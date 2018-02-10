AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – February 10

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania Legislature on Friday produced a new proposed map of the state’s congressional districts, three weeks after the state Supreme Court declared the former map unconstitutional. The proposal drafted by House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati would make widespread changes, eliminating dozens of municipal and county divisions while keeping nearly 70 percent of residents in their old districts.

They forwarded the map and other materials to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who has until Thursday to tell the justices if he supports it. If not, the court has indicated it will develop its own map. Scarnati’s top aide, Drew Crompton, told reporters he was confident the draft met standards outlined in the majority opinion released two days earlier. “Unless the Supreme Court changes the rules again, that map is per se constitutional,” Crompton said.

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered counties that plan to replace their electronic voting systems to buy machines that leave a paper trail — a safeguard against hacking — but his budget doesn’t include any money to fund the replacement of the state’s aging, increasingly vulnerable fleet. The Democrat’s administration said the move to require that new systems include a paper backup will increase the security of voting systems and make balloting easier to audit.

“This directive will ensure that the next generation of the commonwealth’s voting systems conforms to enhanced standards of resiliency, auditability and security,” Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres said in a statement. The Wolf administration said in a statement later Friday that it’s working on a comprehensive overhaul of Pennsylvania’s election apparatus, including its voter registration database. Hackers scanned voter registration databases around the nation before the 2016 presidential election.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials are apologizing to fans who had their view of the Eagles’ parade blocked by an accordion bus carrying police officers. The city on Friday responded via Twitter to an image showing the elongated bus stop right in front of a group of people as the parade passed by.

Angry Eagles fans wrote on the social media site that they stood for hours in the cold on Thursday only to have the moment they were waiting for blocked by the buses. Others posted videos of the incident . The city’s Twitter account says the parade was a “fluid situation” and that officials’ first concern always is public safety. Hundreds of thousands of fans celebrated the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title during the hours-long parade.

Features

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Looking to stay at the Green Roof Inn? Probably not. A Florida sheriff says rooms are available and a new retro-neon sign purchased with drug-seized assets features a blinking “vacancy” light. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has dubbed the county jail the Green Roof Inn. A sign lists the amenities at the facility north of Daytona Beach. There is no privacy, group bathrooms and no meal selection.

But inmates do get free transportation to court and state prisons, designer handcuffs and leg irons, color coordinated jumpsuits and shoes. A sign at the jail’s exit lets inmates know the Green Roof Inn “always has a light on” and beds are available if they break the law again. Staly says it’s a warning that jail is not a “5-star hotel.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News removed a column from its web site Friday that said it appeared the U.S. Olympic Committee wanted to change the event’s motto to “darker, gayer, different.” The column, posted on Wednesday, was written by veteran Fox executive John Moody. He’s executive vice president and executive editor of Fox News, but it appears his chief duty now is to write online opinion columns.

A Fox spokeswoman said Moody’s column does not reflect the views or values of Fox News. It was posted on Wednesday and removed on Friday. The sports-oriented site Deadspin wrote about its contents on Thursday. Moody wrote that complaining that every team is not a rainbow of political correctness defeats the purpose of sports, which is competition.

UNDATED – Amazon has already shown that it can rattle the retail, grocery and health insurance industries, and now it is doing the same in the delivery business. The online retailer is reportedly planning a new service to pick up packages from businesses and deliver them to consumers. The service, called “Shipping With Amazon,” is expected to start in Los Angeles in the coming weeks and roll out more broadly as soon as this year, according to The Wall Street Journal , which cited anonymous sources.

Amazon, which has been edging into the delivery business for some time, would not confirm the report — but didn’t deny it either. “We’re always innovating and experimenting on behalf of customers and the businesses that sell and grow on Amazon to create faster lower-cost delivery choices,” said Amazon spokeswoman Kristen Kish.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com have Shikellamy wrestling and basketball on the radio today. After an hour of Kim Komando, we’ll have wrestling at 11am, then CBS Sportsradio this afternoon. 7:06pm tonight we have Shikellamy basketball. Tomorrow, Chris Elio will be back at the anchor desk. Then Meet The Press at noon will feature Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. Penn State basketball is on the radio at 6pm Sunday.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final L.A. Clippers 108 Detroit 95

Final Philadelphia 100 New Orleans 82

Final Cleveland 123 Atlanta 107

Final Indiana 97 Boston 91

Final Houston 130 Denver 104

Final Miami 91 Milwaukee 85

Final Utah 106 Charlotte 94

Final Chicago 114 Minnesota 113

Final Portland 118 Sacramento 100

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Washington 4 Columbus 2

Final OT N-Y Islanders 7 Detroit 6

Final N-Y Rangers 4 Calgary 3

Final L.A. Kings 3 Florida 1

Final Carolina 4 Vancouver 1

Final St. Louis 5 Winnipeg 2

Final SO Dallas 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final Anaheim 3 Edmonton 2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (18) Rhode Island 72 Davidson 59

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New Orleans at Brooklyn 6:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo at Boston 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina 8:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Butler at (1) Villanova 12:00 p.m.

Virginia Tech at (2) Virginia 6:15 p.m.

(3) Purdue at (4) Michigan St. 4:00 p.m.

(5) Xavier at Creighton 2:30 p.m.

(7) Texas Tech at Kansas St. 8:00 p.m.

(8) Auburn at Georgia 3:30 p.m.

(10) Kansas at Baylor 2:00 p.m.

(12) Gonzaga at (11) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10:00 p.m.

Southern Cal at (13) Arizona 10:15 p.m.

Iowa at (14) Ohio St. 6:00 p.m.

(15) Tennessee at Alabama 6:00 p.m.

(17) Oklahoma at Iowa St. 2:00 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at (19) West Virginia 12:00 p.m.

(21) North Carolina at NC State 2:00 p.m.

UConn at (22) Wichita St. 6:00 p.m.

San Diego St. at (23) Nevada 8:00 p.m.

(24) Kentucky at Texas A&M 8:15 p.m.

(25) Miami at Boston College 2:00 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Loyalsock 87, Central Mountain 68

Meadowbrook Christian 65, Walnut Street Christian 37

Mifflinburg 58, Bloomsburg 48

Millersburg 60, East Juniata 47

Montoursville 56, Selinsgrove 51

New Castle 55, Beaver Falls 43

Newport 65, Midd-West 31

Northumberland Christian 62, Juniata Mennonite 23

Shikellamy 59, Milton 57

Lourdes 59, Lewisburg 30

Greenwood 65, Harrisburg Christian 45

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Berwick 68, Wyoming Area 20

Danville 50, Central Columbia 37

East Juniata 39, Millersburg 17

Loyalsock 52, Warrior Run 42

Meadowbrook Christian 45, Walnut Street Christian 26

Mid Valley 54, Lakeland 33

Minersville 63, Tri-Valley 12

Mount Carmel 38, Hughesville 28

Muncy 47, Millville 33

Northern York 47, Halifax 36

Southern Columbia 67, Bloomsburg 42

PIAA Wrestling

Southern Columbia 30, Chestnut Ridge 27, Southern Columbia vs. Reynolds today at 1 p.m. for 2A Championship

Council Rock 45, Shikellamy 27 in 3A wrestling

