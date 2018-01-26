AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – January 26

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Five Pennsylvania death row inmates are challenging a state Corrections Department policy that keeps them isolated most of the time, describing it as degrading and inhumane. The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Harrisburg asks the court to end mandatory, indefinite solitary confinement for the 156 men on death row at Graterford and Greene state prisons.

The lawsuit says death row inmates are locked up alone 22 hours to 24 hours a day, and their small cells are kept illuminated at all hours. A Corrections Department official says the lawsuit is under review. Pennsylvania has executed three people since 1976, and all three had voluntarily given up on their appeals. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced a death penalty moratorium soon after he took office three years ago.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s 14-university state higher education system says it’s approved six new degree programs to address workforce needs. The State System of Higher Education said Thursday the new degree programs target fields where there currently aren’t enough qualified employees to fill job openings. The three new bachelor’s degrees and three new master’s degrees will begin in the fall.

The bachelor’s degrees are statistics and data science at California University and manufacturing engineering technology and music business technology at Millersville University. The master’s degrees are communications at East Stroudsburg University, business administration at Edinboro University and strategic communications at Indiana University. Pennsylvania’s system is suffering from dropping in-state high school graduations and cuts in state aid and struggling to recruit students to campuses in rural areas.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s iconic Rocky statue could be forced to sport New England Patriots colors thanks to a Super Bowl wager with the Massachusetts hometown of heavyweight champ Rocky Marciano. Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter said Thursday that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney had agreed to the Rocky vs. Rocky bet.

If Philadelphia wins the big game, Brockton’s statue of the undefeated Marciano will be clad in Eagles gear. If New England wins, Philadelphia’s Rocky will wear Patriots attire. In a video posted on Carpenter’s Facebook page, Kenney says he can’t promise a Patriots jersey would last long in Philadelphia. He joked that the city might have to grease the statue to prevent fans from scaling it to remove the gear. Similar measures didn’t stop people from climbing light poles in celebration after the NFC championship game.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald and Melania Trump wanted to borrow a Van Gogh painting from a New York museum for their White House private quarters. Instead, The Washington Post reports , the Guggenheim Museum’s curator came up with a pointedly satirical counter-offer: a working solid-gold toilet made by an Italian artist. The first couple asked for Van Gogh’s “Landscape With Snow,” featuring a man and his dog.

Museum curator Nancy Spector has been openly critical of Trump in social media. She emailed the White House in September to say that the Trumps could borrow the toilet installation used by visitors in a museum restroom until August. The toilet , titled “America,” is Maurizio Cattelan’s jab at the nation’s greedier instincts. It has an estimated value topping $1 million. The Post said the White House has stayed silent on the offer.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is laying off workers at its Arkansas headquarters this week. The company is trimming jobs in its global business, finance, human resources, merchandise, real estate and technology divisions. Bentonville Mayor Bob McCaslin’s office said Thursday that there would be fewer than 500 total job losses at Walmart’s home office.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the company is “restructuring and streamlining” its teams before its fiscal year ends next Wednesday. Some workers in the marketing division were laid off Wednesday and Hargrove says there will be a small number of layoffs Friday if the cuts aren’t completed Thursday. The company will pay dismissed workers up to 60 days’ pay and help them find new jobs. Hargrove says eligible employees will also still receive their fiscal year-end bonus.

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey couple recently changed their wedding venue from a judge’s chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were set to tie the knot on Jan. 2 when the groom’s mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to a women’s room at the Monmouth County Courthouse, where sheriff’s officers administered oxygen and called EMT’s.

If they had postponed the wedding, they would have had to wait 45 days for a new marriage license. So one of the officers suggested holding the ceremony in the bathroom. In a video posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Judge Katie Gummer performed the ceremony. The groom’s mother is doing fine.

EWTON, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters have come to the aid of a cat that was frozen in the ice on a New Hampshire pond. Sean Kane, a firefighter and EMT in Newton, New Hampshire, tells The Boston Globe the cat’s two back paws and tail were frozen in the ice Thursday morning. It also had a chunk of ice on its back. Wind chills were in the single digits.

Firefighters think the brown and gray long-haired cat lay down and ended up freezing into the pond. They poured warm water on the cat, wrapped it in towels and used a heating pad. There was no ID on the cat, and firefighters posted a photo on Facebook. The animal now is being cared for by the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For years, Laura Wasser has been one of the go-to divorce attorneys when Hollywood power couples break up. Now Wasser wants to bring some of the strategies she’s developed during her career representing stars such as Angelina Jolie, Christina Aguilera and Johnny Depp to help regular couples. Her new site, It’s Over Easy, aims to get couples divorced from their computers or tablets, without having to hire an attorney — or ever set foot in a courthouse.

The website’s formal launch Thursday will allow couples in New York County and throughout California to handle their divorces and child custody arrangements online. Wasser said the inspiration came from her own online shopping habits, and hearing from people who want to handle their own divorces but find the process too confusing, expensive, intimidating — or all of those things and more.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

BOYS BASKETBALL

Harrisburg 82, Williamsport 47

Juniata 50, Millersburg 40

Lewisburg 75, Shikellamy 60

Lourdes Regional 79, Tri-Valley 56

Sunbury Christian 45, Belleville Mennonite 23

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Halifax 43, Millersburg 32

Hazleton Area 65, Berwick 24

Juniata 47, Newport 31

Juniata Valley 70, Mount Union 23

Upper Dauphin 53, Line Mountain 41

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Sacramento 89 Miami 88

Final Oklahoma City 121 Washington 112

Final Denver 130 N-Y Knicks 118

Final Golden State 126 Minnesota 113

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 3

Final Nashville 3 New Jersey 0

Final Boston 3 Ottawa 2

Final Chicago 5 Detroit 1

Final Washington 4 Florida 2

Final Carolina 6 Montreal 5

Final St. Louis 3 Colorado 1

Final Toronto 4 Dallas 1

Final Columbus 2 Arizona 1

Final SO Edmonton 4 Calgary 3

Final Buffalo 4 Vancouver 0

Final N-Y Islanders 2 Vegas 1

Final SO Anaheim 4 Winnipeg 3

Final N-Y Rangers 6 San Jose 5

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) Purdue 92 (25) Michigan 88

Final (11) Arizona 80 Colorado 71

Final Penn St. 82 (13) Ohio St. 79

Final (15) Gonzaga 95 Portland 79

Final (16) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 75 BYU 62

Final (17) Wichita St. 81 UCF 62

Final OT Utah 80 (21) Arizona St. 77

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Utah at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Portland at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wisconsin at (6) Michigan St. 8:00 p.m.

