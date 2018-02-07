AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – February 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s election-year budget plan unveiled Tuesday will renew battles with the Republican-controlled Legislature over imposing a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas and increasing the minimum wage. Wolf’s budget plan, his fourth and final first-term proposal, would boost spending by about $1 billion, or 3 percent, to $33 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The higher spending would go toward public schools, skills training, pension obligations, prison costs and social services for children, the elderly and disabled. The budget holds the line or delivers small increases for many services and agencies. Wolf, who is seeking a second term in November’s election, will count on an improving fiscal picture — potentially aided by December’s federal tax overhaul law — to pave a smoother budget process after three years dominated by protracted partisan stalemates over how to plug gaping deficits.

In an 18-minute speech to a joint session of the state House and Senate in the Capitol, Wolf, who briefly donned a Philadelphia Eagles cap, reeled off a list of his perceived accomplishments in office. But he also nodded to his battles with the Legislature’s huge Republican majorities, which have rejected billions of dollars in tax increases sought by Wolf and forced him to adopt more austerity in budget-making.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are pushing back on Democratic Gov. Wolf’s election-year proposal for a new Marcellus Shale natural gas tax and a $1 billion spending increase. House Majority Leader Dave Reed said Tuesday he likes Wolf’s plan to boost aid to computer and industrial skills training. But Reed also says Wolf’s spending proposal will lead to tax future increases. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman says he doesn’t expect lawmakers to approve new sources of money.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials are revealing plans for Thursday’s Super Bowl parade and say fans should expect some dramatic surprises along the five-mile route _ and free subway rides all day. City officials laid out plans Tuesday while standing around the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s still covered in fingerprints after Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots Sunday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pennsylvania already figured prominently in Democrats’ attempt to win back control of the U.S. House. A decision this week in a long-running redistricting case is set to give those efforts a boost. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene after the state’s high court declared unconstitutional Pennsylvania’s existing House map, which had been heavily gerrymandered by Republicans.

A reshuffled map is expected to make several districts friendlier for Democratic candidates in November. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the leaders of the Republican-run Legislature face a court-ordered Friday deadline to find a compromise approach to drawing the new boundaries. “It’s still early in the process … but I’m very encouraged by what this decision could mean for the people of Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, who heads Democrats’ House campaign arm.

Before the redistricting decision, Democrats had zeroed in on six Pennsylvania congressional districts out of 91 they are targeting nationwide. Only California and New York have more top targets for House Democrats. The scramble to redraw districts for this year’s elections in Pennsylvania is a preview of redistricting dominoes in several states that could alter the balance on Capitol Hill in the coming years.”

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a beautiful day in the postal neighborhood. The U.S. Postal Service plans to issue a new stamp featuring Mister Rogers, the children’s television host known for his zip-up cardigan, sneakers and soothing manner. The Forever stamp will be unveiled March 23 in the same Pittsburgh public television station where “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced.

The stamp features Fred Rogers and the royal puppet King Friday XIII. Rogers produced, wrote and hosted “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for more than 30 years. He died in 2003 at 74 after battling stomach cancer. His message remained a simple one throughout the years, telling his viewers to love themselves and others.

NEW YORK (AP) — Like Prince William and Kate Middleton before them, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now getting a Lifetime movie about their relationship. Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley have been cast as the couple in “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.” It tells the story of the courtship between the British royal and American actress. Production begins this week. The film is slated to air before the actual May 19 wedding. “William & Kate: The Movie” starred Nico Evers-Swindell and “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Camilla Luddington.

NEW YORK (AP) — Every Olympic event will be streamed live. But to watch online, you’ll still need to be a paying cable or satellite subscriber. As with past Olympics, NBC is requiring proof of a subscription. If you’ve already given up on traditional cable or satellite TV, you can sign up for an online TV service such as PlayStation Vue or YouTube TV. Otherwise, your video will cut out after a half-hour grace period.

The subscription requirement also applies to coverage on virtual-reality headsets.

More than 1,800 hours of online coverage begins Wednesday evening in the U.S. with preliminary curling matches. Friday’s opening ceremony will be shown live online starting at 6 a.m. ET, and on NBC’s prime-time broadcast on a delayed basis at 8 p.m. NBC also plans live streaming of the closing ceremony on Feb. 25.

We have a complete Olympic viewing guide at WKOK.com.

TRADITIONAL COVERAGE

NBC’s over-the-air network will cover popular sports such as figure skating and skiing, some of it live. For those who can’t get to a TV, NBC will stream the broadcast at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. But there you’ll need your paid-TV credentials to sign in — even though you can watch the network over the air for free.

The sports network NBCSN will be the main overflow channel, carrying events such as biathlon, bobsled and luge. Coverage on CNBC and USA Network will be limited to curling and ice hockey. The Olympic Channel will have medal ceremonies, news and highlights, but not event coverage. All four of these cable channels will also be streamed online.

Much of the online coverage will come from the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Broadcasting Services. That means the spotlight will be on all athletes, not just Americans. In addition to live events, you can get streams of some training and practice runs. NBC also plans digital-only shows, including a daily two-hour wrap-up starting at noon ET (2 a.m. the next morning in Pyeongchang).

Some cable companies plan special features. NBC owner Comcast will include online coverage on its TV set-top boxes and TV coverage on its mobile apps to offer viewers one-stop access to the Olympics. Comcast and other cable providers will also offer the opening ceremony and other events in sharper “4K” resolution, though with a day’s delay.

VIRTUAL REALITY

Intel is working with the Olympic Broadcasting Services to produce virtual-reality coverage of 30 events. Eighteen events, or 55 hours, will be live.

