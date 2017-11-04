AP PA Headlines and Sports for Saturday November 4, 2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will let a sprawling schools bill become law without his signature, saying it has provisions he likes, but also provisions backed by lawmakers who he says prioritize making the jobs of teachers harder. Wolf’s office said Friday he likes a provision delaying the Keystone Exams as a graduation requirement for another school year, until 2019-20.

He says he also likes provisions that expand opioid education in schools and end what’s called “lunch shaming” by requiring schools to provide a meal to a student who requests one. Wolf, however, says he’s concerned a provision that requires teacher layoffs to be based primarily on performance evaluations, rather than seniority. Wolf vetoed a similar provision last year, saying a broader evaluation system should be used.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed it last month. Only four Democrats voted for it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says more than 1,000 people signed up for the state’s new medical marijuana program on its first day. A health department spokesman tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that the registrations include patients and caregivers. The department announced Wednesday that it was accepting applications to participate in the system.

A 2016 state law gives people under a doctor’s care access to medical marijuana if they suffer from an illness on a list of 17 qualifying conditions. The law permits pills, oils, vapor or liquid marijuana, but not marijuana in plant form. Doctors must certify the illness and patients must obtain an identification card from the health department. Qualifying conditions include AIDS, autism, cancer, chronic pain and Crohn’s disease.

DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Officials are investigating a Pennsylvania nursing home where it is alleged a number of votes were cast fraudulently through the elderly residents. Nicholas Corrato says his 91-year-old mother Lucy is a dedicated nonvoter and has never voted in at least 30 years. Philly.com reports she became a registered Delaware County voter the last day of eligibility this year, then immediately cast an absentee ballot in the Darby mayoral primary.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — City officials say the return of Philadelphia’s iconic “LOVE” statue will take a few more months. The city Parks & Recreation department announced Thursday the Robert Indiana sculpture is still being restored. The sculpture was on display at a plaza next to City Hall while its permanent home, Love Park, has been going through a multimillion-dollar renovation.

The sculpture will look different upon its return. City officials say workers are repainting it to the original colors of red, green and purple that the artist used instead of red, green and blue. Officials say the sculpture will be displayed next year upon completion of Love Park.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Norman Rockwell painting recently returned to a family after it was stolen from their New Jersey home has sold for over $900,000 at auction. The 1919 painting is known as “Taking a Break” and “Lazybones,” and was featured on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post. Heritage Auctions conducted the auction on Friday in Dallas. Heritage says the buyer asked to remain anonymous.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive U.S. report concludes the evidence of global warming is stronger than ever and that more than 90 percent of it has been caused by humans. The conclusion contradicts a favorite talking point of senior members of the Trump administration. A 477-page report released Friday said it’s “extremely likely” — meaning with 95 to 100 percent certainty — that global warming is man-made, mostly from carbon dioxide through the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt have said carbon dioxide isn’t the primary contributor to global warming. Since 1900, the report says Earth has warmed by 1.8 degrees (1 degree Celsius) and seas have risen by 8 inches. Heat waves, downpours and wildfires have become frequent.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — President Donald Trump paid a solemn visit Friday to the memorial at Pearl Harbor, a sacred journey for a commander-in-chief about to depart on an Asia trip that will be shadowed by fears of another international conflict. Trump said not a word about North Korea or its nuclear ambitions on Friday, the eve of his first official visit to Asia. He will arrive in Japan on Sunday morning, the first of five countries he will visit over 11 days.

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for a change in America — a time change. Let’s sleep an extra hour to that.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and it’s back to standard time for most people in the United States. The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening. And you’ll get 60 minutes more of shut-eye between Saturday night and Sunday wake-up.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so there’s no need to change the clocks in those places. Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 11.

SPORTS

Newsradio 1070 WKOK has the Penn State Nittany Lions on the radio this morning starting at 10:30am. They take on Michigan State on 1070AM WKOK.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.J. Reddick scored 31 points and hit three decisive 3-pointers late, Ben Simmons had a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers moved above .500 for the first time in nearly four years with a 121-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Redick was 8 of 12 from 3-point range, including the go-ahead shot with 2:06 left, another 3 to barely beat the shot clock with 1:08 remaining and a third from the left corner to make it 119-110 with 46 seconds left.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have exercised their $14.75 million option on star outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The Pirates declined $1.25 million options on catcher Chris Stewart and reliever Wade Leblanc. McCutchen hit a team-high 28 homers and drove in 88 runs for the Pirates last season.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS

Class A Semi-Finals

4 – Wyalusing 22 Final

1 – Muncy 21

3 – Bucktail 6 Final

2 – Montgomery 47

Class AA Quarter-Finals

8 – North Penn-Mansfield 26 Final

1 – Southern Columbia 63

7 – Towanda 6 Final

2 – Central Columbia 20

6 – Line Mountain 14 Final

3 – Wellsboro 13

6 – Mount Carmel 28 Final

5 – South Williamsport 14

Class AAA Semi-Finals

4 – Mifflinburg 24 Final

1 – Danville 54

3 – Lewisburg 24 Final

2 – Loyalsock 35

Class AAAA Semi-Finals

4 – Athens 7 Final

1 – Shikellamy 41

3 – Jersey Shore 7 Final

2 – Selinsgrove 14

*** Shik plays for the district title next weekend against Selinsgrove.***

Eastern Conference 1A/2A Championship

Bloomsburg 30 Final/3OT

Northwest 31

PRO SPORTS SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Chicago 105 Orlando 83

Final Cleveland 130 Washington 122

Final Detroit 105 Milwaukee 96

Final Philadelphia 121 Indiana 110

Final Houston 119 Atlanta 104

Final N-Y Knicks 120 Phoenix 107

Final New Orleans 99 Dallas 94

Final San Antonio 108 Charlotte 101

Final Denver 95 Miami 94

Final Toronto 109 Utah 100

Final Boston 101 Oklahoma City 94

Final L.A. Lakers 124 Brooklyn 112

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Edmonton 6 New Jersey 3

Final Nashville 5 Anaheim 3

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (22) Memphis 41 Tulsa 14

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Memphis at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Golden State at Denver 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas at Ottawa 2:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Boston 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis 7:00 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Nashville at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(19) LSU at (1) Alabama 8:00 p.m.

South Carolina at (2) Georgia 3:30 p.m.

(3) Ohio St. at Iowa 3:30 p.m.

(4) Wisconsin at Indiana 12:00 p.m.

Wake Forest at (5) Notre Dame 3:30 p.m.

(6) Clemson at (20) NC State 3:30 p.m.

(7) Penn St. at (24) Michigan St. 12:00 p.m.

(8) Oklahoma at (11) Oklahoma St. 4:00 p.m.

(13) Virginia Tech at (9) Miami 8:00 p.m.

Texas at (10) TCU 7:15 p.m.

Oregon at (12) Washington 10:00 p.m.

(14) Iowa St. at West Virginia 3:30 p.m.

(15) UCF at SMU 7:15 p.m.

(16) Auburn at Texas A&M 12:00 p.m.

(23) Arizona at (17) Southern Cal 10:45 p.m.

(18) Stanford at (25) Washington St. 3:30 p.m.

UMass at (21) Mississippi St. 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved