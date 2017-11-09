AP PA Headlines & Features: Shot state trooper likely saved his own life

AP PA Headlines

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was shot several times during a traffic stop likely saved his own life by applying a tourniquet to his leg before help arrived. Cpl. Seth Kelly, a 13-year veteran, remains hospitalized in critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder area and to his leg in the close-quarters gunfight.

He’s set to undergo another surgery to remove a bullet. State police Capt. Richard D’Ambrosio says Kelly is “battling.” Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Khalil Clary faces charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault. Clary was shot and remains hospitalized.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An analyst says Pennsylvania’s election brought good news for some Democrats and for women candidates. Democrats scored victories in county races across Philadelphia’s suburbs, advancing a decades-long shift in those one-time Republican bastions. Meanwhile, women led in contests for all seven open seats on Pennsylvania’s appellate courts. Four are Democrats. Next year’s election will be big for Pennsylvania. There are contests for governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot, as well as all 18 U.S. House seats and 228 of 253 legislative seats.

Franklin and Marshall College pollster Terry Madonna says it’s too early to draw conclusions about the course of next year’s general election, based on Tuesday’s election results. But, he says Democrats did well for a couple reasons. He says a growing voter dislike for President Donald Trump’s job performance played a part, with some Democrats in local races campaigning against the Republican commander-in-chief.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say they’ve arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated and hoping to vote — on the wrong day. Authorities charged 34-year-old Douglas Shuttlesworth with a DUI after they found him at a school in Harrisburg on Monday.

Police say Shuttlesworth appeared intoxicated and they later found out he drove to the school thinking it was Election Day. A woman who identified herself over the phone as Shuttlesworth’s mother says her son mistakenly thought it was Tuesday. He was not available to comment on the charge.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city has won a fourth term despite facing federal corruption charges that could land him in prison. Democratic Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski beat Republican real estate developer Nat Hyman on Tuesday. Pawlowski has denied accusations that he accepted more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city contracts.

His trial is set for January. Hyman is an Allentown native who started the Landau chain of jewelry retailers as well as the real estate development firm that bears his name. He said he ran “to try and pull Allentown out from under the cloud of scandal.” With 95 percent of precincts reporting, Pawlowski had about 50 percent of the vote and Hyman 43 percent.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Democrats stoking an anti-Trump furor, Pennsylvania’s election brought good news for the party ahead of a big election in 2018 that will feature contests for governor and U.S. Senate. Democrats scored big victories in county and municipal races across Philadelphia’s suburbs, advancing a decadeslong shift in those one-time Republican bastions where President Donald Trump lost heavily last year.

Just to the north, Democrats took control in Northampton County, won by Trump last year. Delaware County’s Democratic Party chairman, David Landau, said the strength of his party’s victories up and down the ballot reminded him of the post-Watergate election in 1974. “That’s the only kind of comparable tsunami that you can think of, where we’d just won everything,” Landau said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia university which moved its football cheerleaders inside a stadium tunnel after a group of black cheer squad members knelt during the national anthem has decided to let them again take the field during pre-game ceremonies. This time, it will be at a game where military members are honored.

In a letter to students and faculty, Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens said Wednesday that freedom of speech must be protected. Olens added that the cheer squad will be allowed on field before the national anthem at the game Saturday, which is Veterans Day in the U.S. The game at Kennesaw State’s 8,300-seat Fifth Third Bank Stadium is also being promoted as Military Appreciation Day.

OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois appeals court has ruled that a judge falling asleep during a murder trial doesn’t warrant a retrial of the defendant in the case. The Illinois Appellate Court panel in Ottawa said Whiteside County Judge Jeffrey O’Connor’s alleged nap was harmless as long as he wasn’t sleeping during crucial evidence or motions during Nicholas Sheley’s 2014 trial.

Sheley was on trial for the murder of four people in Rock Falls in what was a murder spree that left six dead in Illinois and two in Missouri. O’Connor allegedly fell asleep while the lights were dim and security camera footage was being played for the jury. O’Connor denied the allegations. “If I was not looking at the video, that does not mean that I was not listening and hearing everything that was being said,” said O’Connor.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — They are two of the more popular social networking sites: Twitter and Snapchat. But both are having trouble drawing a wider audience — so they are making changes. The biggest of the changes have come at Twitter, which has rolled out a 280-character limit for nearly all of its users. That’s double the previous limit of 140 characters. Meanwhile Snapchat is toying with ideas that it hopes will make it easier for people other than tech-savvy teens to use. It will be a while before either company will find out whether the changes will help boost their customer bases.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal jury has sided with a group of New York graffiti artists who sued over the destruction of their work. A judge will now decide whether the artists must be compensated for the loss of their whitewashed murals. The jury’s advisory ruling came Tuesday in the lawsuit over the site in Queens known as 5Pointz.

Owner Jerry Wolkoff allowed the spray-paint artists to use his buildings for decades but said they always knew the buildings would be torn down someday. The graffiti was painted over in 2013 and the buildings were torn down in 2014. The artists sued Wolkoff under the Visual Artists Rights Act, a 1990 federal statute that protects artists’ rights even if someone else owns the physical artwork.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A man accused of stealing a motorized shopping cart from an Alaska grocery store didn’t get very far or go very fast before his low-speed getaway attempt was foiled by police. The battery-operated cart with a basket mounted behind the handlebars has a top speed of 1.9 mph. Authorities say Rondell Tony Chinuhuk of Anchorage is charged with felony theft for attempting to take the cart early Tuesday from a Safeway store in Fairbanks.

Police say they stopped Chinuhuk while he was crossing a thoroughfare following a 10-minute joyride that consisted mostly of trying to leave the expansive store parking lot. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Chinuhuk was charged with felony theft of the $2,500 cart. Assistant public defender Jennifer Hite says in an email the office doesn’t comment on cases.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — So, just how far has Kevin Spacey fallen from grace in Hollywood? So far, he has been completely erased from an upcoming movie he was in. Spacey played oil tycoon J. Paul Getty in the movie “All the Money in the World.” The movie is due out next month but with Spacey enmeshed in a sexual assault scandal, he has been completely excised from the film. All his scenes are being reshot with Christopher Plummer in his place. It’s believed to be the first time something like this has ever happened. The reshoots are expected to be done in time for the movie to make its debut on its original release date, Dec. 22.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL players union wants everyone in the league to honor a two-minute moment of silence on Sunday in observance of U.S. military veterans. President Barack Obama signed into law the Veterans Day Moment of Silence Act in October 2016. The act calls on all Americans to observe a two-minute moment of silence every Nov. 11. With Veterans Day falling on Saturday this year, the players union voted to ask everyone in the NFL community to observe this moment of silence Sunday prior to kickoffs.

The NFLPA said it will work with the league office on logistics to implement the observance. President Donald Trump has lashed out at players protesting during the national anthem, contending that kneeling during the “Star-Spangled Banner” disrespects the flag and U.S. military members.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The most heartwarming new tradition in college football can be found at Iowa. It’s called “The Wave.” At the end of the first quarter, everyone inside Kinnick Stadium is encouraged to turn and wave to the young patients watching the game in the nearby children’s hospital. The idea was sparked in June by a fan and it has already become a beloved part of game day. Scott Turner is the executive director of the hospital. He says it provides a sense of normalcy for patients and their loved ones.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved