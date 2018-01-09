AP PA headlines and features – January 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former drug prosecutor who once ran for state attorney general is entering the field vying to succeed Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta in 2019. Joe Peters announced Monday that he’ll seek the Republican Party’s nomination to run for the 11th District seat in Congress. The primary election is May 15.

Peters got his start in law enforcement as a police officer in Scranton, where his father was a two-term mayor. He later became chief of the state attorney general’s organized crime and narcotics division and served in the White House’s anti-drug office. Peters ran for state attorney general in 2016 and state auditor general in 2004. Barletta is running for U.S. Senate and won’t seek a fifth U.S. House term.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has revealed it paid $900,000 in 2016 to settle a workplace sexual misconduct case, its biggest payout of that type to come to light in recent months. The money was paid to a woman who accused her boss of molesting, harassing and threatening her while she worked for the Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2013.

The settlement was disclosed by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office in response to questions by The Associated Press about sexual harassment settlements by the executive branch. Wolf’s office is expected to disclose additional settlements discovered in an ongoing review of cases. Amid a national reckoning over sexual harassment on the job, more than $1.5 million in payouts by Pennsylvania during the last eight years have become public in recent weeks. More info below.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania prosecutors are taking over a criminal case stemming from the death of a Penn State fraternity pledge after a night of drinking and hazing. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday his office agreed to assume the case from Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna. Former members of now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi are accused of various offenses related to the February death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza had fallen several times. Their charges range from alcohol offenses to aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter. Cantorna cited a conflict of interest in seeking Shapiro’s involvement, but the attorney general’s spokesman declined to provide details. Cantorna beat incumbent District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller in May’s Democratic primary. Shapiro’s team is launching an independent review of the case.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A long-time county prosecutor and four-time candidate for state attorney general says he’ll pursue the eastern Pennsylvania congressional seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Dent. Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said Monday that he’ll seek the Democratic Party’s nomination in the May 15 primary election. Dent won’t seek another term after holding the 15th District seat since 2005.

The Democratic and Republican fields are jam-packed, and March 6 is the deadline to file paperwork to get on the primary ballot. Morganelli becomes the highest-profile Democrat to seek the seat. Republicans dramatically redrew the district boundaries in 2011 to make it more Republican friendly, breaking decades of precedent to stretch its boundaries almost 90 miles into conservative central Pennsylvania. Registered Democrats still outnumber Republicans in the district.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Details are starting to emerge about the campaign finances of the candidates running for governor of Pennsylvania. The campaign of Republican Paul Mango said Monday that the former health care systems consultant had $5.5 million in campaign cash as of Dec. 31. Campaign spokesman John Brabender says Mango raised some of the money and contributed some from his own bank account.

The deadline for campaigns to report finances to the state is Jan. 31. The primary election is May 15. Mango is one of four candidates seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s bid for a second term in November’s election. Mango’s campaign says it will start airing a TV ad this week in every market statewide and will remain on the air through the primary election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Registered Democratic voters suing to overturn Pennsylvania’s Republican-crafted map of congressional districts want the state Supreme Court to redraw the district borders if the Legislature and governor can’t do it within two weeks. The plaintiffs outlined their arguments in a 76-page brief filed Friday with the state Supreme Court. Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf have a Wednesday deadline to file their own briefs.

The justices will hold oral argument Jan. 17. The plaintiffs’ brief calls the map of 18 congressional districts “impervious to the will of voters.” They want it to be redrawn using nonpartisan criteria. The map’s been used in three elections. A state judge told the Supreme Court last month that the challengers didn’t prove the map violates existing law by unfairly favoring Republicans.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters will fill two vacancies in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on the same day as the spring primary. Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai announced the May 15 special elections on Monday. The Washington County seat was held until Dec. 31 by Democrat Brandon Neuman , who’s been elected judge. The Bucks County district was represented until Jan. 1 by Republican Scott Petri .

Petri is now heading the Philadelphia Parking Authority. The parties will pick candidates. A separate special election is Jan. 23 for the Allegheny County seat held most recently by Democrat Mark Gergely. He was sentenced to house arrest last month after pleading guilty to misdemeanor conspiracy and campaign finance violation counts. Republicans hold a 120-to-80 majority in the House, with the three vacancies.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975 — when she was 10 years old — because the allegations are too old. A district attorney’s office memo obtained by The Associated Press on Monday says prosecutors were declining to bring charges in the case because the statute of limitations had expired.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old. The latest allegations were reported to police in October. The woman said she was molested during a photo shoot in 1975 after Polanski had her pose nude. Polanski’s attorney, Harland Braun, has said the allegations are untrue.

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill to create a national historic park in Atlanta honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The new law expands an existing historic site commemorating King to include the Prince Hall Masonic Temple. The temple served as the headquarters of an organization once headed by King, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

The site currently includes King’s childhood home and a church where he was a pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church. Trump signed the legislation aboard Air Force One on Monday after arriving in Georgia to attend the college football championship game. He is being joined by King’s niece Alveda King. White House spokesman Hogan Gidley says King made America “more just and free.” Next Monday is the federal holiday honoring King.

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Sometimes a snow day calls for a song. That’s what a Kentucky principal did, posting a musical message for parents to let them know classes were canceled due to icy roads. Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell posted the video Monday on the school’s Facebook page , singing “that school is canceled for today” to the tune of Mariah Carey’s “Hero.”

Dressed in a long coat and fur trapper hat, he begins the parody by saying he’s got something on his heart he has to share. Caddell also posted the video to Twitter saying “this is how we do school closings in Kentucky.” He told The Associated Press that he created the video with his wife as a way to bring some joy and fun to a snow day. https://www.facebook.com/unionpointeacademy/

SEATTLE (AP) — Law enforcement officials around the U.S. are split over the longtime practice among police departments of selling the guns they confiscate. Defenders say it raises money to buy police gear and doesn’t make much difference in the availability of guns. But some police agencies say the law shouldn’t be putting weapons on the street.

An Associated Press look at nearly 6,000 guns resold in Washington state found more than a dozen instances in which the weapons figured in new crime cases. The guns were used to threaten people, possessed illegally by convicted felons, hidden in a stolen car, and taken from a man who was committed because of erratic behavior.

UNDATED (AP) — Pink is suiting up for the Super Bowl. She will be singing the national anthem for the big game, set for Feb. 4. The NFL has announced the assignment the game, which will be played in Minneapolis. Justin Timberlake is the halftime performer. The game will air on NBC.