AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores and Skeds

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. (AP) — Police say a car traveling in the wrong lane has plowed into seven people, five of them children, on a street in a residential development in northeastern Pennsylvania. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday in the Mountain Top area near Wilkes-Barre. Five of the victims were flown to a hospital. Police said the driver of the vehicle is in custody.

They’re still determining what led to the crash. Photos of the scene showed a car with a shattered front windshield on someone’s front lawn. Neighborhood resident Eric Wanchisen tells The Citizens’ Voice newspaper the collision happened in front of the home of an emergency room doctor who treated the victims before help arrived, including a baby who was in a stroller.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new area code is bringing 10-digit dialing to residents of 16 southcentral Pennsylvania counties. The new 223 area code is being added Saturday to the area covered by the 717 area code. That’s because the amount of numbers available under the 717 area code is almost exhausted. The 717 area, which includes the state capital of Harrisburg, is one of the last in the state to make the switch.

Residents in the Philadelphia area, which used to be served only by the 215 area code, have been dialing 10 digits since the 610 area code was added in that area 18 years ago. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission says folks should update medical alert systems, burglar alarms and other devices that use the old seven-digit local phone numbers..

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials say the stolen bust of a Civil War general has been found under a bridge. Philly.com reports the bust of Gen. James A. Beaver was found early Friday by a police officer. Beaver was a Union Army general who served as Pennsylvania governor from 1887-91.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania zoo says a baby elephant born prematurely in May is “up and moving around” after a feeding tube was inserted to help it gain much-needed weight. A Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium spokeswoman says the still-unnamed female elephant has been given a number of feedings and its tube and gastrointestinal tract are working normally. The zoo told WJAC-TV on Friday the baby is taking a pint of formula every four hours, plus a bottle of milk.

HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey priest says he was trying to get revenge on God for poker losses when he collected computerized child pornography at his weekend home in Pennsylvania. The Rev. Kevin Gugliotta was sentenced Thursday to 11 ½ to 23 ½ months in the Wayne County jail, receiving credit for 10 months he’s already served. Pretrial records show Gugliotta told probation officers he felt God was attacking him when he lost poker tournaments and games, and got “revenge” by collecting the porn.

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Stockton University has removed a bust of its namesake, who signed the Declaration of Independence and owned slaves. The bust of Richard Stockton was removed from the school’s library on Wednesday. President Harvey Kesselman says the discussion about the school’s namesake has been ongoing for years.

He says the timing of the removal is relevant in the wake of the violent protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. In a letter to the campus, provost Lori Vermeulen wrote the removal is temporary and the bust will return with an exhibit that is being developed to show a historical perspective and allow meaningful dialogue. Stockton senior Sarah Amin says she thinks the removal is an overreaction.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the Pentagon expects soon to ban transgender individuals from joining the military and to consider circumstances in which some currently serving transgender troops could remain in uniform. The new approach would be based on formal guidance the Pentagon expects to receive soon from the White House. The guidance, as described by an official familiar with it but not authorized to discuss it publicly, appears to be less rigid than the complete ban that President Donald Trump announced last month in a tweet. He said the government “will not accept or allow” transgender individuals to serve “in any capacity” in the military. The official said the new guidance is expected give the Pentagon six months to determine circumstances in which openly transgender troops might be permitted to continue serving.

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — State investigators are looking into the death of a man who died after a Georgia police officer used a stun gun on him. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an officer in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta, attempted to stop a man driving excessively fast around 3 a.m. Friday. The GBI says the driver hit a second vehicle, and when officers approached, the man fought with officers.

One officer used his stun gun on the man during the confrontation and the man became unresponsive. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Several officers received minor injuries in the confrontation but didn’t need medical attention. The driver of the vehicle the man hit suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

CINCINNATI (AP) — You don’t have to be a human to be a big star any more. The Cincinnati Zoo says its popular baby hippo will star in an internet video series called “The Fiona Show” starting next week. The zoo says the first video will be available on the show’s Facebook page next Tuesday. Fiona has already garnered millions of views on the zoo’s Facebook page since her premature birth in January. Since then, her face has appeared on ice cream and beer, she was named an honorary deputy sheriff and a children’s book about her was announced. Fiona was born Jan. 24 weighing about 29 pounds. She overcame early health scares and now weighs more than 450 pounds.

