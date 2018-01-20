AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – January 20

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police will continue to conduct their own investigations of shootings by on-duty troopers. In doing so, they are ignoring a grand jury’s recommendation that the agency step aside when a shooting involves one of its troopers and have an outside agency handle the probe.` Pennsylvania State Police said Friday that since most Pennsylvania municipalities either don’t have a police department or only employ part-time officers, it’s the only agency that can handle investigations of “any officer-involved shootings.”

A prosecutor sought the grand jury after state police refused to allow county detectives to take the lead on a probe of a fatal shooting by troopers near Easton. District Attorney John Morganelli calls the state police response to the grand jury report “very weak.” The grand jury said earlier this month that trooper shooting investigations should be independent to ensure they’re free from bias or conflicts of interest.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dave Reed, the majority leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, is telling Republican Party officials that he plans to run for Congress to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster in the southwestern Pennsylvania seat. Arnold McClure, Huntingdon County’s GOP chairman, says Reed called him this week to tell him that he’ll run for the 9th District seat. Two other Republican Party officials also say Reed informed them of those plans.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they said Reed wants to make a formal announcement next week. He’s expected to do that Monday. In an email Thursday, Reed said his family will make a decision over the weekend. The crowded Republican primary field includes state Sen. John Eichelberger and two-time candidate Art Halvorson. Schuster is stepping down after holding the seat since 2001.

UNDATED (AP) — A Pittsburgh newspaper editorial denouncing efforts to brand President Donald Trump a racist for his vulgar comment about Africa and Haiti is causing a firestorm. The reporting staff of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and members of the publisher’s own family have launched unusual public protests against the editorial, which ran in the paper on Martin Luther King Day and said “calling someone a racist is the new McCarthyism.”

WASHINGTON DC (AP) — Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women’s marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump. Hundreds of marches worldwide and a signature rally in Las Vegas this weekend are aimed at converting anger and enthusiasm into political force.

The 2017 rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of similar marches created a sense of solidarity. Since then, a wave of women decided to run for elected office and the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct became a cultural phenomenon. A rally planned Sunday in Las Vegas will launch an effort to register 1 million voters and target swing states in the midterm elections.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s governor has denied parole for a follower of Charles Manson yet again.

Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday night reversed a parole board’s decision that Leslie Van Houten should be freed.

It’s the second time Brown has blocked parole for Van Houten after a parole panel recommended that she be freed. She is the latest of several convicts associated with Manson that Brown has refused to parole.

NEW YORK (AP) — The flu season in the U.S. is getting worse. Health officials last week said flu was blanketing the country but they thought there was a good chance the season was already peaking. But the newest numbers out Friday show it grew even more intense.

One measure of the season is how many doctor or hospital visits are because of a high fever, cough and other flu symptoms. Thirty-two states reported high patient traffic last week, up from 26 the previous week. Overall, it was the busiest week for flu symptoms in nine years.

Hawaii is the only state that doesn’t have widespread illnesses.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Petty’s family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

His wife and daughter released the results of Petty’s autopsy via a statement on his Facebook page Friday night. Dana and Adria Petty say they got the results from the coroner’s office earlier in the day that the overdose was caused due to a variety of medications.

The statement was posted moments before the Los Angeles coroner’s office issued its official findings, which confirmed that Petty had a variety of medications, including fentanyl and oxycodone in his system. They say Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain but he was still committed to touring.

He had just wrapped up a tour a few days before he died in October at age 66.

Newsradio 1070 WKOK has the best programming on the radio: Kim Komando at 10, and then a Shikellamy Wrestling triple header starting at 11am. CBS Sports Radio takes you through the night, that’s today on NewsRadio 1070, WKOK.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dodged questions from the media yesterday when asked about his availability for Sunday’s AFC championship game against Jacksonville, only to say, “We’ll see.” The quarterback wore red gloves and responded to several other questions about how much he practiced or how he sustained the injury by saying “I’m not talking about that.” Brady is listed as questionable for Sunday after being a limited participant in yesterday’s practice.

UNDATED (AP) — Four of the five teams hardest to score on during the NFL’s regular season made it to the conference title games. It’s the first time that’s happened since the NFL and AFL merged in 1970. And three of the four toughest clubs to gain yards against are still around, too. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles _ and, yes, even the New England Patriots _ are showing that defense matters.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One team has a suffocating defense. The other has the NFL’s No. 1 unit. Defense should win at least the NFC championship. Two of the league’s top four defenses go at it when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in the conference title game.

Final Danville 71 Shikellamy 55

Final Lewisburg 70 Milton 51

Final East Juniata 64 Susquenita 55

Final Montoursville 56 Warrior Run 44

Final Greenwood 49 Juniata 40

Final Newport 57 Millersburg 53 OT

Final Danville 41 Shikellamy 27

Final Selinsgrove 53 Milton 52

Final Warrior Run 45 Montoursville 28

Final Central Columbia 55 Meadowbrook Chr 20

Final Toronto 86 San Antonio 83

Final Brooklyn 101 Miami 95

Final Washington 122 Detroit 112

Final Memphis 106 Sacramento 88

Final Phoenix 108 Denver 100

Final N-Y Knicks 117 Utah 115

Final L.A. Lakers 99 Indiana 86

Final OT Florida 4 Vegas 3

Final Montreal 3 Washington 2

Final Anaheim 2 L.A. Kings 1

Final (9) Michigan St. 85 Indiana 57

Oklahoma City at Cleveland 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta 5:00 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota 9:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Dallas at Portland 10:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo 1:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary 3:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Colorado 3:00 p.m.

Boston at Montreal 7:00 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose 8:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota 9:00 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton 10:00 p.m.

(1) Villanova at UConn 12:00 p.m.

(3) Purdue at Iowa 12:00 p.m.

(4) Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 2:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at (5) Duke 4:00 p.m.

Texas at (6) West Virginia 2:00 p.m.

(7) Wichita St. at Houston 12:00 p.m.

(8) Texas Tech at Iowa St. 2:00 p.m.

Baylor at (10) Kansas 6:00 p.m.

(11) Xavier at (19) Seton Hall 2:30 p.m.

East Carolina at (12) Cincinnati 4:00 p.m.

(13) Gonzaga at Santa Clara 8:00 p.m.

(14) Arizona at Stanford 4:00 p.m.

Georgia Tech at (15) North Carolina 2:00 p.m.

(16) Arizona St. at California 10:30 p.m.

Georgia at (17) Auburn 6:00 p.m.

Florida at (18) Kentucky 8:15 p.m.

Notre Dame at (20) Clemson 4:00 p.m.

(21) Tennessee at South Carolina 6:00 p.m.

Minnesota at (22) Ohio St. 12:00 p.m.

(24) TCU at Kansas St. 4:00 p.m.

