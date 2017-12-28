AP PA headlines and features – December 28

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days, prompting a disaster emergency declaration. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper signed a declaration of disaster emergency which she said would allow “needed resources to be obtained.” Emergency management coordinator Dale Robinson says that will allow officials to bring in some National Guard resources with forecasters predicting more snow Wednesday. The storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total since Dec. 23 to more than 62.9 inches. Erie has issued a snow emergency, citing “dangerous and impassable” roads. Officials urged people to avoid travel.

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — A resourceful Pennsylvania wildlife conservation officer has helped to engineer a daring prison escape. A snowy owl that had become trapped in barbed wire in a perimeter fence at the Smithfield prison in Huntingdon was rescued on Christmas Day. Pennsylvania Game Commission officer Amanda Isett used a crate, a net and an Army blanket to coax the bird out. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the owl escaped with only some minor skin tears and a few missing feathers. The owl is being treated at Centre Wildlife Care in Port Matilda, near Penn State University. The juvenile male owl is expected to make a full recovery and will be released once its feathers grow back.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The federal government typically spends up to $150,000 apiece on the trailers it leases to disaster victims, then auctions them for pennies on the dollar after 18 months of use or any sign of minor damage. That’s not even including utilities, maintenance or labor. A spokeswoman with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirms to The Associated Press that disposing of used trailers is a longstanding practice at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It’s continued even with almost 8,000 Texas applicants awaiting federal housing help after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Gulf Coast. FEMA briefly halted trailer sales following Harvey but resumed in November. Since then, at least 115 units manufactured this year have been sold for cheap. Many listed such things as dirty mattresses, pet odors or loose trim as the sole damage.

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — California legalizes marijuana for recreational use Monday, but that won’t stop federal agents from seizing the drug. Marijuana possession still will be prohibited at eight Border Patrol checkpoints in California, a reminder that state and federal law collide when it comes to pot. The checkpoints are up to 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Mexico and are considered a final line of defense against illegal immigration. They’re also a trap for people carrying drugs, even tiny bags of marijuana. California’s new law allows anyone 21 and over to carry up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana. A recent government report found 40 percent of pot seizures at Border Patrol checkpoints from fiscal years 2013 to 2016 were an ounce or less from U.S. citizens.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota is facing criticism after its agriculture college handed out a memo that listed Santa Claus and Hanukkah symbols as inappropriate holiday decorations. The Star Tribune reports the memo was distributed during a Dec. 6 lunch meeting of the college’s students, faculty and staff. The memo warned against using decorations, music and food at campus holiday parties that were “specific to any one religion.” It also listed the colors red and green, and other Christmas symbols as inappropriate. When news of the memo hit the internet, it triggered pushback on the university’s Facebook page. University spokesman Evan Lapiska says the backlash inaccurately portrayed the memo as official university policy. He notes the memo was only shared during the lunch-hour discussion, calling it “a well-intentioned but ill-advised attempt to spark a dialogue.”

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The IRS has issued guidance that could help homeowners figure out if they can save money by paying next year’s local property taxes early. The federal tax overhaul signed by Republican President Donald Trump last week puts a new $10,000 limit on deductions for state and local taxes. People in some states have been lining up to pay their 2018 taxes early, hoping for one last shot at the exemption. The IRS says Wednesday that some homeowners who pay real estate taxes early will be able to claim the deduction, but only if the taxes were assessed, billed and paid in 2017. The IRS says people can’t guess at what next year’s assessment might be, pay that amount ahead of time and still get the deduction.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Madison, Wisconsin, arrested a hairstylist after he gave a customer a very unwanted Larry Fine hairdo. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says the 22-year-old victim told officers the stylist asked him to stop fidgeting and moving his head during the Friday haircut. DeSpain says the stylist then nicked the customer’s ear with his clippers. Then he ran the clippers down the middle of the man’s head on their shortest attachment, “leaving him looking a bit like Larry from ‘The Three Stooges.'” DeSpain says officers arrested the 46-year-old hairstylist, Khaled A. Shabani, who pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct Wednesday. DeSpain says Shabani told officers it was an accident.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — For one suburban New York family, Christmas Eve is turning into a tradition of very special deliveries. Newsday says Stony Brook residents Jacki and Josh Grossman had their second son on Sunday, four years after their first son arrived. Baby Elliott and older brother Oliver were delivered at Stony Brook University Hospital by Dr. Phil Schoenfeld. The doctor has worked Christmas Eve at the hospital for the past 17 years. Jacki Grossman says she “couldn’t feel more blessed” than to have her boys share such a special day. She says, “It must have been meant to be.” Oliver says he doesn’t mind sharing his birthday with his new brother. His mother says he ran around the hospital spreading the news.

NEW YORK (AP) — Preparations are going along in New York for the traditional Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration. Yesterday workers install 288 new Waterford Crystal triangles, featuring this year’s ‘Gift of Serenity’ design, on the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball. For 19 years, the iconic Waterford Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball has counted down to the New Year with revelers from all over the world. Each year, Waterford designers introduce a new, signature cut crystal pattern, and the Waterford Ball is updated with magnificent new Waterford Crystal triangles.

PARIS (AP) —Foodies in Paris are getting excited about a discovery on top of a hotel near the Eiffel Tower: what is thought to be the first wild truffle growing in the French capital. It is just one 25-gram winter truffle, but truffles normally sprout only in limited areas of southern Europe. The National Museum of National History, which confirmed the discovery, called it a “beautiful example” of the environmental benefits of rooftop gardens sprouting across Paris and other cities. Urban ecology researcher Frederic Madre described finding the mushroom beneath a hornbeam tree at the Mercure Paris Centre hotel. The truffle was donated to science – but the hotel is already hoping to be able to offer homegrown truffles to diners someday.

