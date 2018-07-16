AP PA Headlines for Monday 7/16/18

JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) — Several recent drownings across Pennsylvania are highlighting the hot-weather danger posed by the commonwealth’s tens of thousands of miles of rivers and creeks. Deceptively strong currents, underwater obstacles and steep drop-offs are making for a deadly combination. Five people have drowned in state park waterways alone so far this year, matching the total for all of 2017.

The fatalities include two men who died in a span of 10 days at Lehigh Gorge State Park, about 100 miles north of Philadelphia. Swimming in the Lehigh River there is prohibited, but that hasn’t stopped people from going in. A fire chief wants the state to start ticketing violators. Park officials say education is the preferred approach.

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania prosecutor says he will review options after an appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man convicted of killing a police officer almost a quarter-century ago. PennLive.com reports that a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel last week ordered resentencing of 47-year-old Seifullah Abdul-Salaam. He was convicted of shooting 30-year-old New Cumberland officer Willis Cole three times during an August 1994 robbery at a New Cumberland coin shop.

WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say 10 people were taken to a hospital after a deck collapse in eastern Pennsylvania, but none of the injuries were said to be life-threatening. Chief David Nelson of the Whitehall Township fire department says a dozen people were standing on the second-story deck behind a home when it gave way shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. Nelson described the injuries as “nothing critical, but some possible broken bones.”

Features

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday he plans to earn less than half of what his predecessor makes when he takes office in December as part of an austerity push in government. “What we want is for the budget to reach everybody,” he told reporters in front of his campaign headquarters.

Glancing at a piece of paper with numbers on it, Lopez Obrador said he will take home 108,000 pesos a month, which is $5,707 at current exchange rates, and that no public official will be able to earn more than the president during his six-year term. The transition team calculates that current Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto makes 270,000 pesos a month.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (AP) – NBC Sports is going with an all-analyst lineup headlined by Dale Earnhardt Jr. The network will use three analysts in the broadcast booth for next week’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Earnhardt, the 15-time most popular NASCAR driver, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will be the only broadcasters for the July 22 race at the Magic Mile.

Rick Allen, the lead play-by-play announcer for NASCAR on NBC since 2015, will call the second-tier Xfinity Series race and will contribute to NBC’s Cup Series practice and race coverage. NBC Sports said Allen will be back in his normal role for the next race. Earnhardt’s name value and blossoming effort behind the mic has made NBC willing to mix up its broadcast formula. Earnhardt has been an early star on NBC thanks partly to his “slide job!” exclamation at his debut race.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, “Skyscraper,” in the dust. Sony Pictures estimated Sunday that the animated family movie earned $44.1 million from North American theaters. As the first in the franchise to open in the summer, it’s just slightly under the previous installment’s $48.5 million debut in September 2015.

Worldwide, “Hotel Transylvania 3” has already earned more than $100 million. “It’s really terrific,” said Adrian Smith, Sony’s head of domestic distribution. “We’re positioned to take advantage of the valuable summer weekdays and there are six weeks of summer left.” The successful series has grossed over $900 million worldwide to date.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies are off until Friday for the MLB All-Star Break.

AP-Scorecard

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Colorado 4 Seattle 3 Final Oakland 6 San Francisco 2 Final L-A Dodgers 5 L-A Angels 3 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Baltimore 6 Texas 5 Final Boston 5 Toronto 2 Final Cleveland 5 N-Y Yankees 2 Final Detroit 6 Houston 3 Final Minnesota 11 Tampa Bay 7, 10 Innings Final Chi White Sox 10 Kansas City 1 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Washington 6 N-Y Mets 1 Final Miami 10 Philadelphia 5 Final Atlanta 5 Arizona 1 Final Pittsburgh 7 Milwaukee 6, 10 Innings Final St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 4 Final Chi Cubs 7 San Diego 4 ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final N-Y Liberty 107 Chicago 84 Final Atlanta 80 Washington 77 Final Phoenix 101 Indiana 82 Final L.A. Sparks 99 Las Vegas 78 Final Connecticut 83 Minnesota 64

