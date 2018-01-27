AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – January 27

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An elementary school in Philadelphia had to be evacuated after carbon monoxide fumes from roofing work wafted into the building, sending 26 kids and four staffers to the hospital. School district spokesman Lee Whack says the ordeal happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday at William H. Loesche School. He says the children and adults were taken to the hospital for observation.

Most of the children were from the same second-grade classroom. After about 30 minutes, the school fire marshals and city fire department determined the building was safe and children could return to classes. He says the fumes came from a generator being used by a roofing contractor. Whack says some of the children have been released from the hospital, but he didn’t have exact numbers yet..

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers face criminal charges after intentionally exposing a school classmate with a severe pineapple allergy to the fruit. Police in Butler Township allege that a 14-year-old high-fived the other 14-year-old girl to expose her to the fruit during lunch period Dec. 13 at Butler Intermediate High School. The victim was taken by ambulance to Butler Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school. State police in Fayette County say “multiple weapons” were found in the bedroom of the teenager’s home Thursday night in Henry Clay Township after authorities learned of the threat against four students at Uniontown Area High School. He faces juvenile court charges of terroristic threats and causing or risking a catastrophe.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of Michigan State University students are gathering at a spot on campus to protest the school’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against its disgraced former sports doctor, Larry Nassar. Some were expected to march to the Breslin Center where the men’s basketball team is hosting Wisconsin Friday night.

Organizers have called for students attending the game to wear teal-colored T-shirts in the “Izzone,” a vocal student cheering section named after head basketball coach Tom Izzo. The protest and march follow an eventful Friday that included the retirement of athletic director Mark Hollis. On Wednesday, longtime Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon submitted her resignation. That same day, Nassar, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey father of five whose “In Need Of Kidney” T-shirt went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a complete stranger. Robert Leibowitz says Friday that he’s “walking on clouds” after undergoing the procedure in a New York hospital last week. The 60-year-old Leibowitz says his advertising background and the roughly decade-long waiting list for a new kidney led him to make the shirt and wear it during a vacation to Disney World last summer.

A picture of the shirt took off on social media and soon Leibowitz received hundreds of calls from potential donors. Finally, a man from Indiana named Richie Sully was found to be a perfect match after multiple rounds of medical tests. Sully says it was a “no brainer” to donate the organ.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Let the good times roll — just not into New Orleans’ storm drains. That’s the plea from city officials. Local news outlets report cleaning crews have sucked out more than 46 tons (42,000 kilograms) of Mardi Gras beads from catch basins on along a five-block stretch of St. Charles Avenue downtown, a popular parade route.

Department of Public Works Interim Director Dani Galloway said Thursday that the four-month emergency program had cleaned 15,000 catch basins altogether as of Wednesday, removing roughly 7.2 million pounds (3.3 million kilograms) of debris. It’s part of a $22 million contract to tackle city’s drainage system in response to heavy August flooding. Galloway asked residents to step up and clear neighborhood catch basins, and said the city is looking at installing temporary “gutter buddies.”.

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com have a Penn State basketball game on today, at 3:30pm, vs. Rutgers, then it is Shikellamy basketball tonight at 7:09pm. Highlights on Sunday will include Meet the Press, and the NFL Pro Bowl at 2:30pm Stay tuned to WKOK this week for lots more Super Bowl Week coverage.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ben Simmons scored 21 points, Joel Embiid had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers held the Spurs to season-low point total in a 97-78 victory, snapping a 13-game losing streak in San Antonio. San Antonio had not lost at home to Philadelphia since 2004, but the 76ers didn’t have a healthy Embiid and Simmons before.

EAST LANSING, Michigan (AP) — Sixth-ranked Michigan State concluded what was a tumultuous day on campus by beating Wisconsin 76-61. Miles Bridges had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans, who were in action hours after athletic director Mark Hollis retired. Both Congress and the state of Michigan announced plans Friday to investigate the school’s handling of sexual assault allegations against former team doctor Larry Nassar.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods has made the cut at the PGA’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where Ryan Palmer has the lead at the midway point. Woods birdied his final hole to get to the cut line at minus-1, allowing him to play weekend golf in a PGA event for the first time in 29 months. Palmer finished eagle-birdie in a 5-under 67 that leaves him 11 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm.

Final Mount Carmel 54 Warrior Run 30

Final Halifax 53 Millersburg 42

Final Meadowbrook Christian 65 Sunbury Christian 24

Final Selinsgrove 57 Shikellamy 54 OT

Final Mifflinburg 34 Danville 32

Final Lewisburg 48 Milton 25

Final Hughesville 49 Warrior Run 34

Final Shamokin 62 Midd-West 25

Final Charlotte 121 Atlanta 110

Final Utah 97 Toronto 93

Final Cleveland 115 Indiana 108

Final New Orleans 115 Houston 113

Final Milwaukee 116 Brooklyn 91

Final L.A. Lakers 108 Chicago 103

Final L.A. Clippers 109 Memphis 100

Final Portland 107 Dallas 93

Final Philadelphia 97 San Antonio 78

Final N-Y Knicks 107 Phoenix 85

Final (6) Michigan St. 76 Wisconsin 61

Oklahoma City at Detroit 5:00 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota 9:00 p.m.

(2) Virginia at (4) Duke 2:00 p.m.

Texas A&M at (5) Kansas 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky at (7) West Virginia 7:00 p.m.

(9) Cincinnati at Memphis 6:00 p.m.

NC State at (10) North Carolina 12:00 p.m.

Utah at (11) Arizona 5:30 p.m.

(12) Oklahoma at Alabama 2:15 p.m.

(14) Texas Tech at South Carolina 12:00 p.m.

San Francisco at (15) Gonzaga 8:00 p.m.

Portland at (16) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11:00 p.m.

LSU at (19) Auburn 6:00 p.m.

Baylor at (20) Florida 12:00 p.m.

Colorado at (21) Arizona St. 8:00 p.m.

(22) Tennessee at Iowa St. 4:00 p.m.

Duquesne at (24) Rhode Island 12:00 p.m.

