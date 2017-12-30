AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – December 30

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge says Democratic voters suing to invalidate the current map of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts haven’t proven that it violates the state constitution by unfairly favoring Republican candidates. Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson issued a 130-page report Friday to the state Supreme Court. The Democratic-majority high court ordered the lower court to hold hearings and produce a report by Friday’s deadline.

The justices quickly scheduled oral arguments to be held Jan. 17. Time is ticking since candidates for the 2018 election can start circulating petitions Feb. 13 to get on the primary ballot. The primary election is May 15. Republicans now fill 13 of Pennsylvania’s 18 seats in the U.S. House, despite winning roughly half of the statewide congressional vote in the last three congressional elections.

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A former worker at a Pennsylvania hospital is suing over claims that nude photos were taken of her while she was on the operating table. Sheila Harosky is suing Washington Hospital, its chief executive and the doctor performing her surgery. She alleges invasion of privacy and medical malpractice, among other claims.

In a statement issued Thursday, the hospital claims the photos were an extension of a practical joke Harosky participated in by putting fake intestines on her body before the surgery. While Harosky admits playing a joke on her doctor, she says she didn’t give permission for the photos to be taken. The hospital says it has since fired the nurse who took the photos and taken the doctor off of surgeries.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With higher-powered fireworks now more widely available in Pennsylvania, eye doctors say they’re concerned about a higher frequency of accidents over the New Year’s Day holiday. Dr. Melissa Sieber, chief resident of ophthalmology at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, said Friday the devices can cause permanent vision loss in both eyes after exploding in someone’s face.

Sieber says it can take years of surgery to regain some vision in one or both eyes. This week is the first big holiday sales season in Pennsylvania under a new state law allowing residents to buy a full line of consumer fireworks. Municipal fire officials say they’re also worried about increased accidents. Sieber says some devices can blast protective glasses off a user’s face and warns users to be careful about bystanders, including children..

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Six residents are seeking to bar a newly elected mayor of a Pennsylvania city from taking office, saying his 1991 felony conviction makes him ineligible to hold the job. The York Dispatch reports the residents are asking a judge to bar Michael Helfrich from being sworn in as York’s mayor on Tuesday.

A judge previously ruled that Helfrich’s crime didn’t prohibit him from serving as a city councilman when he was elected to that post in 2011. Helfrich pleaded guilty to felony drug possession after he was arrested with a man carrying psychedelic drugs. He spent 45 days in county prison. An attorney who filed the complaint Thursday says Pennsylvania’s constitution makes clear he can’t hold office. Helfrich’s attorney didn’t return a message seeking comment.

Features

LONDON (AP) — A Beatle and a Bee Gee are among the celebrated citizens who have been selected for knighthood and other awards given in the name of Britain’s monarch. Britain’s Cabinet Office publishes a list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery twice a year: just before New Year’s Eve, and on the Saturday in June when Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is officially observed.

The New Year’s Honors List made public late Friday revealed that Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb, the oldest and last surviving of the brothers who made up the pop group the Bee Gees, have been tapped as knights. The process starts with nominations from the public, which first are reviewed by a specialist committee and then by a main honors committee. The nominations are then sent to the prime minister before the various honors are bestowed by the queen or senior royals.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mariah Carey found a way to make her career sparkle after “Glitter.” But can the comeback queen find similar success when she returns to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” after last year’s debacle? She is set to perform Sunday a year after her problematic performance went viral. Carey blamed dick clark productions for technical glitches. They said she didn’t show up to rehearsals.

Host Ryan Seacrest and co-host Jenny McCarthy both say they’re sure she’ll be at the scheduled rehearsal this year. During her performance last year, Carey was visibly upset and at times stopped singing, despite a pre-recorded track playing in the background.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Christmas Day lottery glitch in South Carolina has left officials trying to determine how to deal with thousands of unexpected winners. The Holiday Cash Add-A-Play game generates trees on a tic-tac-toe grid paying up to $500 when someone gets three in a line. Lottery officials say that, for two hours Monday, trees were being printed in all nine grids, giving all players who paid $1 the maximum prize. In all, $19.6 million was won.

But when players went to cash their tickets, the computer wouldn’t pay. Dozens came Wednesday to the lottery’s office in Columbia. The South Carolina Education Lottery commission voted Friday to set aside the money to possibly pay all winners, but also to investigate Intralot, the company that ran the game, and get legal advice.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com, have the Penn State Nittany Lions football team back in action this afternoon as they take on the Washington Huskies in the Fiesta Bowl. Pre-game starts at 2:30, and kick-off is at 4pm. Ealier in the day, Kim Komando, and after the game, CBS Sportsradio, will be filling in their special niche on the radio.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Fiesta Bowl gets marquee match-up with No. 9 Penn State facing No. 12 Washington. Both teams had national-title hopes dashed with midseason losses before ending up in the desert together.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Claude Giroux had three assists, Sean Couturier scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3. Philadelphia also got goals from Wayne Simmonds, Shayne Gostisbehere, Brandon Manning and Valtteri Filppula. Brian Elliott, making his 13th consecutive start, stopped 24 shots.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal with 1:55 left in the second period and the Carolina Hurricanes earned their season-best fourth straight win by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. Derek Ryan had a goal earlier in the second. Carolina improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight games. Brian Dumoulin scored the lone goal for the Penguins.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Damon Webb’s defense led to two touchdowns as fifth-ranked Ohio State downed No. 8 Southern Cal 24-7 in the Cotton Bowl. Webb returned an interception for a touchdown after his fumble recovery set up an early score. The Trojans had four turnovers that led to 21 Ohio State points in what could have been sophomore quarterback Sam Darnold’s final game.

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

Girl’s Basketball

Shamokin Holiday Tournament Final

Shamokin 41

Lourdes Regional 34

Consolation Game

Southern Columbia 45

Nativity BVM 42

Midd-West 42

Millville 30

Lewisburg 37

Jersey Shore 23

Boy’s Basketball

Milton Holiday Tournament Final

Warrior Run 59

Northwest 41

Consolation Game

Milton 62

South Williamsport 39

Mifflinburg 47

Bellefonte 44

Mifflin County 76

Lewsiburg 69

Millersburg 52

Williams Valley 46

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 121 Houston 103

Final Toronto 111 Atlanta 98

Final Brooklyn 111 Miami 87

Final Dallas 128 New Orleans 120

Final Milwaukee 97 Oklahoma City 95

Final Chicago 119 Indiana 107

Final Phoenix 111 Sacramento 101

Final Charlotte 111 Golden State 100

Final L.A. Clippers 121 L.A. Lakers 106

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Buffalo 4 New Jersey 3

Final SO Detroit 3 N-Y Rangers 2

Final Philadelphia 5 Tampa Bay 3

Final Carolina 2 Pittsburgh 1

Final Ottawa 5 Columbus 4

Final Minnesota 4 Nashville 2

Final Winnipeg 4 N-Y Islanders 2

Final Dallas 4 St. Louis 2

Final OT Colorado 4 Toronto 3

Final OT Chicago 4 Edmonton 3

Final Anaheim 2 Calgary 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Bucknell 84 American 55

Final (2) Michigan St. 111 Cleveland St. 61

Final (7) West Virginia 85 Oklahoma St. 79

Final (11) Kansas 92 Texas 86

Final (16) Kentucky 90 Louisville 61

Final (22) Texas Tech 77 (18) Baylor 53

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

N-Y Knicks at New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Miami at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah 8:00 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Boston at Ottawa 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1) Villanova at Butler 4:00 p.m.

(3) Arizona St. at (17) Arizona 9:00 p.m.

(24) Florida St. at (4) Duke 2:00 p.m.

(5) Texas A&M at Alabama 6:00 p.m.

DePaul at (6) Xavier 2:00 p.m.

(8) Wichita St. at UConn 12:00 p.m.

Boston College at (9) Virginia 2:00 p.m.

(12) Oklahoma at (10) TCU 2:00 p.m.

Wake Forest at (13) North Carolina 12:00 p.m.

Lipscomb at (14) Purdue 8:00 p.m.

(15) Miami at Pittsburgh 4:00 p.m.

(19) Tennessee at Arkansas 1:00 p.m.

Santa Clara at (20) Gonzaga 7:00 p.m.

