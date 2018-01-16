AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – January 16

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lots of people want to run for Congress in Pennsylvania this year, but they may not yet know which district they live in. The prospect that the state Supreme Court could decide a high-profile gerrymandering case by ordering new boundaries for Pennsylvania’s 18 congressional districts, including one that has been described as looking like “Goofy kicking Donald Duck,” is sowing uncertainty barely a month before candidates begin circulating petitions.

Primary fields could be jam-packed, driven by Democrats’ anti-Trump fervor and a rush to fill the most open seats in Pennsylvania in decades. More than 60 people, including 14 sitting U.S. House members, are either committed to running or are kicking the tires on a run, even as district boundaries could get a major overhaul. “It’s on everybody’s mind, because it leaves big questions of how’s this going to work out,” said Elizabeth Moro, a Democrat and first-time candidate from southeastern Pennsylvania who wants to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan.

READING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania-based frozen sliced steak brand has achieved success in its months-long campaign to become verified on Twitter. Steak-umm, owned by Reading’s Quaker Maid Meats, launched a campaign nearly four months ago to become verified on the social media platform Twitter, employing bizarre absurdist jokes alongside doctored images and videos. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Twitter verification comes via a blue check mark granted to various companies and celebrities on the platform.

Steak-umm’s Twitter account confirmed Monday that the brand’s profile was now verified. The campaign was coordinated by Nathan Allebach, who has amassed an audience of over 12,000 followers on Steak-umm’s Twitter profile . Allebach said Monday the team was “beefstorming” ideas for how to move forward post-verification, including a possible celebratory event.

Features

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump turned his Twitter torment Monday on the Democrat in the room where immigration talks with lawmakers took a famously coarse turn, saying Sen. Dick Durbin misrepresented what he had said about African nations and Haiti and, in the process, undermined the trust needed to make a deal.

On a day of remembrance for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Trump spent time at his golf course with no public events, bypassing the acts of service that his predecessor staged in honor of the civil rights leader on the holiday. Instead Trump dedicated his weekly address to King’s memory, saying King’s dream and America’s are the same: “a world where people are judged by who they are, not how they look or where they come from.”

That message was a distinct counterpoint to words attributed to Trump by Durbin and others at a meeting last week, when the question of where immigrants come from seemed at the forefront of Trump’s concerns. Some participants and others familiar with the conversation said Trump challenged immigration from “shithole” countries of Africa and disparaged Haiti as well.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of Haitian-Americans and others have rallied in Times Square in New York City to denounce racism and remarks that President Donald Trump is said to have made disparaging African countries and questioning further U.S. acceptance of Haitian immigrants. Politicians including Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) joined the demonstration Monday.

Protesters carried Haitian flags and signs with messages including “peace, love, power, dream.” Police at one point ushered demonstrators out of space designated for walking, but there were no immediate reports of any arrests. Trump is accused of using a vulgarity to describe African nations and questioning why to allow more immigrants from Haiti, rather than countries like Norway. The Republican has said the comments “weren’t made” and that he’s not a racist. He’s said he has “a wonderful relationship with Haitians.”

LONDON (AP) — A U.S. Army dog that attacked a machine-gun nest during World War II was posthumously awarded Britain’s highest honor for animal bravery on Monday. Chips, a German shepherd-husky cross, was awarded the Dickin Medal for actions during a 1943 beach landing in Sicily. According to the U.S. soldiers, Chips raced into an Italian machine-gun nest, attacking an enemy soldier by the throat and pulling the gun from its mount.

The medal was awarded by veterinary charity PDSA in a ceremony at the Churchill War Rooms in London. The honor was accepted by 76-year-old John Wren of Southold, New York, whose father donated Chips to the war effort in 1942. Lt. Col. Alan Throop, who attended on behalf of the U.S. Army, said that shortly after the battle Chips was recommended for the Distinguished Service Cross, the Silver Star and the Purple Heart. The awards were later rescinded because army policy didn’t allow animals to receive medals.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Arizona have arrested an 80-year-old man they say robbed a credit union at gunpoint. Tucson police said Sunday that a tip led to the arrest of Robert Francis Krebs after authorities circulated surveillance photos of him entering the Pyramid Credit Union and at a teller’s window. They say Krebs had a handgun, demanded money from the teller and was given cash before running out of the bank.

