Trooper shooter convicted: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A man has been convicted of attempted murder for opening fire on two state troopers during a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last fall, critically wounding one of them. Daniel Clary was accused of shooting Cpl. Seth Kelly, who was helping another trooper arrest Clary in Northampton County. He’d been pulled over for speeding and failed sobriety tests.

Officials say Kelly may have saved his own life by applying a tourniquet on his wounded leg before paramedics arrived. The jury in Easton found Clary guilty Friday on nine of the 10 charges he faced. Clary’s mother has said her son has a long history of mental illness and suffers from paranoid schizophrenia after a series of head injuries. Clary was found competent to stand trial following a mental health evaluation.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An African American man who was denied officer status in the Army has been commissioned as a second lieutenant — 76 years later. Ninety-eight-year-old John James, of Philadelphia, was commissioned Friday. James completed officer training in 1942 but was denied his bars because of his race. James attended officer candidate school in Georgia. The day before he was to receive his commission, he was told him he wouldn’t be made an officer and was being transferred.

It was common during World War II for black soldiers to be denied commissions if they were to be assigned to a predominantly white unit. It was against Army regulations for white soldiers to be subordinate to blacks. James spent the war as a corporal. James’ daughter discovered his class photo three years ago. She secured her father’s commission with the help of Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania.

NEW YORK (AP) — A few days ago, few people outside of Queens and the Bronx knew who Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was. Now she’s being asked about running for president. The 28-year-old Democrat appeared on the ABC program “The View” Friday to talk about her upset victory in a primary over a 10-term New York congressman. On the show she was asked whether it was true that she’d aspired since she was a teenager to be president someday.

The candidate graciously sidestepped the subject on the daytime talk show. She said it was “exhausting just running in the Bronx and Queens” and she can’t imagine how national candidates do it. The former Bernie Sanders organizer defeated House Democrat Joe Crowley in Tuesday’s primary. She faces Republican Anthony Pappas in the November midterms.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Spicer’s book tour will be a mix of public and private. The former White House press secretary has a memoir, “The Briefing,” coming out July 24. Regnery Publishing announced Friday that Spicer will make appearances in the summer and fall, everywhere from Barnes & Noble in New York City and Middletown, Rhode Island, to a Books-A-Million in Katy, Texas.

He also has more than a dozen events listed as private and visits scheduled to the presidential museums of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. On Aug. 13, he will go to the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Spicer is also reportedly working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics.

TOKYO (AP) — A Hello Kitty-themed “shinkansen” bullet train has debuted in Japan. Adorned with the cartoon icon inside and out, it’s a dream ride for fans of the internationally popular character. The special shinkansen had its inaugural round trip Saturday between Osaka and Fukuoka, connecting Japan’s west and south. It will run through September.

The stylish, eight-car train is painted pink and white, showcasing Hello Kitty images and trademark ribbons from flooring to seat covers and windows. In one car, a life-size Hello Kitty doll donning a train crew uniform and a hat — decorated with a pink bow, of course — greets passengers, offering a chance for selfies.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Juan Soto hit two of Washington’s seven home runs, finishing with four hits and five RBIs, and the Nationals routed the Philadelphia Phillies 17-7. Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Brian Goodwin and Mark Reynolds also homered for the Nationals. They set a season high for homers. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched seven shutout innings against his hometown team and Jody Mercer homered to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-3 victory over the sloppy San Diego Padres. Musgrove, a 2011 graduate of Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon, was facing the Padres for the first time in his three-year big league career.

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James has a choice to make and it’s not an easy one. The superstar declined his $35.6 million contract option on Friday with Cleveland and will become a free agent. The four-time MVP could re-sign with his hometown Cavaliers, take off for Hollywood and join the Los Angeles Lakers or perhaps stay in the Eastern Conference and sign with Philadelphia. Or go in a completely direction. What he decides in the next few days could re-shape the NBA landscape.

Final Chi Cubs 10 Minnesota 6

Final L-A Angels 7 Baltimore 1

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Boston 1

Final Toronto 3 Detroit 2

Final Tampa Bay 3 Houston 2

Final Texas 11 Chi White Sox 3

Final Oakland 3 Cleveland 1

Final Seattle 4 Kansas City 1

Final Washington 17 Philadelphia 7

Final Miami 8 N-Y Mets 2

Final Milwaukee 8 Cincinnati 2

Final Atlanta 5 St. Louis 1

Final San Francisco 2 Arizona 1

Final Colorado 3 L-A Dodgers 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 San Diego 3

Final Phoenix 95 Indiana 77

Final Chicago 103 N-Y Liberty 99

Final Minnesota 85 Atlanta 74

Final Las Vegas 94 L.A. Sparks 78

Minnesota at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

L-A Angels at Baltimore 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N-Y Yankees 7:15 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Texas 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Miami 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at L-A Dodgers 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona 10:10 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington 7:30 p.m.