Saturday AP PA Headlines, Features, Sports, Scores & Skeds

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — State police in Schuylkill County say a man accused of beating his dad to death with a baseball bat on Father’s Day has been arrested on a New Jersey boardwalk. State police say Michael Marchalk was taken into custody Friday in Atlantic City. He’ll be incarcerated until he’s extradited to Pennsylvania. Police say 37-year-old Marchalk had repeatedly threatened 60-year-old Gary Marchalk in recent months.

The suspect had lived with his father in Barnesville, Schuylkill County, a few days before the beating and was supposed to enter a drug treatment program Monday. Instead, police say, the suspect beat and robbed his father, took a vehicle and fled the Ryan Township home the victim shared with his wife, Linda, the Schuylkill county treasurer. Police say another son found his father’s body Monday and called police.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Heavy thunderstorms packing heavy rain swept across a large swath of western Pennsylvania, bringing flooding and tornado to the western part of the state. Bob Coblentz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, says the storm bands were remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy that triggered flash flood warnings over several states Friday.

He says there was a report of a funnel cloud touching down in Uniontown, about an hour south of Pittsburgh. Several inches of rain fell in parts of the region, flash flooding damaged some property and heavy winds led to widespread power outages. No injuries reported in the severe weather in Western PA.

Oddities and Conversation Starters

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Johnny Depp’s remarks about assassinating President Donald Trump during an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival. White House spokesman Sean Spicer says “the lack of outrage” over Johnny Depp joking about assassinating President Donald Trump is “a little troubling.” Depp asked a crowd in England on Thursday when was the last time an actor assassinated a president.

He answered that it’s “been a while, but maybe it’s time.” He later apologized. Spicer during a briefing Friday suggested that artists’ attacks on Republicans are somehow deemed more acceptable than those on liberals. Spicer said: “The president has made it clear that we should denounce violence in all of its forms.” He added: “And if we are going to hold to that standard than we should agree that that standard be universally called out.”

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is lesbian before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues. The 13-year-old Savannah spoke in Eagle Mountain, Utah, on May 7 about her belief that she is the child of heavenly parents who didn’t make any mistakes when she was created.

Her microphone was muted after she spoke for about two minutes. Judd Law, the lay bishop who leads the congregation south of Salt Lake City, said in a statement distributed by church headquarters that Savannah is a “brave young girl.” But he says that the unauthorized recording and “disruptive demonstration” by a group of non-Mormon adults who were there were problematic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s mayor says the District of Columbia has become the first jurisdiction in the country to offer a gender-neutral identifier on driver’s licenses. The new licenses and ID cards were made available for the first time on Friday. People who don’t wish to be identified as male or female can get the gender-neutral “X” on their licenses instead.

Starting July 3, Oregon will become the first state to offer the gender-neutral identifier. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser says the new ID cards are “the most recent example of our city’s commitment to inclusivity.” Advocates for transgender people or others who reject binary gender classification have been calling for the change.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google is going to stop reading your Gmail in search of opportunities to sell ads. The change announced Friday will end a practice that Google has embraced since the company introduced Gmail in 2004, even though it raised concerns among privacy watchdogs and creeped out some users. To help finance the free service, Google has been scanning through what Gmail users were discussing and then showing ads connected to some of the topics.

Someone writing about running, for instance, might see ads for Nike or Asics shoes. Google still plans to show ads within Gmail. But instead of scanning through email content, the company’s algorithms will rely on other signals to determine which ads are most likely to appeal to each of its 1.2 billion Gmail users.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — This August, the U.S. will experience its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years. Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes this one so special — at least for Americans — is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.

The path of totality on Aug. 21 — where day briefly becomes night — will pass over Oregon, continuing through the heartland all the way to Charleston, South Carolina. Those on the outskirts — all the way into Canada, Central America and even the upper part of South America — will be treated to a partial eclipse.

No tickets are required for this Monday matinee, just special eclipse glasses so you don’t ruin your eyes.

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Fifty years after he finished short by one English class credit from graduating high school, Billy Joel is returning to his Long Island hometown to speak at this weekend’s commencement ceremony. The 68-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be among the speakers at Saturday morning’s graduation for Hicksville High School’s Class of 2017.

The six-time Grammy Award winner didn’t graduate with the class of 1967 because he had fallen shy by one English credit. But he returned for the 1992 graduation ceremony and received his diploma, telling the audience, “I can finally pull myself out of this dead-end job I have and start working on a career with a real future.” Joel is in the midst of a tour.

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. The gassy Neapolitan Mastiff was a favorite of the Northern California crowd from the start at the Friday night contest, often plopping down on her side on stage. She was rescued when she was nearly blind, but after several surgeries can see again, according to her handler Shirley Zindler.

She waddles away with $1,500, a flashy trophy and a trip to New York for media appearances, all things she could hardly care less about. She beat out 13 other dogs, most of them much older and much smaller. Moe, a 16-year-old Brussels Griffon-pug mix, came in second. Chase, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested-Harke mix, came in third.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — If Disneyland is “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen. As of Thursday, Reitz had visited the park for 2,000 days in a row — every day for 5½ years. The Huntington Beach man began visiting with his ex-girlfriend in 2012 when both were jobless and wanted to keep up their spirits.

Even after he got a job and the couple broke up, Reitz kept going. He has met celebrities and made friends with park cast members. He has visited every restaurant. His favorite ride is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, which he rode as a kid. Reitz isn’t sure when his visiting streak will end, but not until next January for sure. That’s when his current annual pass expires…

Scores & Skeds

CHICAGO (AP) — The New Jersey Devils opened the NHL Draft in Chicago last night by selecting Swiss center Nico Hischier (HEE’-shur), who scored 38 goals and 86 points in 57 games for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec League last season. The Flyers also got a center with the No. 2 pick, landing Nolan Patrick of the Brandon Wheat Kings. Dallas chose Finnish defenseman Miro Heiskanen with the third pick, Colorado grabbed blueliner Cale Makar at No. 4 and center Elias Pettersson of Sweden was taken by Vancouver with the fifth selection.

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Blues acquired center Brayden Schenn from the Philadelphia Flyers in completing two trades during the first round of the NHL draft Friday night. In exchange for the three-time 20-goal-scorer, the Flyers got the Blues’ first-round pick this year, a conditional first-round pick in next year’s draft and third-year forward Jori Lehtera. The Blues traded back into the first round by acquiring the 31st overall pick from the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

PHOENIX (AP) — Mark Leiter Jr. held the Arizona Diamondbacks to three hits over six scoreless innings, and Maikel Franco and Tommy Joseph both homered in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night. Philadelphia won its second straight after five straight losses, three from being swept in a series with Arizona at home last week.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 1 Detroit 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 2 Texas 1, 10 Innings

Final Minnesota 5 Cleveland 0

Final Boston 9 L.A. Angels 4

Final Tampa Bay 15 Baltimore 5

Final Oakland 3 Chi White Sox 0

Final Kansas City 5 Toronto 4

Final Seattle 13 Houston 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Cincinnati 5, 10 Innings

Final Miami 2 Chi Cubs 0

Final Atlanta 5 Milwaukee 4

Final Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3

Final Philadelphia 6 Arizona 1

Final L.A. Dodgers 6 Colorado 1

Final N-Y Mets 11 San Francisco 4

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Connecticut 94 N-Y Liberty 89

Final Chicago 82 Atlanta 78

Final Minnesota 93 Washington 76

Final Dallas 81 San Antonio 69

Final Phoenix 85 Seattle 82

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Miami 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.

N-Y Mets at San Francisco 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona 10:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Sparks at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

