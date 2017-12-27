AP PA headlines and features – December 27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says authorities are still investigating the motives of an Egyptian man who shot at police in several locations in Pennsylvania’s state capital, wounding one of them, before dying in a shootout. Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico gave no new information Tuesday about Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty’s motives. The 51-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen fired at a police officer Friday afternoon in front of the state Capitol and later at a state trooper, wounding her. El-Mofty was killed in a confrontation with city and state police officers about a mile from the Capitol. Marsico says agents know where El-Mofty purchased his guns. The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police are aiding the investigation. Federal officials say El-Mofty was admitted to the U.S. from Egypt on a family-based immigrant visa.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Forecasters say a Christmas storm dumped a record amount of snow on the Pennsylvania city of Erie and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says the storm brought 34 inches on Christmas Day — a new all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. And another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches — the greatest two-day total in commonwealth history. The previous record was the 44 inches that fell in Morgantown in March 1958. The city of Erie issued a snow emergency, citing “dangerous and impassable” roads, and asked residents to stay off city streets until the snow stops and roads can reopen. State police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are urging people to avoid travel, citing poor visibility and deteriorating conditions.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Two young girls are being treated at Pennsylvania hospital for serious burns after a fire broke out in their bedroom as they slept. Lancaster fire officials say the girls, ages 5 and 8, were carried out of the burning room early Tuesday by their father. He then went back into the home to try to contain the flames before fire crews arrived. Investigators say the fire started just a few feet from the older girl, who suffered more severe injuries. The girls were taken to a burn center in Allentown for treatment. State police have ruled the fire an accident. They blamed it on an electrical problem.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP)–– Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial was one of the top Pennsylvania stories of 2017. The “Cosby Show” star denied accusations that he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The jury deliberated for six days without reaching a verdict, resulting in a mistrial. In Harrisburg, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law a major gambling expansion, while lawmakers clashed over an effort to impose a severance tax on Marcellus Shale drilling. Several politicians fell to scandal, including the Philadelphia district attorney and a longtime congressman from the Pittsburgh suburbs. At Penn State, dozens were charged in the alcohol-related hazing death of a fraternity pledge, and three former university administrators were sentenced to jail for their role in the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Talk-show host Tavis Smiley isn’t just angry at PBS for firing him over sexual misconduct charges; he’s angry about his depiction in the media. Smiley says that if he hadn’t spoken about his romantic relationships with subordinates, the public would make little distinction between them and men who have been accused of sexual assault or rape. Conflation of different forms of misbehavior is one of the issues facing news organizations reporting on the fast-moving story about sexual misconduct. Even the idea is controversial. Many women say that even behavior that seems less egregious still humiliates and victimizes victims.

BALTIMORE (AP) — There was so much drinking at a frat party in Maryland that police say even the air tested positive for alcohol. Montgomery County Police wrote in charging documents that an officer who tested the air in the Bethesda home with a breathalyzer got a reading of .01. Because of that, officers had to test dozens of mostly underage partygoers outside. The Nov. 14 party was first reported by WJLA-TV. Police were called to the house for reports of a loud party. Police say six men who lived at the house, all 20, were each charged with more than 100 counts of providing alcohol to minors. Court documents show residents said most of the partygoers were students at American University in Washington.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A state with one of the highest smoking rates in the country is paying farmers to paint anti-smoking messages on old tobacco barns. The program in Kentucky pays farmers to paint a message advertising a phone number people can call for help quitting smoking. It echoes the advertising campaigns of some tobacco companies, which for decades would pay farmers to paint ads on their barns. One mural on a barn in western Kentucky is owned by Michiel Vaughn. Vaughn is a former tobacco farmer who says he stopped growing the plant because he saw the harmful health effects of cigarettes. Kentucky officials got the idea from West Virginia, where the nonprofit organization Community Connections has used state and local grants to pay for murals on 13 barns.

PARIS (AP) — Urban scientists and Paris foodies are getting excited about a bizarre discovery atop a hotel near the Eiffel Tower: the first-ever wild truffle growing in the French capital. It’s just one 25-gram (0.9-ounce) winter truffle. But truffles normally sprout only in limited areas of southern Europe, and are so rare that the most prized versions can sell for thousands of euros per kilogram. The National Museum of National History, which confirmed the discovery Friday, called it a “beautiful example” of environmental benefits of rooftop gardens sprouting across Paris and other cities. Urban ecology researcher Frederic Madre described on France-Info television finding the mushroom beneath a hornbeam tree at the Mercure Paris Centre hotel. This truffle was donated to science — but the hotel is already hoping to be able to offer homegrown truffles to diners someday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a wrapped present that turned out to be a fruitcake temporarily halted service at a Seattle ferry terminal while police investigated. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kevin Fortino says troopers were notified Tuesday that a suspicious package was found beneath a Christmas tree in the pedestrian waiting area. Fortino says the package was deemed suspicious because it was unmarked and was the only gift under the tree. Officials evacuated the terminal and kept all inbound ferries away for about a half-hour while the police bomb squad investigated. Fortino says the gift was found to be a fruitcake. He says it wasn’t clear why it was left at the terminal.

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends have recently learned that they’re actually brothers. Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been friends for 60 years. Born in Hawaii 15 months apart, they met in the sixth grade and played football together at a Honolulu prep school. Macfarlane never knew his father. Robinson was adopted. Honolulu news station KHON-TV reports that the men learned they’re related through a family history and DNA website. They revealed the discovery Saturday. Macfarlane’s daughter, Cindy Macfarlane-Flores, says when they started digging into answers about his family history, a top DNA match was someone with the username Robi737. Robinson’s nickname was “Robi” and he flew 737s for Aloha Airlines. They plan to travel and enjoy retirement together. Robinson says it’s the best Christmas present.

UNDATED (AP) —The tenth annual Celebs gone Good list is out, and it contains a diverse group. Colin Kaepernick’s on the list. He’s the former 49ers quarterback who started protesting during the national anthem last year. His actions sparked a movement among other NFL players and other sports leagues this season. In 2017 he continued that fight off the field by pledging to donate $1 million to various charitable organizations. Chance the Rapper is also on the list. He’s been pushing for improvements in Chicago’s educational system. Pop powerhouse Ariana Grande made the list for helping organize a concert after the Manchester Arena bombing that raised $13 million for victims. She was also a performer in A Concert for Charlottesville, which benefited the victims of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

