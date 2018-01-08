AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – January 8

SUMMIT, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police shot and critically wounded a 71-year-old man who allegedly fired an assault rifle at troopers responding to a domestic dispute. The dispute in Summit was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday. Troopers responding to the scene were told the man was firing an assault rifle. When they arrived, they told him to drop the weapon. But authorities say the man refused and began shooting at the troopers, who returned fire.

The suspect’s name and further details on his injuries haven’t been disclosed. He’s hospitalized in critical condition. The troopers involved were not hurt and their names haven’t been released. Further details about the domestic dispute were not disclosed. No other injuries were reported in that incident or the shooting, which remains under investigation. Authorities say the man will face multiple counts of attempted homicide of an officer.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A survey by Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records says state government entities, cities and counties fielded the most Right-to-Know Law requests last year. About three-quarters of agencies at all levels say dealing with those requests took them an hour or less per week. The report issued Thursday finds more than half of state government agencies that responded took in more than 100 requests last year, along with 40 percent of cities, about a third of counties and one in seven police departments.

About 1,300 agency open records officers responded to what is the first large-scale survey of their experience dealing with Right-to-Know Law requests. Only 3 percent of respondents said they received more than 20 requests last January, and two-thirds said they fielded either one or none that month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Motorists who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike are now seeing higher tolls. A 6 percent increase for cash and E-ZPass took effect Sunday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the increase, approved by commissioners last July, is needed to meet funding and capital-improvement obligations.

The commission also says it is legislatively mandated to offer $450 million in supplemental funding to PennDOT each year. There will be no 2018 increase for E-ZPass or Toll By Plate customers at the Delaware River Bridge westbound cashless tolling point in Bucks County.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globe Awards aren’t generally known for their seriousness, yet Sunday’s ceremony will go down in history as a powerful celebration of women. Oprah Winfrey gave a movement-defining speech. Natalie Portman threw shade at the all-male directing nominees — while presenting that award — and then Geena Davis did the same for the actors.

Barbra Streisand scoffed at the bleak fact that 34 years after her win, she remains the only female director to have won a Golden Globe. And nearly every soul wore black in support of Time’s Up and as a statement against sexual misconduct in Hollywood. For once, everyone was listening to what the women of Hollywood had to say at the Globes, which saw big wins for female-led projects like “Big Little Lies” and “Lady Bird.”

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Golden Globe nominee Michelle Williams says that she just wants to listen to what #MeToo founder Tarana Burke has to say, and that’s why she brought her to Sunday’s Golden Globes. Williams tells The Associated Press, “I’m so much more interested in what you have to say than what I have to say.” Burke says the solidarity and the support behind Time’s Up and #MeToo is something we’ve never seen before.

Williams is one of eight actresses who are attended the Golden Globes with advocates for gender and racial justice. Burke says the actresses are generous in sharing their platform so they could highlight their causes and turn the spotlight back on the survivors and solutions rather than the perpetrators. Williams is nominated for her role in Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World.” When asked about working with Christopher Plummer who replaced Kevin Spacey in the film after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct, Williams says she’s “not talking about that.”

MORGANTOWN, Miss. (AP) — A 99-year-old hunter in Mississippi wants to know why people are making a big fuss about her recent kill. It was a doe after all, not a prized buck. The Clarion Ledger reports that Bertha Vickers used a .243 Winchester rifle to kill a doe recently a few miles from her rural home. Relatives posted pictures of Vickers and her kill on Facebook, and people sent messages of congratulations.

Vickers says she doesn’t know “why everybody is making such a big deal about it” because it was “just a doe” and not a buck. Vickers lives near the farming community where she grew up in northern Mississippi, outside Starkville. She still mows her own yard and enjoys squirrel hunting. She turns 100 on Tuesday.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.— The Golden Globes last night were transformed into an A-list expression of female empowerment in the post-Harvey Weinstein era. Oprah Winfrey led the charge. As she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement she said: “For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men.” She added “But their time is up. Their time is up!”

The fierce revenge tale “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won for best film drama and Frances McDormand won best actress in a drama for her role in it. Gary Oldman won best actor in a drama for portraying Winston Churchi9ll in “Darkest Hour.” ”Big Little Lies” won best television limited series or movie. Guillermo del Toro got the best director award for his Cold War fairy tale “The Shape of Water.” Other big winners included Elisabeth Moss and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Best actor in a drama was Sterling K. Brown for work in “This is Us,” and “Coco ” got the best animated film award.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Move over, “Star Wars,” there are some new box office champs this weekend. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” has topped the charts after three weekends in theaters, and newcomer “Insidious: The Last Key” opened in second, pushing “The Last Jedi” into third place. Columbia Pictures says the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-led “Jumanji” is estimated to have earned an additional $36 million this weekend, bringing its total to $244.4 million. In second place is the horror film “Insidious: The Last Key,” the fourth in the franchise, which earned $29.3 million.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Miami 103 Utah 102

Final N-Y Knicks 100 Dallas 96

Final Phoenix 114 Oklahoma City 100

Final Portland 111 San Antonio 110

Final L.A. Lakers 132 Atlanta 113

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 4 Buffalo 1

Final SO N-Y Islanders 5 New Jersey 4

Final Winnipeg 4 San Jose 1

Final Chicago 4 Edmonton 1

Final OT Washington 4 St. Louis 3

Final SO Columbus 3 Florida 2

Final Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 2

Final Montreal 5 Vancouver 2

Final OT Pittsburgh 6 Boston 5

Final Vegas 2 N-Y Rangers 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Ohio St. 80 (1) Michigan St. 64

Final (4) Arizona St. 80 Utah 77

Final (9) Wichita St. 95 South Florida 57

Final (15) Miami 80 (24) Florida St. 74

Final (19) Cincinnati 76 SMU 56

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Milwaukee at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Houston at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

Denver at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