During the Rio Olympics in 2016, VR coverage typically wasn’t live and required Samsung’s Gear VR headsets with a Samsung phone. This time, VR is available on Google Daydream and Microsoft Mixed Reality headsets as well. Those without a headset can still watch on web browsers or Apple and Android mobile devices. In the U.S., you’ll need the NBC Sports VR app.

VR isn’t meant to replace television. While Intel’s VR productions of baseball and other sports had their own announcers, the Olympic coverage will rely on regular television coverage embedded in the VR experience. And most of the VR video will be in 180 degrees — you’ll see the action in front of you and a little bit to the sides, but not what’s behind you. Videos in 360 degrees will be limited to non-competition features such as a demo run down the bobsled.

But VR will offer more leaderboards and stats than television, along with the ability to choose camera positions. For downhill skiing, for instance, you might prefer watching from a particular location on the mountain, the way a spectator would, rather than have the camera shift the skier goes down. For figure skating, one camera will be near the judges so you can get their vantage point. There will be no cameras on the rink or on any athletes, however.

IF YOU LACK CABLE OR SATELLITE TV

For the most part, access to an online TV service — one that streams many of the channels you’d get from a cable subscription — will also let you use the NBC apps for streaming and VR.

Google’s YouTube TV has the lowest price for all five Olympic TV channels, at $35 a month. Google says the service is available in more than 80 U.S. markets, covering more than 80 percent of households, though the NBC station isn’t available everywhere.

In excluded markets, you could check out a rival. What works best will depend on your needs:

— DirecTV Now also has a $35-a-month offering. But the Olympic Channel is part of a higher tier, at $60 a month, and DirecTV Now generally won’t let you record programs for viewing later (a DVR feature is still being tested among some subscribers).

— Hulu with Live TV is $40 a month for all five channels and DVR. As with Comcast, Hulu is blending TV and online video on its app.

— PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and FuboTV are all $45 for comparable packages. But you can bring Sling TV’s bill down to $30 for just the two main Olympic channels and DVR. PlayStation is $40 without the Olympic Channel.

Free trials are available, and you can cancel after the Olympics. Most services let you enter your ZIP code to check whether the NBC station is available. NBC’s live broadcast stream won’t be available on the NBC app if you don’t get the local station.

BEYOND VIDEO

The NBC Sports app and the NBCOlympics website offer highlights, interviews and features on athletes without needing a subscription. You’ll also have full access to scores, schedules and guides to understanding obscure events.

Samsung, an Olympic sponsor, developed the official Apple and Android app for the games, called PyeongChang 2018. It has schedules, news and 3-D and drone views of the venues.

The games’ official website, pyeongchang2018.com, also has live video of the Olympic torch relay.

Traditional media organizations will also cover the event, even though extensive video from the official venues are restricted to the rights-holding broadcasters. The Associated Press, for instance, has a Winter Games hub with traditional text, photo and video coverage alongside graphics breaking down complicated moves in figure skating and snowboarding and daily illustrations from sketch artist Dan Archer. The AP will also have 360-degree video and drone views of the venues…

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Greenwood 43, Line Mountain 27

Juniata Valley 70, Bellwood-Antis 54

Nanticoke Area 56, Berwick 42

Northumberland Christian 83, Sunbury Christian 44

Shamokin 70, Southern Columbia 47

Tyrone 59, Juniata 46

Upper Dauphin 49, East Juniata 40

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Benton 53, Muncy 32

Columbia-Montour 51, Neumann 48

Danville 43, Milton 20

Hughesville 45, Southern Columbia 35

Jersey Shore 64, Selinsgrove 49

Lewisburg 58, Central Columbia 44

Lourdes Regional 60, Weatherly 43

Mifflinburg 53, Montoursville 27

Millville 61, Montgomery 34

Mount Carmel 53, Loyalsock 47

Northumberland Christian 47, Sunbury Christian 28

Penns Valley 46, Clearfield 42

Pine Grove 33, Blue Mountain 32

Shamokin 63, Central Mountain 31

Shikellamy 44, Midd-West 26

Sullivan County 61, Bucktail 21

Warrior Run 52, South Williamsport 35

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 116 Cleveland 98

Final Toronto 111 Boston 91

Final Milwaukee 103 N-Y Knicks 89

Final Atlanta 108 Memphis 82

Final Houston 123 Brooklyn 113

Final Philadelphia 115 Washington 102

Final Oklahoma City 125 Golden State 105

Final L.A. Lakers 112 Phoenix 93

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Vegas 4

Final OT Anaheim 4 Buffalo 3

Final Washington 3 Columbus 2

Final OT Philadelphia 2 Carolina 1

Final Ottawa 5 New Jersey 3

Final Boston 3 Detroit 2

Final Florida 3 Vancouver 1

Final Minnesota 6 St. Louis 2

Final Winnipeg 4 Arizona 3

Final Calgary 3 Chicago 2

Final Colorado 3 San Jose 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Michigan St. 96 Iowa 93

Final OT (5) Xavier 98 Butler 93

Final (6) Cincinnati 77 UCF 40

Final (10) Kansas 71 TCU 64

Final (15) Tennessee 61 (24) Kentucky 59

Final Northwestern 61 (20) Michigan 52

Final (22) Wichita St. 85 Memphis 65

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Houston at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 8:00 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Utah at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Nashville at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Boston at N-Y Rangers 8:00 p.m.

Edmonton at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. John’s at (1) Villanova 7:00 p.m.

(2) Virginia at Florida St. 7:00 p.m.

(14) Ohio St. at (3) Purdue 8:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at (7) Texas Tech 9:00 p.m.

Texas A&M at (8) Auburn 9:00 p.m.

UNLV at (23) Nevada 11:00 p.m.

Wake Forest at (25) Miami 7:00 p.m..

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved