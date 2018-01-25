Thursday AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – January 25

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s mayor says he won’t jinx the Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl appearance by placing the team’s jersey on the statue of William Penn atop City Hall. Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday he wants the city’s football team to win the big game. But his spokesman tells WCAU-TV he didn’t want to risk putting the jersey on the statue.

The city placed a Phillies baseball cap on the statue during the 1993 World Series and a Flyers jersey on the statue during the 1997 Stanley Cup Final. Both teams lost. The Philadelphia Eagles have never won a Super Bowl. They face the New England Patriots on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis. Kenney says he plans to watch the game in Philadelphia.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A company that’s building a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino across Pennsylvania in Westmoreland County in the second auction of licenses newly authorized by the state. Baltimore-based developer Cordish Cos. submitted a winning bid Wednesday of $40.1 million. The area it selected includes Greensburg, southeast of Pittsburgh, and Cordish is considering building an entertainment district around the casino.

Southwestern Pennsylvania is home to three casinos, although this would be Westmoreland County’s first. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is auctioning the rights to 10 mini-casinos with 750 slot machines. Owners can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games. Penn National won the first license two weeks ago, bidding $50.1 million to put a mini-casino in south-central Pennsylvania, potentially in York city.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh has suspended a fraternity and temporarily barred all Greek life organizations from hosting events with alcohol after a student was hospitalized in an “alcohol-related incident.” University officials have not released specifics about what led to the student’s hospitalization on Thursday. They declined Tuesday to comment on the student’s condition.

The school did not identify the fraternity involved, but Sigma Chi’s national office says the Pitt chapter has been suspended for apparently violating alcohol and drug policies. A statement from the university says the “gravity of situation” demands reflection on the role of alcohol in campus life. Last year, the drinking death of a 19-year-old fraternity pledge at Penn State yielded criminal charges against 26 people.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

ATLANTA (AP) — Gun safety and school safety advocates say the shock factor has disappeared amid years of school shootings, making them feel like common, everyday events. Tuesday’s fatal school shooting in Benton, Kentucky, came the day after a boy shot and wounded a girl in a high school cafeteria in Texas. In the five years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 children and six adults, the United States has had 283 school shootings.

There were 11 since just the beginning of this year — by gun control advocates’ count. Author Katherine Newman says rampage shootings remain uncommon, though. In researching her 2004 book on school shootings, Newman said she tracked school shootings from 1970 to 2000 and identified 20 that fit the rampage category.

NEW YORK (AP) — It will be three and out for Elton John. He says he will retire from touring — once his upcoming three-year global tour is done. John, who is 70, says he wants to spend time with his family. He made the announcement at an event in New York. The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will start in September and will consist of 300 shows in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The singer says the tour is “a way to go out with a bang.”

EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a truck hauling four elephants stalled in eastern Oklahoma, blocking one lane of a busy highway for about two hours. Patrol Lt. Jarrett Johnson said Wednesday that the commercial vehicle broke down shortly before 2 p.m. on a portion of U.S. 69 near Eufaula, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Johnson says a wrecker service arrived to help move the stalled vehicle from the highway, which reopened shortly before 4 p.m. A veterinarian from the area helped move the elephants and they were transferred to another trailer for transportation. Johnson says he did not know where the truck came from or where it was headed when it broke down.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here’s news for some who think the HBO show “Big Little Lies” doesn’t have enough female star power: Meryl Streep joining the cast starting next season, joining Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in the case. Kidman and Witherspoon star in and produce the series, which reaped Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards as best series.

Streep is the most-nominated actor in Oscar history, with 21 nominations. The most recent came just two days ago for her role in the newspaper drama “The Post.” It’s also a big deal for the cable and programming boon, with Streep being the biggest name to take the leap from the big screen to a regular role on the smaller one.

HOUSTON (AP) — A gruesome discovery for a homeowner in Texas. Authorities say skeletal remains found inside the wall of a Houston house are the former homeowner who apparently fell through the attic floor and became trapped. A spokeswoman for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said there wasn’t enough physical evidence to determine cause or manner of death but they say Mary Cerruti, who was 61 at the time she disappeared, “accidentally fell from her attic.” Neighbors reported her missing in 2015. Her home was later sold at a foreclosure auction. The new owners discovered the remains in a wall space after noticing a broken floorboard in the attic in March of last year.

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker wants to lower the drinking age for members of the military to 18 in South Dakota. Rep. Tim Goodwin’s bill says bars and retailers could serve 18-year-old active duty, reserve and National Guard service members who show valid military identification cards. Goodwin says if someone is willing to fight and die for their country, they should be treated as an adult.

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Fifty years after it was seized by North Korea, the USS Pueblo is still the only U.S. Navy ship held captive by a foreign government. And though mostly forgotten in the United States, the “Pueblo Incident” for North Korea remains a potent symbol of military success. The ship which was captured 50 years ago this week sits in a frozen river on the edge of the “Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum” in Pyongyang, North Korea. Thousands go there to visit it and hear the North’s version of how their country defeated the Americans in the 1950-53 Korean War. State media have played up the anniversary as a milestone in North Korea’s struggle against the United States. The ship has been extensively refitted to heighten its propaganda impact.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

NEW YORK (AP) — Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Designated hitter Edgar Martinez came close after a grass-roots campaign to boost him. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, both tainted by the steroids scandal, edged closer but again fell far short.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Berwick 68, Pittston Area 64, OT

Columbia-Montour 80, Montgomery 16

Danville 50, Mifflinburg 47

Hughesville 62, Mount Carmel 54

Loyalsock 72, Milton 54

Montoursville 63, Lewisburg 30

Muncy 78, Bucktail 47

Penns Valley 38, Bellefonte 28

Selinsgrove 61, Midd-West 32

Shamokin 77, Shikellamy 70

Southern Columbia 77, Central Columbia 65

Sullivan County 52, Millville 34

Warrior Run 59, Bloomsburg 52

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Mifflin County 69, Carlisle 34

Warrior Run 59, Line Mountain 38

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 116 Phoenix 101

Final Philadelphia 115 Chicago 101

Final New Orleans 101 Charlotte 96

Final OT Utah 98 Detroit 95

Final Toronto 108 Atlanta 93

Final Houston 104 Dallas 97

Final San Antonio 108 Memphis 85

Final Portland 123 Minnesota 114

Final Boston 113 L.A. Clippers 102

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Toronto 3 Chicago 2

Final OT L.A. Kings 2 Calgary 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (8) Xavier 89 Marquette 70

Final (9) Cincinnati 75 Temple 42

Final (19) Auburn 91 Missouri 73

Final South Carolina 77 (20) Florida 72

Final 2OT Wyoming 104 (23) Nevada 103

Final (24) Rhode Island 78 Fordham 58

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Sacramento at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(25) Michigan at (3) Purdue 7:00 p.m.

Colorado at (11) Arizona 8:30 p.m.

Penn St. at (13) Ohio St. 8:00 p.m.

(15) Gonzaga at Portland 11:00 p.m.

BYU at (16) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11:00 p.m.

UCF at (17) Wichita St. 9:00 p.m.

Utah at (21) Arizona St. 9:30 p.m..

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved