Area of Shenango River Lake. For the Inches, the spot seemed to pay off — they displayed about fourteen of the fish reeled in earlier. “I’ll fillet ’em. I always do a fish fry in the summer with friends and family, so we won’t actually eat them until then,” Bill said.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Colbert clearly isn’t worried about television audiences getting President Trump fatigue. “He is president of the United States,” he said on Saturday. “There is no escaping it. It’s like having oxygen fatigue.” Colbert has vaulted to the top of the late-night ratings with sharp, topical humor focused on the president.

Now he’s a producer behind an animated Showtime series, “Our Cartoon President,” that debuts later this month. Showtime will stream an episode that features the cartoon Trump preparing to deliver his State of the Union address on Jan. 28. The 10-episode series debuts on the television network on Feb. 11.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants people to know he’s “like, really smart” and “a very stable genius.” He’s taking to Twitter to defend his mental fitness and boast about his intelligence. It’s his latest pushback against a book that portrays him as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of the presidency. In the book, former aide Steve Bannon questions Trump’s competence. Trump’s having none of it.

He says critics are “taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.” Trump says “my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” He says going from successful businessman to reality TV star to president on his first try “would qualify as not smart, but genius …. and a very stable genius at that!”

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globes have always been the less serious stop in route to the Academy Awards — the boozy, bubbly awards show put on by a little-known group with sometimes confounding taste. But this year, a funny thing has happened: The Golden Globes mean something. The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, to be presented in Beverly Hills, California, Sunday night.

The show will be the most prominent display yet for the “MeToo” movement that has swept through Hollywood and left a trail of disgraced men in its wake. What has long been a star-studded primetime party may this Sunday take on the tenor of a protest rally. Out of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault, many women have said they will be dressing in black for the Globes..

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are sharing an unusual 911 call they got on New Year’s Eve from a man who said he was driving drunk and needed police. Polk County Sheriff’s officials say the dispatcher “did a fantastic job” urging Michael Lester to park his truck and wait for officers to find him.

Lester told her he had been driving around all night, “trying to get pulled over.” At another point in the call, he said “I’m driving on the wrong side of the road.” After deputies caught up with him, they said Lester admitted drinking several beers and swallowing methamphetamine. He also said he’d barely slept for several days. The sheriff’s Facebook post says Lester’s latest arrest adds to a criminal history including DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit-and-run.

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Society of Film Critics has named “Lady Bird” the best picture of 2017. The writer-director of “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig, won best director and best screenplay as the society voted in New York on Saturday. Sally Hawkins won best actress for “The Shape of Water” and “Maudie” and Daniel Kaluuya won best actor for “Get Out.”

The best supporting actress award went to Laurie Metcalf for “Lady Bird” and the best supporting actor award went to Willem Dafoe for “The Florida Project.” “Blade Runner 2049” won best cinematography. The society is made up of 59 prominent movie critics. Members who are not based in New York were able to vote for the awards online..

Sunday, Newsradio 1070 WKOK has the NFL Playoffs on WKOK. The games will be on-air only, as NFL rules prohibit ‘streaming’ of the games. The Wild Card Game start at 12:30pm, we’ll have Buffalo at Jacksonville followed by Carolina at New Orleans.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Mariota (mar-ee-OH’-tah) led three second-half touchdown drives and the Tennessee Titans earned their first playoff win in 14 years by turning a 21-3 halftime deficit into a 22-21 win at Kansas City in Saturday’s AFC wild-card game. Mariota sparked the rally by becoming the first quarterback to toss a scoring pass to himself in a playoff game, doing it off a deflected throw on a third-and-goal at the Kansas City 6. The Titans finally took the lead on Eric Decker’s 22-yard scoring reception with just over six minutes to play.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons never trailed in knocking off the Los Angeles Rams 26-13 in Saturday’s NFC wild-card game. Matt Ryan threw for 218 yards and hit Julio Jones for an eight-yard TD with 5:48 remaining. Jones caught nine passes for 94 yards as Atlanta’s offense dominated time of possession.

