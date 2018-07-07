AP PA Headlines and Sports for Saturday 7/07/18

Pennsylvania court to hear objections to church abuse report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court will not allow the immediate release of a grand jury report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses. The state Supreme Court on Friday said it would accept further written arguments next week from lawyers for current and former priests who object to being named in the nearly 900-page report.

It had first held up its release in an order June 20. The state attorney general wants it made public now. But more than two dozen current and retired members of the clergy say it is replete with errors and mischaracterizations that would violate their constitutional rights. A two-year investigation targeted the dioceses of Erie, Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Allentown and Scranton. It’s considered by victim advocates to be one of the most exhaustive examinations by any state of clergy abuse.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For generations, children would play kickball and jump rope on a stretch of concrete at a Philadelphia playground, unaware the remains of 5,000 black Philadelphians were buried right beneath their feet. Now, a portion of that playground will become a memorial to the dead. Last month, the city announced plans to develop a section of the Weccacoe Playground into the Bethel Burying Ground Historic Site.

It was the burial ground for Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, founded by freed slave Richard Allen. After decades, the graveyard fell into disrepair and eventually was forgotten. Mother Bethel pastor The Rev. Mark Tyler says establishing a memorial that’s accessible to children is a good way to honor the ancestors. It would help the children understand the past and “write a new and better American story.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House press secretary says President Donald Trump was “rude” to dis former President George H.W. Bush’s volunteerism program. Trump was talking about “winning” during a free-wheeling campaign rally Thursday in Montana and raised Bush’s “Thousand Points of Light.” Trump said people get the meaning of his slogans, “Make America Great Again” and “Putting America First.”

Then he added: “Thousand Points of Light. I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out?” Bush popularized “Thousand Points of Light” and used it to name a private organization he established to encourage volunteerism. Ari Fleischer, press secretary for Bush’s son, President George W. Bush, tweeted that he doesn’t mind Trump “being a fighter.” He added: “I do mind him being rude.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Odubel Herrera and Andrew Knapp hit three-run homers, rookie Scott Kingery had a career-high four hits, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-5 for their fifth straight victory. Herrera’s shot into the right-field stands in the third inning off Trevor Williams (6-7) pushed the Phillies’ lead to 5-1.

KAZAN, Russia (AP) — Belgium is advancing to the World Cup semifinals, after beating five-time champion Brazil 2-1. Belgium, which last reached the semifinals in 1986, will next face 1998 champion France in St. Petersburg. It will be the first time since 2006 that four European teams will feature in the World Cup semifinals. The two other spots will be decided in Sunday’s quarterfinals which feature Russia vs. Croatia and England vs. Sweden.

UNDATED (AP) — Tony Parker’s time in San Antonio is over, after 17 seasons and four NBA championships. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Parker has agreed to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Parker lost his starting role with the Spurs last season. The move to Charlotte reunites him with former Spurs assistant James Borrego, who became the head coach in Charlotte earlier this offseason.

