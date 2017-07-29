AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey easily leads the pack in fundraising as he runs for a third term in next year’s election. Casey reported $5.6 million in his campaign account as of June 30, the latest date for which Senate candidates must disclose campaign finances. That’s almost twice what Casey had at the same point while running for his current term. His nearest rival is Jeffrey Bartos, a Republican and real estate investor from suburban Philadelphia.

Bartos reports just over $1 million, boosted by a $500,000 loan from him. Paul Addis, a Republican and former energy-sector executive also from suburban Philadelphia, reports just over $100,000, nearly all of it a loan from himself. Several other candidates reported under $31,000. Pennsylvania’s Republican Sen. Pat Toomey spent $27 million in the two-year campaign cycle to win re-election last year.

HONOLULU (AP) — The top legal officers in 18 states, including Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia are asking Congress to pass legislation prohibiting discrimination against transgender service members. Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin sent the letter dated Thursday. It asks the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Armed Services committees to include transgender protections in the National Defense Authorization Act. Eighteen other attorneys general also signed the document.

The letter says President Donald Trump’s policy banning transgender service members from the military “violates fundamental constitutional and American values.” Attorneys general from the following joined Hawaii in signing the letter: California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

SPARTA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has rescinded his program that would reduce inmates’ jail time if they voluntarily underwent birth control procedures. Media outlets report that Judge Sam Benningfield of Sparta reversed his order on Wednesday. In May, Benningfield signed a standing order that provided 30 days’ credit toward jail time for men who got free vasectomies in White County and women who agreed to receive free Nexplanon implants, which prevent pregnancy for up to four years.

Benningfield said Wednesday that the 32 women and 38 men who agreed to birth control would still receive 30 days of jail credit, whether they had undergone the procedure or not. The order drew criticism from several lawmakers and organizations. The American Civil Liberties Union called the order unconstitutional, describing it as coercion.

DALLAS (AP) — A 4-year-old North Texas boy has been reunited with his beloved teddy bear nearly a week after the furry friend was forgotten at Dallas Love Field. Luke Swofford of Rockwall got his favorite stuffed toy, appropriately named Teddy Bear, back on Wednesday after extensive efforts that included an airport search and online pleas for assistance.

Family members say Luke and some relatives on July 20 flew home to Texas after a visit to Colorado, but the boy forgot his bear on a bench outside baggage claim. They later returned, but Teddy Bear was gone. Love Field officials turned to Twitter to help in the search. An airport security guard checked surveillance video and on Tuesday found Luke’s favorite toy in a break room.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Smart said it required years for her to participate in a movie about her kidnapping ordeal. Smart said Friday that she couldn’t have done so right after her abduction from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 at age 14. She was rescued nine months later, and said Friday she was eager to “run away” from the experience.

Even as an adult, Smart said it took time for her to agree to the authorized Lifetime TV movie, “I Am Elizabeth Smart.” She narrates the drama. The movie debuts Nov. 18 on Lifetime, with a two-part documentary about Smart airing on Nov. 12 and 13..

EAST LANSING – A Kulpmont native will join women’s basketball coaching staff at Michigan State University. Maria Fantanarosa, who has already led a college basketball teams to numerous championships, will be an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. She is a native of Kulpmont in Northumberland County and as a high school player, Fantanarosa is the all-time scoring leader in Pennsylvania girls’ high school history with 3,823 total points.

LONG POND, PA – Sunday, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series continues in the Poconos with a rare occurrence, a qualifying opportunity in the morning and a race in the afternoon. The Overton’s 400 will feature a Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s last visit to Long Pond raceway prior to his retirement from racing. WKOK’s Matt Catrillo is at the track and we’ll have his reports today and tomorrow.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Altherr homered twice and Jake Thompson pitched five scoreless innings in an emergency start to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves Friday night. Tommy Joseph and Cameron Rupp also homered and Freddy Galvis had three hits for the Phillies, who have scored 19 runs on seven homers while winning the last two.

