AP PA Headlines, Features and Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fears about accidental overdoses from fentanyl have prompted police officers across Dauphin County to halt testing of all drugs they confiscate from suspects. Instead, the substances will go straight to the Pennsylvania State Police lab for testing. Pennlive.com reports, the new policy ends a longstanding practice of officers using field test kits on suspected controlled substances to preliminarily identify them.

The disposable tests use chemicals that interact with known active ingredients in various controlled substances. They indicate positive results by turning bright colors: Green for heroin, for example, and purple for marijuana. The field test kits are intended to avoid unnecessary arrests and act as a placeholder until the final lab results come back, which can take about two months.

But Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico advised law enforcement agency leaders throughout the county recently that the danger to officers while handling suspected drugs now outweighed any potential evidentiary value from the tests. The biggest concern is that officers could accidentally inhale the powerful drug or get it in their eyes or mouth.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge wants an adviser to a Penn State fraternity whose members are charged in a pledge’s death to explain why he hasn’t responded to efforts to get him to testify.

At Friday’s preliminary hearing for the frat brothers, District Judge Allen Sinclair scheduled an Aug. 30 contempt hearing for Tim Bream, the school’s head athletic trainer who lived in the Beta Theta Pi house. Defense attorneys want Bream to testify about what he knew about the alcohol-fueled event on Feb. 2 that led to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

The hearing for 16 former fraternity brothers will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial. Bream told The Associated Press on Friday that he wouldn’t be commenting to the media on the advice of his lawyer.

HYNDMAN, Pa. (AP) — The last of the evacuated residents of a small Pennsylvania town can finally return to their homes, one week after a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire. CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says residents of 40 homes in Hyndman, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh, can return at 5 p.m. Friday.

Most of the over 1,000 evacuees were allowed to return to their homes last Saturday. Doolittle says the area around the last 40 homes was the site of an intensive cleanup. He says several rail cars that contained propane, molten sulfur and asphalt have been removed, and two carloads of molten sulfur will be taken away next week. CSX is continuing to perform air-quality monitoring at the site, and so far no air quality issues have been detected.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Conversation starters and Features

CINCINNATI (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who hanged himself from his bunk bed with a necktie are testing the issue of school liability in suicides blamed on bullying. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabriel Taye against Cincinnati Public Schools and school officials cites repeated examples of Gabriel and others being bullied at his elementary school.

They contend school officials knew about the bullying but played it down, allowing what they call a “treacherous school environment.” Courts have been reluctant to second-guess school administrators, even as bullying among children remains a common problem. Federal authorities have said that while bullying increases the risk of suicidal behavior, most cases don’t result in suicide or thoughts of suicide.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media are reporting that the world’s oldest man, who lived through both world wars and survived the Holocaust, has died a month short of his 114th birthday. Ynet on Saturday quoted Israel Kristal’s daughter as saying her father died Friday. Shula Kupershtuch says: “He always saw only light and good in everything.”

Guinness World Records awarded Kristal a certificate as the world’s oldest man last year. Kristal was born in Poland. During World War II he was sent to Auschwitz and other Nazi concentration camps. His first wife and two children were killed in the Holocaust. Kristal survived the war — the only survivor of his large Jewish family. He remarried and moved to Israel in 1950, where he built a family and a confectionary business.

BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Downward dog meets jumping goat. Yoga classes are popping up across the nation that include the playful goats. At a recent class at Oak Hollow Acres farm in Burlington, Wisconsin, Bear Foot Yoga Healing instructor Megan MacCarthy advised participants to worry less about testing their physical ability and more about sharing their hearts.

She also told them to take their child’s pose and “call it kid pose, maybe?” One of the farm’s owners, Abigail Lippmann, says they’ve had 20 to 45 people come for each session, which includes 15 goats, since they started in June. In Massachusetts, Sage Meadow Farm provides goats to Valley Hot Yoga in Easthampton. Farm co-owner Stan McCoy says 2,000 people tried to buy tickets for recent classes, which sold out in four seconds.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Amtrak officials say it took less than a day to sell out a special train service in Illinois for the solar eclipse. Amtrak announced the Amtrak Eclipse Express this past week. The train goes roundtrip from both Chicago and then Champaign to Carbondale in southern Illinois, which is near where the total eclipse Aug. 21 is expected to be peak duration.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says the special train service sold out 22 hours after it was announced. Each rider will receive eclipse viewing glasses. The train leave Chicago 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 and Champaign at 5:05 a.m. in time for the expected afternoon eclipse. The train is to leave Carbondale at 5:15 p.m. and return to Champaign by 7:55 p.m. and Chicago by 10:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

SUNBURY — The Philadelphia Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK today at 1pm. You can hear the Phillies on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS News, CBS Sportsradio, and AccuWeather) continue at WKOK.com.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola held an opponent to two runs or fewer for his 10th straight start, Freddy Galvis had a go-ahead single during a fifth-inning rally and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the veteran-shedding New York Mets 3-1 Saturday night. Cesar Hernandez and Tommy Joseph also had RBIs for the Phillies, who won despite just five hits.

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Rowley pitched five and one third innings to win his major league debut, Jose Bautista scored two runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 Saturday. A former first lieutenant in the United States Army, and the first graduate of the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York to reach the majors, Rowley missed all of the 2014 and 2015 minor league seasons while on active service, including a stint in Bulgaria.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Toronto 7 Pittsburgh 2 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Boston 10 N-Y Yankees 5 Final Detroit 12 Minnesota 11 Final Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 0 Final Kansas City 5 Chi White Sox 4 Final Texas 8 Houston 3 Final Baltimore 12 Oakland 5 Final L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 3 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Philadelphia 3 N-Y Mets 1 Final Washington 3 San Francisco 1 Final Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 5, 10 Innings Final Miami 4 Colorado 3 Final St. Louis 6 Atlanta 5 Final Arizona 6 Chi Cubs 2 Final L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 3 ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Connecticut 96 Dallas 88 Final Washington 100 Indiana 80 Final San Antonio 84 Atlanta 68 Final Seattle 98 Phoenix 89 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Pittsburgh at Toronto 1:07 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m. Houston at Texas 3:05 p.m. Baltimore at Oakland 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle 4:10 p.m. Boston at N-Y Yankees 8:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco at Washington 1:05 p.m. Colorado at Miami 1:10 p.m. N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 1:35 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. Atlanta at St. Louis 2:15 p.m. Chi Cubs at Arizona 4:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Washington 7:05 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION L.A. Sparks at N-Y Liberty 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved