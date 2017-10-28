AP PA Headlines and Sports Scoreboards for Saturday, 10/28

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors are reinstating some of the dismissed charges against members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity for actions related to the death of a pledge after a night of drinking and hazing. The new charges were filed Friday, nearly two months after a judge threw out aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter counts against eight defendants. Those were the most serious charges brought in the case, and at least some are being refiled.

The next step in the legal process isn’t immediately clear. Eighteen students were initially charged in the February death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Cases against four were tossed altogether. Piazza died of a fractured skull, damaged spleen and other injuries after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a Beta Theta Pi pledge ceremony.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania bars and taverns can soon offer a new pastime: virtual sports games. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that the Pennsylvania Lottery will start offering the games, which offer random drawings based on animated fake sports events watched on monitors. The games are projected to bring in as much as $75 million to the Pennsylvania Lottery over the next five years combined.

The struggling Pennsylvania Lottery had $4 billion in sales last year, and $1 billion in profits. It supports programs for the elderly. The games are offered by several other state lotteries. Retailers get a 5 percent commission. Gambling legislation awaiting Wolf’s signature allows the lottery to take its games online and offer keno. Online games are estimated to add $10 million to lottery profits this year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State funding for Penn State, Pitt and three other Pennsylvania universities is on its way after being held up for months by the Legislature’s dispute over fully funding the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bills Friday that direct some $650 million to the institutions. Along with Penn State and Pitt, they are Temple, Lincoln and the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school.

NEW YORK (AP) — FAO Schwarz, whose famous New York toy store was shut down two years ago, is making a return. Nearly 190 FAO Schwarz shops opened this week inside Bon-Ton, Carson’s and other department stores run by Bon-Ton Stores Inc. More than half of the FAO sections will roll out a nearly 6-foot-long piano mat so that shoppers can play a tune with their feet like Tom Hanks in the 1988 movie “Big.”

FAO’s New York store, known for its giant piano and large stuffed animals, was closed in 2015 by its owner at the time, Toys R Us. Last year, Toys R Us sold the FAO brand to consumer-product maker ThreeSixty Group. The FAO shops will sell items like stuffed animals, train sets and the piano mat, which costs $130.

NEW YORK (AP) — The national GOP’s director of evangelical outreach is quitting. Chad Connelly served as the Republican National Committee’s director of faith engagement for the last four years. He announced his resignation in an email circulated to close friends late Thursday. He complains that religious outreach has not been prioritized at the RNC under the leadership structure implemented by the Trump White House.

Connelly wrote, “The treatment I received from the new political department has been disrespectful, antagonistic and unacceptable.” He added, “GOP Faith in general and me in particular, just don’t have the priority I anticipated.” Connelly was an ally of former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. The Republican National Committee rejects Connelly’s assertion and says his departure had more to do with concerns about his job performance.

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Police have cited a Wisconsin man who began drinking after he got locked inside a convenience store’s beer cooler. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports police were called to a Marshfield Kwik Trip early Wednesday after a customer noticed a man in the cooler. Employees opened the door around 6 a.m. and he fled.

The store manager told police the 38-year-old man drank a beer and three malt beverages before he got out. Police later located the man. According to their report, the man said he wanted to buy beer and got locked inside the cooler just before midnight Tuesday. He said he figured he might as well stay inside and drink. Police cited him for theft. The report notes the cooler had a glass door and he could have knocked on it for help.

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is generating online buzz for accidentally sharing more than she intended on The New York Times’ website. Christine McMorrow says she was using her iPhone’s voice-to-text function to leave a comment on a political story Thursday when she was interrupted by a friend’s visit. She says the phone continued transcribing parts of their conversation and posted it online.

It starts out, “Zero optimism that the Democrats can ever regain,” before shifting to a rambling run-on sentence with references to hard-boiled eggs, a visit to Cape Cod and a knee that needed to be iced. The comment was shared thousands of times online, with New York Magazine calling it the “single best comment of the year.” McMorrow told The Boston Globe it was “embarrassing” and “very weird.”

#2 Penn State Nittany Lions take on #6 Ohio State today, you can hear the game on 1070AM WKOK. After the game listen to WKOK and WKOK.com, for complete coverage of all of the college football games, as well as news on the World Series, NFL, NHL and NBA.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have taken a two-games-to-one lead in the World Series by putting together a four-run second to chase Yu Darvish and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3. Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) homered to spark the second-inning rally and the Astros got RBI singles from Marwin Gonzalez and Brian McCann before Alex Bregman added a sacrifice fly. Brad Peacock threw no-hit ball for 3 2/3 shutout innings to pick up the save after relieving Lance McCullers in the sixth.

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are calling for a review of the rule book after watching Joe Flacco being helped off the field, bleeding and disoriented following a late hit by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso in Thursday’s 40-0 rout of the Dolphins. Flacco suffered a concussion and a gash near his ear on the hit by Alonso, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness for hitting Flacco after he went into a slide. It’s unclear if Flacco will be ready when Baltimore plays on Nov. 5 at Tennessee.

