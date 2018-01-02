AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – January 2

UNDATED (AP) – Jan Lewandowski built a “polka empire” from his base in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, only to watch it crumble after his arrest on fraud charges. Lewandowski’s rise and fall is played for laughs in “The Polka King,” starring Jack Black as the flamboyant Polish emigre who attracted legions of polka fans — and fleeced some of them as he tried desperately to keep his business enterprises afloat.

The movie comedy premieres Jan. 12 on Netflix. Now living quietly in Florida, the 76-year-old says he’s thrilled about Black’s portrayal. The Grammy-nominated bandleader and crooner better known as Jan Lewan served five years in prison after pleading guilty to bilking investors of millions. Some of his victims aren’t exactly thrilled to hear his name again, saying he doesn’t deserve the attention.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a strategy that gives them better access to drug and health-care data is helping them stop doctors who irresponsibly prescribe addictive pain pills. It’s called the Justice Department’s Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit. The unit provides authorities in 12 regions with information on which doctors are prescribing the most, how far patients will travel to see them and whether any have died within 60 days of receiving a prescription.

The unit’s first indictment involved a Pittsburgh doctor accused of prescribing opioid painkillers to people who did not need them. Such pills are blamed for ushering the nation into its worst drug crisis in history. Some experts say the focus may cause patients who legitimately need pills to be abandoned by doctors who fear prosecution.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has bid farewell to the old year and welcomed 2018 with a lavish party at his private club in South Florida. Joining guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate Sunday night, Trump told reporters that he expects the new year to be “tremendous” and predicted the stock market would continue to gain ground and that companies would return to the U.S. at a rapid clip.

Trump counted among his accomplishments last year the tax overhaul, opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, and repealing the individual mandate from the national health care law. Guests gathered in the ballroom festooned with white and gold flowers and glittering lights included daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Recreational marijuana vendors say they’re excited and apprehensive as California launches a massive new legal weed industry. Tuesday marks the second day of state-authorized recreational pot in some cities in California. The first hours of legal sales saw long lines at some of the roughly 100 shops that have managed to get their state licenses so far. A pot shop in Santa Cruz was celebrating with a banner declaring: “Prohibition is over.”

But state and local governments have a lot of work to do to launch an industry expected to bring in $1 billion in tax revenue each year. State Cannabis Bureau spokesman Alex Traverso says regulators worked through the holiday to try to process 1,400 applications for various pot businesses. Charles Boldwyn of a Southern California pot retailer says the regulations could cause shortfalls in supply.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization’s board of directors. The organization announced the selection of Carlson on Monday. It marks the first time a former pageant winner has served as the leader of the nearly 100-year-old organization.

The organization also announced that three other past Miss Americas are joining the board. The appointments of Laura Kaeppeler Fleiss, Heather French Henry and Kate Shindle take effect immediately, as does Carlson’s. The new leadership comes less than two weeks after leaked emails surfaced showing CEO Sam Haskell and others disparaging the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas. Haskell resigned Dec. 23. Most of the previous board members also have resigned.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mariah Carey jokes on Twitter, “Found my tea!” She posted a photo of herself sipping from a cup. Carey had said during her performance last night on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” that she was promised hot tea and joked, “Oh, it’s a disaster.” Last night’s performance was a make-up for her terrible performance on the show last year on New Year’s Eve, when she had technical problems and told the audience to finish the song for her.

NEW YORK (AP) — TV personality Maria Menounos says her surprise wedding during Fox’s New Year’s Eve coverage last night started as a joke with a producer. Menounos tells People magazine she and a producer were planning how they’d cover New Year’s Eve from Times Square, and the producer joked about Menounos marrying longtime boyfriend Keven Undergaro.

Menounos laughed and texted Undergaro, not knowing Undergaro was planning a surprise wedding on Howard Stern’s radio show. They changed their plans and threw a wedding together in two weeks, inviting only a few close friends and family. The couple had planned to hold a wedding brunch today to celebrate.

NEW YORK (AP) — A lot of big names are behind a new movement called Time’s Up. It’s an anti-harassment coalition designed to support women who encounter workplace harassment. Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are involved, as are Viola Davis, J.J. Abrams, Taylor Swift and Meryl Streep.

