AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – January 19

PA Headlines 1/19/18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Leaders in Pennsylvania are hailing the inclusion of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh on a list of finalists for Amazon’s second headquarters. Gov. Tom Wolf said he wasn’t surprised, given Pennsylvania’s “strategic location in the heart of the East Coast” along with its workforce and educational institutions. Mayor Jim Kenney calls the decision to include Philadelphia “an exciting milestone” for the city.

Delaware’s governor and other officials vowed to support Philadelphia’s application as a boon to the region. Officials in Allegheny County including Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto said they were excited and proud. Amazon released a list Thursday of 20 finalists narrowed from 238 proposals received. Cities across North America have been fiercely competing for the online retailer’s second headquarters and its promise of 50,000 new jobs and construction spending topping $5 billion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising to return to Pennsylvania to campaign for a state lawmaker who’s vying to keep a U.S. House seat in the Republican column. Trump says the candidate, Rick Saccone, is a “great guy” and a “special person.” Says Trump: “I’ll be back for Rick.” He promised to fill a stadium for Saccone, which suggests Trump may return for a campaign rally. Saccone is running for the seat that opened up when the incumbent, GOP Rep. Tim Murphy, resigned after admitting to an extramarital affair. Saccone faces Democrat Conor Lamb, a former Marine, in the March 13th special election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s campaign says the Democrat is heading into his re-election year with just over $11 million in his campaign account, while Republicans head for what could be an expensive and bruising primary contest. Wolf’s campaign manager, Jeff Sheridan, said Thursday that Wolf raised just over $11.1 million in 2017. That’s more than any other governor raised in the year before they sought re-election.

Wolf didn’t donate to his campaign this time around, after giving some $10 million to start his 2014 campaign. Wolf spent more than $32 million on his first campaign. The deadline for candidates to report full campaign finances to the state is Jan. 31. Wolf isn’t expected to face a challenge in the May 15 primary election. Four Republicans are expected to seek their party’s nomination.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Dylan Farrow is not only calling out her adoptive dad, director Woody Allen, claiming he sexually abused her when she was a child — she is also calling out those who still work with him on his projects. In a televised interview, Farrow says those who work with Allen are “complicit” in continuing what she calls a “culture of silence” about sexual abuse. Farrow is the adopted daughter of Allen and Mia Farrow. And in her appearance on CBS yesterday, she told the account of the 1992 incident when she says Allen sexually assaulted her. She was just seven at the time.

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say at least seven people who claimed to be working for a TV network were arrested at a New Jersey airport after they tried to film themselves passing a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint. Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says it happened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday.

She says some members of the group attempted to bring the fake explosive device in a carry-on bag, but it was detected by TSA officers and never made it past security. Farbstein says the alleged TV crew members were arrested on multiple charges and face possible civil penalties by the TSA. Endemol Shine North America, which employs the crew, says the device is a “specially designed suitcase” used to compact clothing and “has no other intended use.”

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead NASA has faced contentious Senate confirmation hearings over his past comments dismissing man-made causes for global warming, and now U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine is touting his relationship with Bill Nye “The Science Guy.” The Republican from Oklahoma announced Thursday that Nye will accompany him to Trump’s Jan. 30 State of the Union address.

A U.S. Senate committee Thursday narrowly approved Bridenstine’s nomination, pushing him closer to a final vote. Bridenstine earlier promised the panel to run the agency on a consensus agenda driven by science. Nye says in a statement from Bridenstine’s office that he’s enjoyed a “productive working relationship” with the congressman. Nye starred in a popular children’s science show in the 1990s and now is head of The Planetary Society advocacy organization.

PARIS (AP) — An interesting take on the sexual harassment scandal roiling Hollywood — from former French actress and sex symbol Brigitte Bardot (bar-DOH’). She says most actresses who have protested sexual harassment are “hypocritical” and “ridiculous.” Bardot says many of them “tease” producers to land film parts.

As for those coming forward with their stories as part of the #MeToo movement, Bardot says they are doing so — quote — “so that we talk about them.” In an interview in a French weekly, Bardot, who is 83, says she’s never been a victim of sexual harassment and that she thought it was nice to be told she was beautiful.

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) – Pope Francis celebrated the first-ever airborne papal wedding yesterday, marrying two flight attendants from Chile’s flagship airline at 36,000 feet during a flight from Santiago. Bride Paula Podest, 39, and groom Carlos Ciuffardi, 41, said “I do” after telling Francis that they had been married in a civil service in 2010 but had been unable to follow up with a church ceremony because of the Feb. 27, 2010, earthquake that rocked Chile. Francis then offered to marry them in flight, with the head of the LATAM airline as witness. The bride says the pope even offered a bit of advice, saying “The wedding rings shouldn’t be too tight, because they’ll torture you, but if they’re too loose, they’ll fall off. ”

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A flying drone has dropped a flotation device to two teens caught in a riptide in heavy seas off the Australian coast in what officials describe as a world-first rescue. Monty Greenslade and Gabe Vidler got into trouble yesterday about a half mile away from lifeguards who were about to start training with some new drones. A friend raised the alert and a lifeguard piloted a drone to the swimmers and dropped a rescue pod. He says it was accomplished faster than they could have done it using conventional means. As for the teenagers. They agree they were pretty lucky that drone had been close by. Meanwhile, an official says it’s “a world-first rescue” for a drone, fitted with a flotation device.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hughesville 49, Muncy 41

Juniata 49, Midd-West 34

Lewisburg 60, Neumann 57

Mifflinburg 64, Shamokin 59

Millville 53, Line Mountain 27

Northumberland Christian 71, Juniata Mennonite 31

Sunbury Christian 50, New Covenant 39

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Berwick 71, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 8

Greenwood 35, East Juniata 23

Jersey Shore 46, Williamsport 43

Juniata 55, Midd-West 34

Lourdes Regional 45, Shenandoah Valley 30

Northumberland Christian 46, Juniata Mennonite 13

Upper Dauphin 58, Halifax 51

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Cleveland 104 Orlando 103

Final Philadelphia 89 Boston 80

Final Houston 116 Minnesota 98

Final Portland 100 Indiana 86

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT New Jersey 4 Washington 3

Final SO Columbus 2 Dallas 1

Final OT Philadelphia 3 Toronto 2

Final Boston 5 N-Y Islanders 2

Final St. Louis 4 Ottawa 1

Final N-Y Rangers 4 Buffalo 3

Final Vegas 4 Tampa Bay 1

Final SO Nashville 3 Arizona 2

Final Colorado 5 San Jose 3

Final Pittsburgh 3 L.A. Kings 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Virginia 64 Georgia Tech 48

Final Saint Mary’s (Cal) 74 (13) Gonzaga 71

Final Nebraska 72 (23) Michigan 52

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

San Antonio at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Detroit 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Utah 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas at Florida 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Washington 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Indiana at (9) Michigan St. 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved