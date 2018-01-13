AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania regulators are no longer making a new medical marijuana registry available on the state’s computer system for law enforcement. The Health Department said Friday that when police need to verify that someone is in the program, they’ll now have to rely on patients’ medical marijuana ID cards. More than 10,000 people have signed up for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and the first dispensaries are expected to begin sales next month.

Taking the registry off JNET means it’s less likely someone’s participation in the medical marijuana program will be flagged during federal gun-purchase background checks. Marijuana is illegal under federal law, and those who use it aren’t legally able to possess guns or ammunition. Some 38,000 law enforcement and public safety officials in the state use JNET.

EMMAUS, Pa. (AP) — Hearst Magazines plans to lay off 145 employees at the Pennsylvania publisher that owns Men’s Health and Runner’s World. Hearst announced the planned layoffs at Rodale Press on Tuesday and notified borough officials and the state labor department in a letter dated Thursday. The reductions will occur at the former Rodale headquarters and other facilities in Emmaus, and a distribution center in Upper Macungie Township will also be closed.

Hearst agreed in October to purchase the publisher of health and wellness books and magazines, which also include Women’s Health and Prevention. The book business published best-sellers such as “An Inconvenient Truth” by former Vice President Al Gore. The family homestead just outside Emmaus has been a force in the nation’s organic farming movement.

MASON, Ohio (AP) — A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn’t get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training. According to Mason school officials, Renee Thole admitted to making the comment to the student in December. A formal letter of reprimand placed in Thole’s file Thursday says the teacher will be required to undergo cultural proficiency training.

District spokeswoman Tracey Carson says there is nothing that can be done to take back Thole’s words, and “this is a serious miss on her part.” District officials noted in their reports that this is her first offense. The student’s mother, Tanisha Agee-Bell, says she’s not satisfied with the school district’s punishment, calling it unclear.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Scientists say a 199-mph (320-kph) gust that blasted a mountaintop at the Alpine Meadows ski resort last February was the strongest wind ever recorded in California. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday it was also the strongest non-tornado wind in the United States last year. Tom Padham, a meteorologist with the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, tells the San Francisco Chronicle that even in winds of 120 mph (193 kph), a person is not able to stand.

Mount Washington holds the record for fastest wind speed in the country — a 231-mph (371-kph) gust in April 1934. That stood as the world record for 62 years, until a 253-mph (407-kph) wind was noted during a typhoon on Barrow Island, Australia. The 199-mph gust was certified last week as California’s strongest-ever wind by the National Centers for Environmental Information, a division of NOAA.

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A hand grenade found in the trash by Connecticut waste management employees has been disarmed. Police responded to the Stratford trash company Thursday and after finding what appeared to be a hand grenade, called the state police bomb squad to disarm the explosive. Police say the grenade appeared to be from either World War I or World War II and was thrown out alongside garbage that ended up at the waste facility. Police say there were no injuries reported and the scene was cleared without incident.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi women will be allowed for the first time to enter a sports stadium to watch a soccer match between two local teams, though they will be segregated from the male-only crowd with designated seating in the so-called “family section.” The first stadium is to open its doors to women in the Red Sea city of Jiddah on Friday.

The move is Saudi Arabia’s first social reform planned for this year giving women greater rights. To prepare for the change, the kingdom has designated “family sections” in the stands for women. The stadiums have also been fitted with female restrooms and separate entrances and parking lots for female spectators. On Saturday, the national stadium in the capital, Riyadh, will open its gates for women to attend a soccer game.

Newsradio 1070 WKOK has the best programming on the radio: Kim Komando, NFL playoffs, and much more. Today, the Philadelphia Eagles highlight our games, and tomorrow the Steelers are on the radio—and on our sister station Eagle 107, and 100.9 The Valley. Sunday, on Meet the Press, US Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) is onWKOK.

Boys basketball

Berwick 64, Northwest Area 55

Danville 51, Loyalsock 48

Jersey Shore 67, Selinsgrove 62

Lewisburg 88, Mifflinburg 68

Meadowbrook Christian 54, Juniata Mennonite 10

Millville 65, Benton 19

Montoursville 57, Milton 45

Mount Carmel 82, South Williamsport 60

Muncy 76, Montgomery 28

Northumberland Christian 62, Walnut Street Christian 31

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 65, Rockwood 46

Shikellamy 57, Midd-West 24

Southern Columbia 67, Bloomsburg 44

Warrior Run 44, Hughesville 40

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Berwick 56, Northwest Area 36

Juniata Mennonite 31, Meadowbrook Christian 28

Lewisburg 43, Central Columbia 26

Newport 48, Millersburg 34

Northumberland Christian 46, Walnut Street Christian 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Washington 125 Orlando 119 Final Indiana 97 Cleveland 95 Final Charlotte 99 Utah 88 Final Brooklyn 110 Atlanta 105 Final Minnesota 118 N-Y Knicks 108 Final Golden State 108 Milwaukee 94 Final New Orleans 119 Portland 113 Final Denver 87 Memphis 78 Final Houston 112 Phoenix 95 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final Vancouver 5 Columbus 2 Final Calgary 4 Florida 2 Final Washington 4 Carolina 3 Final Chicago 2 Winnipeg 1 Final Edmonton 4 Arizona 2 ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Atlanta at Philadelphia 4:35 p.m. Tennessee at New England 8:15 p.m. TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION L.A. Lakers at Dallas 2:00 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Charlotte 5:00 p.m. Brooklyn at Washington 7:00 p.m. Golden State at Toronto 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago 8:00 p.m. Denver at San Antonio 8:30 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE N-Y Islanders at N-Y Rangers 1:00 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh 1:00 p.m. Boston at Montreal 7:00 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey 7:00 p.m. Winnipeg at Minnesota 7:00 p.m. Colorado at Dallas 9:00 p.m. Edmonton at Vegas 10:00 p.m. Arizona at San Jose 10:30 p.m. Anaheim at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m. ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Atlanta at Philadelphia 4:35 p.m. Tennessee at New England 8:15 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (1) Villanova at St. John’s 8:00 p.m. (2) West Virginia at (8) Texas Tech 2:00 p.m. Michigan at (4) Michigan St. 12:00 p.m. (5) Purdue at Minnesota 12:00 p.m. (6) Wichita St. at Tulsa 7:30 p.m. Wake Forest at (7) Duke 12:00 p.m. (16) TCU at (9) Oklahoma 1:00 p.m. (25) Creighton at (10) Xavier 2:00 p.m. Oregon St. at (11) Arizona St. 6:00 p.m. Kansas St. at (12) Kansas 12:00 p.m. Georgetown at (13) Seton Hall 12:00 p.m. (14) Cincinnati at South Florida 7:00 p.m. (15) Gonzaga at San Francisco 9:30 p.m. Oregon at (17) Arizona 2:00 p.m. (18) Miami at (19) Clemson 3:00 p.m. (20) North Carolina at Notre Dame 6:00 p.m. (21) Kentucky at Vanderbilt 4:00 p.m. (22) Auburn at Mississippi St. 3:30 p.m. Syracuse at (23) Florida St. 2:00 p.m. Texas A&M at (24) Tennessee 6:00 p.m.

