AP PA Headlines and Scores & Skeds

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an all-terrain vehicle struck a deer and overturned on a central Pennsylvania road, killing a high school standout softball player. State police in Blair County said the accident happened at about 4:15 a.m. Friday along Knob Road in Greenfield Township. The ATV was heading south when it struck the animal and threw both riders. Neither was wearing a helmet. Police said the 23-year-old ATV driver fled the scene.
Police said 18-year-old Mikayla Focht of Duncansville was pronounced dead at the scene. The (Altoona) Mirror reported that the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High shortstop was named to the Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association all-state team her junior year and intended to play Division I softball for Saint Francis University in the fall. Coach Heather Perry praised her “extraordinary dedication and passion.”
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The private New York zoo whose pregnant giraffe became an internet sensation says April the giraffe’s newborn calf is a male. April gave birth shortly before 10 a.m. EDT Saturday at Adventure Park in rural Harpursville, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City. At least 1.2 million people watched the zoo’s YouTube livestream during the birth.
Adventure park owner Jordan Patch says mother and calf are both doing fine. The calf was walking and nursing not long after its birth. Dad Oliver is in an adjacent pen checking in frequently on his calf. The zoo began livestreaming from April’s enclosure in February. The park is currently closed to the public and will open in mid-May. It is planning a naming contest for the calf.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington churches have long welcomed presidents to their pews. Bill and Hillary Clinton favored a Methodist church, Jimmy Carter taught Baptist Sunday school and Barack Obama visited an Episcopal church near the White House. As Easter Sunday arrives, President Donald Trump has not attended church in the capital since the worship events of his inauguration weekend.
Trump is spending the holiday at his private Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, where he often weekends. The White House isn’t saying if he plans to attend Easter services, but last year, he attended the nearby Episcopalian church where he and Melania Trump were married. At a 2015 gathering hosted by Christian conservatives in Iowa, Trump said, “I go to church, and I love God, and I love my church.”
The Philadelphia Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK today at 1pm. Listen to the Phils on the radio, while our normal programming (CBS News, WKOK News, AccuWeather and CBS Sportsradio continues at WKOK.com.
|Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
|———
|INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|N-Y Yankees
|3
|St. Louis
|2
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Toronto
|2
|Baltimore
|1
|Final
|Minnesota
|6
|Chi White Sox
|0
|Final
|Boston
|2
|Tampa Bay
|1
|Final
|Houston
|10
|Oakland
|6
|Final
|Cleveland
|13
|Detroit
|6
|Final
|Kansas City
|3
|L.A. Angels
|2
|Final
|Seattle
|5
|Texas
|0
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Philadelphia
|4
|Washington
|2
|Final
|Cincinnati
|7
|Milwaukee
|5
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|8
|Chi Cubs
|7
|Final
|Colorado
|5
|San Francisco
|0
|Final
|Miami
|5
|N-Y Mets
|4
|Final
|Atlanta
|4
|San Diego
|2
|Final
|L.A. Dodgers
|8
|Arizona
|4
|———
|NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|Final
|Cleveland
|109
|Indiana
|108
|Final
|Milwaukee
|97
|Toronto
|83
|Final
|San Antonio
|111
|Memphis
|82
|Final
|Utah
|97
|L.A. Clippers
|95
|———
|NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
|Final OT
|Ottawa
|4
|Boston
|3
|Final SO
|Toronto
|4
|Washington
|3
|Final
|Nashville
|5
|Chicago
|0
|Final
|Anaheim
|3
|Calgary
|2
|TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
|———
|INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|8:05 p.m.
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|at
|Toronto
|1:07 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Cleveland
|1:10 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Boston
|1:35 p.m.
|L.A. Angels
|at
|Kansas City
|2:15 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Oakland
|4:05 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Seattle
|4:10 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Minnesota
|4:10 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Miami
|1:10 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Cincinnati
|1:10 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Washington
|1:35 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Atlanta
|1:35 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Chi Cubs
|2:20 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|San Francisco
|4:05 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|L.A. Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|Atlanta
|at
|Washington
|1:00 p.m.
|Portland
|at
|Golden State
|3:30 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Boston
|6:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City
|at
|Houston
|9:00 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
|Minnesota
|at
|St. Louis
|3:00 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Columbus
|6:00 p.m.
|Montreal
|at
|N-Y Rangers
|7:00 p.m.
|Edmonton
|at
|San Jose
|10:00 p.m.
