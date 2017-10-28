Home
AP PA Headlines and Sports Scoreboards for Saturday, 10/28

WKOK Staff | October 28, 2017 |

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors are reinstating some of the dismissed charges against members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity for actions related to the death of a pledge after a night of drinking and hazing.  The new charges were filed Friday, nearly two months after a judge threw out aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter counts against eight defendants. Those were the most serious charges brought in the case, and at least some are being refiled.

 

The next step in the legal process isn’t immediately clear.  Eighteen students were initially charged in the February death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Cases against four were tossed altogether.  Piazza died of a fractured skull, damaged spleen and other injuries after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a Beta Theta Pi pledge ceremony.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania bars and taverns can soon offer a new pastime: virtual sports games.  Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that the Pennsylvania Lottery will start offering the games, which offer random drawings based on animated fake sports events watched on monitors.  The games are projected to bring in as much as $75 million to the Pennsylvania Lottery over the next five years combined.

 

The struggling Pennsylvania Lottery had $4 billion in sales last year, and $1 billion in profits. It supports programs for the elderly. The games are offered by several other state lotteries.  Retailers get a 5 percent commission.  Gambling legislation awaiting Wolf’s signature allows the lottery to take its games online and offer keno. Online games are estimated to add $10 million to lottery profits this year.

 

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State funding for Penn State, Pitt and three other Pennsylvania universities is on its way after being held up for months by the Legislature’s dispute over fully funding the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bills Friday that direct some $650 million to the institutions. Along with Penn State and Pitt, they are Temple, Lincoln and the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school.

 

Features

 

NEW YORK (AP) — FAO Schwarz, whose famous New York toy store was shut down two years ago, is making a return.  Nearly 190 FAO Schwarz shops opened this week inside Bon-Ton, Carson’s and other department stores run by Bon-Ton Stores Inc. More than half of the FAO sections will roll out a nearly 6-foot-long piano mat so that shoppers can play a tune with their feet like Tom Hanks in the 1988 movie “Big.”

 

FAO’s New York store, known for its giant piano and large stuffed animals, was closed in 2015 by its owner at the time, Toys R Us. Last year, Toys R Us sold the FAO brand to consumer-product maker ThreeSixty Group.  The FAO shops will sell items like stuffed animals, train sets and the piano mat, which costs $130.

 

NEW YORK (AP) — The national GOP’s director of evangelical outreach is quitting.  Chad Connelly served as the Republican National Committee’s director of faith engagement for the last four years. He announced his resignation in an email circulated to close friends late Thursday. He complains that religious outreach has not been prioritized at the RNC under the leadership structure implemented by the Trump White House.

 

Connelly wrote, “The treatment I received from the new political department has been disrespectful, antagonistic and unacceptable.”  He added, “GOP Faith in general and me in particular, just don’t have the priority I anticipated.”  Connelly was an ally of former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.  The Republican National Committee rejects Connelly’s assertion and says his departure had more to do with concerns about his job performance.

 

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Police have cited a Wisconsin man who began drinking after he got locked inside a convenience store’s beer cooler.  USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports police were called to a Marshfield Kwik Trip early Wednesday after a customer noticed a man in the cooler. Employees opened the door around 6 a.m. and he fled.

 

The store manager told police the 38-year-old man drank a beer and three malt beverages before he got out.  Police later located the man. According to their report, the man said he wanted to buy beer and got locked inside the cooler just before midnight Tuesday. He said he figured he might as well stay inside and drink.  Police cited him for theft. The report notes the cooler had a glass door and he could have knocked on it for help.

 

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is generating online buzz for accidentally sharing more than she intended on The New York Times’ website.  Christine McMorrow says she was using her iPhone’s voice-to-text function to leave a comment on a political story Thursday when she was interrupted by a friend’s visit.  She says the phone continued transcribing parts of their conversation and posted it online.

 

It starts out, “Zero optimism that the Democrats can ever regain,” before shifting to a rambling run-on sentence with references to hard-boiled eggs, a visit to Cape Cod and a knee that needed to be iced.  The comment was shared thousands of times online, with New York Magazine calling it the “single best comment of the year.”  McMorrow told The Boston Globe it was “embarrassing” and “very weird.”

 

Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

#2 Penn State Nittany Lions take on #6 Ohio State today, you can hear the game on 1070AM WKOK. After the game listen to WKOK and WKOK.com, for complete coverage of all of the college football games, as well as news on the World Series, NFL, NHL and NBA.