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a boy found a gun in a dressing room at an Atlanta mall and it fired when the mother pulled the trigger to see if it was real. News outlets report the mother and son were inside a dressing room at the Adidas store in Lenox Square on Wednesday when the 10-year-old boy found what he thought was a toy gun under a bench. Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown says the mother took the gun from the boy and pulled the trigger “to see if it was real.” A single shot was fired. Brown says there were no injuries. There was minimal damage to the wall. No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-end fashion line owned by Prada says it’s pulling clothes that feature yellow star patches. Some critics said they resemble the Stars of David Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust. The clothing from Milan-based Miu Miu’s pre-fall collection features a five-pointed star with the name John embroidered on it. The Star of David has six points. Photos of the star on a dress, a skirt and a denim jacket have been circulated online. A Miu Miu spokeswoman apologized for causing any offense and says in a statement that “it was not Miu Miu’s intent in any way to make any political or religious statement.” The World Jewish Congress has praised the label for taking quick action..

The Philadelphia Phillies play the Chicago Cubs on Newsradio 1070 WKOK today at 6:30pm and tomorrow at 1pm. The Phillies are on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS Sportsradio, CBS News, and AccuWeather).

UNDATED (AP) — Boston’s lead in the AL East stays at 4 ½ games after the Red Sox and New York Yankees lost last night. Trey Mancini collected four RBIs and the Baltimore Orioles scored seven unearned runs on five Red Sox errors in a 16-3 rout in Boston. The Yankees were 2-1 losers to the Seattle Mariners on Yonder Alonso’s tiebreaking homer in the 11th inning.

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Cubs absorbed a 7-1 loss at Philadelphia but kept their three-game lead in the NL Central. Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer and Cesar Hernandez added a bases-loaded triple as the Phillies dealt the Cubs their second straight loss since a five-game winning streak. The Brewers were 3-1 losers in Los Angeles as Kenta Maeda (mah-EH’-dah) worked six innings of one-hit ball to help the Dodgers reduce their magic number to 14 for winning the NL West.

High School Football Week 1 – August 25, 2017

Montoursville 20 F

Shikellamy 44

Selinsgrove 54 F

Milton 16

Hughesville 15 F

Lewisburg 19

Muncy 21 F

Warrior Run 14

Montgomery 6 F

South Williamsport 48

Mount Carmel 43 F

Loyalsock 41

Mifflinburg 11 F

Central Columbia 34

Southern Columbia 55 F

Shamokin 7

Line Mountain 14 F

Tri Valley 48

Bloomsburg 7 F

Danville 14

Williamsport 34 F

Central Mountain 7

Newport 38 F

East Juniata 7

Halifax 48 F

Millersburg 19

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 7 St. Louis 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Seattle 2 N-Y Yankees 1, 11 Innings

Final Minnesota 6 Toronto 1

Final Baltimore 16 Boston 3

Final Cleveland 4 Kansas City 0

Final Chi White Sox 3 Detroit 2

Final Oakland 3 Texas 1

Final Houston 2 L.A. Angels 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 4 Washington 2

Final Philadelphia 7 Chi Cubs 1

Final Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 5

Final Miami 8 San Diego 6

Final Atlanta 5 Colorado 2

Final Arizona 4 San Francisco 3

Final L.A. Dodgers 3 Milwaukee 1

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Minnesota 89 San Antonio 70

Final Chicago 96 Connecticut 83

Final N-Y Liberty 74 Washington 66

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York City 1 New York 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels 9:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana at Atlanta 6:00 p.m.

Dallas at Washington 7:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(14) Stanford at Rice 10:00 p.m.

(19) South Florida at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New England at D.C. United 7:00 p.m.

