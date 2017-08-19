AP PA Headlines and Sports Scores and Schedules for Saturday, August 19, 2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged for a second straight month in July, even as payrolls hit a record high. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 5 percent last month, the same as in May and June. The national rate was 4.3 percent in July. The gap between Pennsylvania’s rate and the national rate is among the widest since 1985.

The household survey found that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force, employment and unemployment all shrank last month. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rising by 29,000 in July, to above 5.95 million and a record high for the second time this year. Manufacturing scored the biggest one-month increase of any sector, adding 8,300 jobs. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The lead prosecutor handling the case against members of a Penn State fraternity charged after a pledge died faces a hearing of her own in front of Pennsylvania’s state board that handles complaints about lawyers. The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court this week scheduled the hearing for Nov. 29 to consider whether Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller committed professional misconduct in texts about cases with judges and by using a fake Facebook account to monitor defendants and their families.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel’s petition for discipline filed in February says Miller contacted judges about cases without informing defense lawyers and misled the disciplinary counsel’s investigators. Parks Miller says she’s willing to answer for her conduct and looks forward to presenting the facts at the hearing.

READING, Pa. (AP) — Several groups gathered in protest and in support of a proposed health resource center managed by Planned Parenthood at a Pennsylvania high school. 40 people gathered outside a Reading School District administration building Wednesday. The proposed center would be located at Reading High School with Planned Parenthood Keystone managing daily operations.

Opponents of the center say they do not want Planned Parenthood staff interacting with students. Supporters say the center will help young people make informed decisions about their own reproductive health. The center would be funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Reading School board members have delayed voting on the proposal since it was introduced in May. A vote is now scheduled for next week.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man accused of posing as his estranged wife in a Craigslist ad that solicited a hit man to kill him has been sentenced to jail. Public Opinion reports 30-year-old Christian Koelsch was sentenced to a maximum of 23 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to false reports Wednesday. Police say Koelsch was impersonating his wife when he created a Craigslist ad requesting someone to help her “take care of” her ex.

MARYS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage. Police in St. Marys charged Arwen Kuhn last week with a slew of charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor. According to a police affidavit, the child’s dad told officers he dropped the boy off at Kuhn’s house last year and found the boy bruised and burned when he picked him up.