 

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have taken a two-games-to-one lead in the World Series by putting together a four-run second to chase Yu Darvish and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3. Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) homered to spark the second-inning rally and the Astros got RBI singles from Marwin Gonzalez and Brian McCann before Alex Bregman added a sacrifice fly. Brad Peacock threw no-hit ball for 3 2/3 shutout innings to pick up the save after relieving Lance McCullers in the sixth.

 

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are calling for a review of the rule book after watching Joe Flacco being helped off the field, bleeding and disoriented following a late hit by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso in Thursday’s 40-0 rout of the Dolphins. Flacco suffered a concussion and a gash near his ear on the hit by Alonso, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness for hitting Flacco after he went into a slide. It’s unclear if Flacco will be ready when Baltimore plays on Nov. 5 at Tennessee.

 

 

 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL

 

Milton (1-9)     21        Final

Shikellamy (8-2)          56

 

Lewisburg       27        Final

Mifflinburg  22

(Little Brown Jug)

 

Southern Columbia (10-0)      49        Final

Selinsgrove (8-2)         28

 

Shamokin (1-9)           36        Final

Mount Carmel  (6-4)   43

(Coal Bucket Game)

 

South Williamsport (9-1)        27        Final

Line Mountain                12    (6-4)

 

Danville (8-2)  63        Final

Warrior Run (3-7)       21

 

Central Columbia        21        Final

Bloomsburg     0

 

Juniata 32       Final

Upper Dauphin           13

 

Loyalsock        34        Final

Montoursville 13

(Battle of the Bridge)

 

East Juniata     0          Final

Tri Valley        14

 

Muncy 24        Final

Hughesville     35

 

Montgomery   35        Final

Bucktail           8

 

Halifax            6          Final

Newport          49

 

Penns Valley   41        3rd

Cowanseque Valley    6

 

Central Mountain        14        Final

Jersey Shore    49

 

Athens 42        Final

Sayre   13

 

PRO SPORTS SCOREBOARD

 

WORLD SERIES

 

Final    Houston          5          L-A Dodgers   3

 

———

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

 

Final    Orlando           114      San Antonio    87

Final    Houston          109      Charlotte         93

Final    Denver            105      Atlanta            100

Final    N-Y Knicks     107      Brooklyn         86

Final    Minnesota       119      Oklahoma City            116

Final    Golden State   120      Washington     117

Final    Toronto           101      L.A. Lakers     92

 

———

 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

 

Final    Vegas  7          Colorado         0

Final SO          New Jersey      5          Ottawa            4

Final OT          Columbus        2          Winnipeg         1

Final    St. Louis          2          Carolina           1

Final    Nashville         2          Chicago           1

Final    Dallas  2          Calgary            1

 

———

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

 

Final    (24) Memphis  56        Tulane 26

 

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

WORLD SERIES

 

L-A Dodgers   at         Houston          8:20 p.m.

 

———

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

 

Cleveland        at         New Orleans   7:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City            at         Chicago           8:00 p.m.

Houston          at         Memphis         8:00 p.m.

Boston at         Miami  8:00 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Dallas  8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers     at         Utah    9:00 p.m.

Phoenix           at         Portland          10:00 p.m.

Detroit at         L.A. Clippers  10:30 p.m.

 

———

 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

 

San Jose          at         Buffalo            1:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings      at         Boston 7:00 p.m.

Arizona           at         New Jersey      7:00 p.m.

Detroit at         Florida 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers   at         Montreal          7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Toronto           7:00 p.m.

Anaheim          at         Tampa Bay      7:00 p.m.

Columbus        at         St. Louis          8:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         Minnesota       8:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at         Nashville         8:00 p.m.

Chicago           at         Colorado         9:00 p.m.

Washington     at         Edmonton       10:00 p.m.

 

———

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

 

(2) Penn St.     at         (6) Ohio St.     3:30 p.m.

(3) Georgia      at         Florida 3:30 p.m.

(4) TCU           at         (25) Iowa St.   3:30 p.m.

(5) Wisconsin  at         Illinois 12:00 p.m.

Georgia Tech   at         (7) Clemson     8:00 p.m.

(8) Miami        at         North Carolina            12:00 p.m.

(14) NC State  at         (9) Notre Dame           3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech      at         (10) Oklahoma            8:00 p.m.

(11) Oklahoma St.       at         (22) West Virginia      12:00 p.m.

UCLA at         (12) Washington         3:30 p.m.

Duke   at         (13) Virginia Tech       7:20 p.m.

(15) Washington St.    at         Arizona           9:30 p.m.

(16) Michigan St.        at         Northwestern  3:30 p.m.

Houston          at         (17) South Florida       3:45 p.m.

Austin Peay     at         (18) UCF         5:00 p.m.

(21) Southern Cal        at         Arizona St.      10:45 p.m.

 