Police released the photos after Friday’s robbery. A local hotel clerk called police Saturday to report a man that looked like the one in the photos had tried to cash a check. Police began checking nearby hotels and located Krebs. He was booked into jail on two counts of armed robbery. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

LONDON (AP) — Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan once said she used to be a perfectionist but cut it out because it was no fun. O’Riordan told The Associated Press in 2007 she was “anally retentive” about everything and if something would go wrong, she’d be in a bad mood for eight hours. She said she learned to laugh instead because “you’re only human and it’s only rock and roll.”

O’Riordan was found dead yesterday while in London for a recording session. Police are treating her death as “unexplained.” She was 46. The Cranberries were famous for the songs “Linger,” ”Zombie,” ”Free to Decide” and “Dreams.” They had planned to tour North America last year but cut it short when O’Riordan suffered from back problems.

UNDATED (AP) —Holding your nose and closing your mouth while you sneeze might seem a harmless thing to do, but doctors have advised against it following the case of man who ruptured the back of his throat doing that. Ear, nose and throat specialists in England say trying to contain a forceful sneeze could lead to “numerous complications.” Writing in the journal BMJ Case Reports, they described the case of a 34-year-old man, described as previously fit and well, who spent a week in the hospital and was left barely able to speak or swallow after suffering spontaneous perforation of the pharynx.

NEW YORK (AP) — CVS says it’s going to stop significant touchups of images used in its beauty product ads. The company says it has a responsibility to think about sending messages of unrealistic body images to girls and young women. It says it will no longer “materially” alter photos used in stores, on websites and on social media by changing a model’s shape, size, skin or eye color or wrinkles. And CVS says if some of its suppliers use altered photos in their material they will be labeled as such. CVS has previously made changes in its stores to support broader health issues. It stopped selling tobacco products in 2014, and last year it announced it would remove certain chemicals from about 600 beauty and personal-care products by the end of 2019.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Both praise and politics were center stage at the NAACP Image Awards. The show began with six prominent women taking the stage together, urging viewers to use their political power. Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laverne Cox, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Lena Waithe and Angela Robinson held hands as they came from backstage. They urged viewers to use the midterm elections to shake up the Washington landscape.

The women also called for support of the “Time’s Up” initiative to stop sexual harassment and gender discrimination. Host Anthony Anderson kept the political theme going, making pointed jokes at the expense of President Trump and his former aide, Omarosa. Anderson also said he doesn’t think Oprah Winfrey will run for president. Asked Anderson: “Why would she move to a smaller house?”

Sports, Scores & Skeds

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton 62, Montgomery 32

Central Dauphin East 56, Governor Mifflin 55

Halifax 66, Biglerville 32

Juniata Valley 70, West Branch 58

Selinsgrove 74, Susquenita 18

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central Columbia 62, Bloomsburg 53

Greenwood 40, Millersburg 8

Hughesville 64, Towanda 22

Jersey Shore 54, Milton 25

Juniata 47, Line Mountain 37

Juniata Valley 60, West Branch 6

Millville 64, Meadowbrook Christian 35

Neumann 52, Montgomery 38

Northumberland Christian 41, Columbia-Montour 22

Pittston Area 40, Berwick 30

Selinsgrove 50, Susquenita 35

Shamokin 45, Danville 34

Upper Dauphin 58, Newport 43

Warrior Run 53, Muncy 24

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Charlotte 118 Detroit 107

Final Philadelphia 117 Toronto 111

Final Milwaukee 104 Washington 95

Final N-Y Knicks 119 Brooklyn 104

Final Atlanta 102 San Antonio 99

Final Chicago 119 Miami 111

Final Memphis 123 L.A. Lakers 114

Final Oklahoma City 95 Sacramento 88

Final Golden State 118 Cleveland 108

Final Indiana 109 Utah 94

Final L.A. Clippers 113 Houston 102

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Dallas 3 Boston 2

Final Colorado 3 Anaheim 1

Final San Jose 4 L.A. Kings 1

Final OT N-Y Islanders 5 Montreal 4

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (5) Duke 83 (25) Miami 75

Final (10) Kansas 71 (6) West Virginia 66

Final (23) Michigan 68 Maryland 67

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Minnesota at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wisconsin at (3) Purdue 7:00 p.m.

(4) Oklahoma at Kansas St. 9:00 p.m.

(12) Cincinnati at UCF 7:00 p.m.

(20) Clemson at (15) North Carolina 7:00 p.m.

(18) Kentucky at South Carolina 9:00 p.m.

