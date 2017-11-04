Home
AP PA Headlines and Sports for Saturday November 4, 2017

WKOK Staff | November 4, 2017 |

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will let a sprawling schools bill become law without his signature, saying it has provisions he likes, but also provisions backed by lawmakers who he says prioritize making the jobs of teachers harder.  Wolf’s office said Friday he likes a provision delaying the Keystone Exams as a graduation requirement for another school year, until 2019-20.

He says he also likes provisions that expand opioid education in schools and end what’s called “lunch shaming” by requiring schools to provide a meal to a student who requests one.  Wolf, however, says he’s concerned a provision that requires teacher layoffs to be based primarily on performance evaluations, rather than seniority. Wolf vetoed a similar provision last year, saying a broader evaluation system should be used.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed it last month. Only four Democrats voted for it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says more than 1,000 people signed up for the state’s new medical marijuana program on its first day.  A health department spokesman tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that the registrations include patients and caregivers.  The department announced Wednesday that it was accepting applications to participate in the system.

A 2016 state law gives people under a doctor’s care access to medical marijuana if they suffer from an illness on a list of 17 qualifying conditions.  The law permits pills, oils, vapor or liquid marijuana, but not marijuana in plant form.  Doctors must certify the illness and patients must obtain an identification card from the health department.  Qualifying conditions include AIDS, autism, cancer, chronic pain and Crohn’s disease.

DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Officials are investigating a Pennsylvania nursing home where it is alleged a number of votes were cast fraudulently through the elderly residents. Nicholas Corrato says his 91-year-old mother Lucy is a dedicated nonvoter and has never voted in at least 30 years. Philly.com reports she became a registered Delaware County voter the last day of eligibility this year, then immediately cast an absentee ballot in the Darby mayoral primary.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — City officials say the return of Philadelphia’s iconic “LOVE” statue will take a few more months.  The city Parks & Recreation department announced Thursday the Robert Indiana sculpture is still being restored. The sculpture was on display at a plaza next to City Hall while its permanent home, Love Park, has been going through a multimillion-dollar renovation.

The sculpture will look different upon its return. City officials say workers are repainting it to the original colors of red, green and purple that the artist used instead of red, green and blue.  Officials say the sculpture will be displayed next year upon completion of Love Park.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Norman Rockwell painting recently returned to a family after it was stolen from their New Jersey home has sold for over $900,000 at auction. The 1919 painting is known as “Taking a Break” and “Lazybones,” and was featured on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post. Heritage Auctions conducted the auction on Friday in Dallas. Heritage says the buyer asked to remain anonymous.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive U.S. report concludes the evidence of global warming is stronger than ever and that more than 90 percent of it has been caused by humans.  The conclusion contradicts a favorite talking point of senior members of the Trump administration.  A 477-page report released Friday said it’s “extremely likely” — meaning with 95 to 100 percent certainty — that global warming is man-made, mostly from carbon dioxide through the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt have said carbon dioxide isn’t the primary contributor to global warming.  Since 1900, the report says Earth has warmed by 1.8 degrees (1 degree Celsius) and seas have risen by 8 inches. Heat waves, downpours and wildfires have become frequent.

 

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — President Donald Trump paid a solemn visit Friday to the memorial at Pearl Harbor, a sacred journey for a commander-in-chief about to depart on an Asia trip that will be shadowed by fears of another international conflict. Trump said not a word about North Korea or its nuclear ambitions on Friday, the eve of his first official visit to Asia. He will arrive in Japan on Sunday morning, the first of five countries he will visit over 11 days.

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for a change in America — a time change. Let’s sleep an extra hour to that.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and it’s back to standard time for most people in the United States.  The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening. And you’ll get 60 minutes more of shut-eye between Saturday night and Sunday wake-up.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so there’s no need to change the clocks in those places.  Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 11.

 

SPORTS

Newsradio 1070 WKOK has the Penn State Nittany Lions on the radio this morning starting at 10:30am. They take on Michigan State on 1070AM WKOK.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.J. Reddick scored 31 points and hit three decisive 3-pointers late, Ben Simmons had a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers moved above .500 for the first time in nearly four years with a 121-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Redick was 8 of 12 from 3-point range, including the go-ahead shot with 2:06 left, another 3 to barely beat the shot clock with 1:08 remaining and a third from the left corner to make it 119-110 with 46 seconds left.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have exercised their $14.75 million option on star outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The Pirates declined $1.25 million options on catcher Chris Stewart and reliever Wade Leblanc. McCutchen hit a team-high 28 homers and drove in 88 runs for the Pirates last season.

