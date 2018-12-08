AP PA Headlines for Saturday 12/8/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court will decide whether the system of state-owned universities trampled on faculty union rights by unilaterally requiring criminal background checks and reports of arrests for serious crimes within 72 hours. The state Supreme Court this week accepted an appeal by the 14-school State System of Higher Education of a lower-court decision that said schools may only mandate the checks and arrest reports for teachers who are likely to encounter minor children not enrolled as freshmen or prospective students touring campus.

The policy, enacted in response to the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal at Penn State, was limited in an April decision by Commonwealth Court so that many professors would not be covered by it. The Supreme Court said it will review that decision and consider the schools’ argument that the policy “served the public interest in protecting minors.” The universities have argued it was within their managerial powers to make all employees follow the policy, not just those who are likely to encounter children on campus. The unions say any such policy should be hammered out a part of contract negotiations.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A county prosecutor asked a Pennsylvania judge Friday to eject a state representative from office, one week after she was sentenced to probation in a bribery case. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo filed a civil suit that seeks the removal of state Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown of Philadelphia. Lowery Brown, 52, was convicted in October of taking $4,000 in bribes from a confidential informant. A week later, the Democrat was unopposed and re-elected to a sixth term. Her felony bribery conviction bars her from serving under the state constitution, and officials have predicted that her fellow lawmakers will not seat her if she attempts to be sworn in next month for the coming two-year term.

Her lawyer did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment, and the man answering the phone at her west Philadelphia district office said he was not able to contact her. “By failing to resign her seat, (the) defendant is flaunting this court’s judgment of sentence and requiring the commonwealth to expend additional resources to compel her to do what concern for public resources and respect for the constitution of this commonwealth both demanded that she would have done voluntarily,” deputy prosecutor Mike Sprow wrote in a companion filing to Judge Scott Evans.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — President Donald Trump will officiate the coin toss before the Army-Navy game on Saturday. West Point made the announcement on Friday leading to the game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where the No. 22 Black Knights (9-2) play the Midshipmen (3-9). This will be Trump’s first Army-Navy game as president. He was at the 2016 game as president-elect.

He will be the 10th sitting president to attend, a tradition that began with Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Presidents, by custom, sit on the Army side of the stadium for one half and the Navy side for the other.

Army will try to win for the third straight time in the series after losing the previous 14. The rivalry between the service academies began in 1890.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moose used the doorbell to awaken a couple in Alaska. The couple thought maybe it was an aftershock or some kids playing a prank when the doorbell rang in their Anchorage home early Wednesday. Kyle Stultz tells KTVA-TV he looked out the door and found nothing. He assumed it was kids playing “ding dong ditch.” Stultz decided to check his security camera. The video showed a large moose backing its caboose right into the doorbell. The family was relieved it was nothing else.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Army plays Navy for the 119th time in series history. Navy leads 60-51-7. Navy had a series-best 14-game winning streak from 2002-2015. Army has won the last two meetings and is a 7-point favorite to win Saturay at Lincoln Financial Field. President Donald Trump will officiate the coin toss in his first Army-Navy game as president. You can catch all the action on NewsRadio 1070 WKOK beginning at 2pm.

DETROIT (AP) — Jimmy Butler poured in 38 points for the second straight game and led a 16-2 run in the fourth quarter of the 76ers’ 117-111 win at Detroit. Philadelphia trailed by 15 in the second half and played without Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’- ehm-BEED’), who was given the night off. Blake Griffin had 31 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit.

Southern Columbia 49, Wilmington 14 (9th State title for the Tigers)