 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS

Class A Semi-Finals

4 – Wyalusing  22        Final

1 – Muncy        21

 

3 – Bucktail     6          Final

2 – Montgomery          47

 

Class AA Quarter-Finals

8 – North Penn-Mansfield       26        Final

1 – Southern Columbia            63

 

7 – Towanda    6          Final

2 – Central Columbia   20

 

6 – Line Mountain       14        Final

3 – Wellsboro   13

 

6 – Mount Carmel        28        Final

5 – South Williamsport            14

 

Class AAA Semi-Finals

 

4 – Mifflinburg            24        Final

1 – Danville     54

 

3 – Lewisburg  24        Final

2 – Loyalsock  35

 

Class AAAA Semi-Finals

 

4 – Athens       7          Final

1 – Shikellamy 41

 

3 – Jersey Shore           7          Final

2 – Selinsgrove            14

*** Shik plays for the district title next weekend against Selinsgrove.***

 

Eastern Conference 1A/2A Championship

 

Bloomsburg     30        Final/3OT

Northwest       31

 

PRO SPORTS SCOREBOARD

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

 

Final    Chicago           105      Orlando           83

Final    Cleveland        130      Washington     122

Final    Detroit 105      Milwaukee      96

Final    Philadelphia    121      Indiana            110

Final    Houston          119      Atlanta            104

Final    N-Y Knicks     120      Phoenix           107

Final    New Orleans   99        Dallas  94

Final    San Antonio    108      Charlotte         101

Final    Denver            95        Miami  94

Final    Toronto           109      Utah    100

Final    Boston 101      Oklahoma City            94

Final    L.A. Lakers     124      Brooklyn         112

———

 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

 

Final    Edmonton       6          New Jersey      3

Final    Nashville         5          Anaheim          3

 

———

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

 

Final    (22) Memphis  41        Tulsa    14

 

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

 

———

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

 

Memphis         at         L.A. Clippers  3:30 p.m.

Sacramento     at         Detroit 7:00 p.m.

New Orleans   at         Chicago           8:00 p.m.

Dallas  at         Minnesota       8:00 p.m.

Golden State   at         Denver            9:00 p.m.

 

———

 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

 

Vegas  at         Ottawa            2:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers   at         Florida 7:00 p.m.

Montreal          at         Winnipeg         7:00 p.m.

Washington     at         Boston 7:00 p.m.

Toronto           at         St. Louis          7:00 p.m.

Columbus        at         Tampa Bay      7:00 p.m.

Colorado         at         Philadelphia    7:00 p.m.

Chicago           at         Minnesota       8:00 p.m.

Buffalo            at         Dallas  8:00 p.m.

Carolina           at         Arizona           9:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         Vancouver       10:00 p.m.

Nashville         at         L.A. Kings      10:30 p.m.

Anaheim          at         San Jose          10:30 p.m.

 

———

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

 

(19) LSU         at         (1) Alabama    8:00 p.m.

South Carolina            at         (2) Georgia      3:30 p.m.

(3) Ohio St.     at         Iowa    3:30 p.m.

(4) Wisconsin  at         Indiana            12:00 p.m.

Wake Forest    at         (5) Notre Dame           3:30 p.m.

(6) Clemson     at         (20) NC State  3:30 p.m.

(7) Penn St.     at         (24) Michigan St.        12:00 p.m.

(8) Oklahoma  at         (11) Oklahoma St.       4:00 p.m.

(13) Virginia Tech       at         (9) Miami        8:00 p.m.

Texas   at         (10) TCU         7:15 p.m.

Oregon            at        (12) Washington         10:00 p.m.

(14) Iowa St.   at         West Virginia  3:30 p.m.

(15) UCF         at         SMU   7:15 p.m.

(16) Auburn    at         Texas A&M    12:00 p.m.

(23) Arizona    at         (17) Southern Cal        10:45 p.m.

(18) Stanford  at         (25) Washington St.    3:30 p.m.

UMass at         (21) Mississippi St.      12:00 p.m.

 

 

