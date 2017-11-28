AP PA Headlines and Features

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Game Commission estimates about 550,000 hunters with rifles took to the woods in search of white-tailed deer. The rifle season opened just before sunrise on Monday and continues through Dec. 9. Hunters are allowed to harvest one buck, as well as an antlerless deer for each antlerless permit they hold.

Experts believe the deer population is up due to last year’s milder temperatures. As a result, there has been more food for the deer. However, it also means the deer are not moving as much so hunters are being asked to be patient. In terms of total deer harvest numbers, Pennsylvania ranked third in the country in 2016. Only Texas and Michigan had higher harvest totals.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say it took firefighters more than two hours to free a man who wound up stuck in a trash truck’s compactor section. Police say it appears the man had been sleeping in a trash bin when he was tossed into the truck. He was buried under bagged and loose trash when firefighters tried to reach him Monday morning.

The ordeal happened outside The Kintock Group home, which serves as an interim stop before state and federal prisoners are released. Authorities initially said the man escaped from the home, but a prisons department spokeswoman says no one was missing from a roll call. The man was taken to a hospital with leg, hip and abdominal injuries. Fire officials say residents who heard the man screaming called 911.

PITTSBURGH POLICE-RAP VIDEO

Justices take up free speech case of anti-police rap lyrics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court will decide whether a Pittsburgh man’s anti-police rap lyrics are protected free expression or amount to witness intimidation and making terroristic threats.

The state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Tuesday in the case of Jamal Knox, who served state prison time for the song he recorded after being arrested on drug charges.

Knox was charged after an officer found the YouTube video, performed by Knox under the name Mayhem Mal of the Ghetto Superstar Committee.

The video taunts by name two officers involved in the drug arrest and mentions Richard Poplawski, who’s on death row for killing three Pittsburgh police officers in 2009.

Knox’s lawyer says he wasn’t trying to intimidate the officers and didn’t intend the video to be posted online

BABY FOUND-MOTHER CHARGED

Newborn found dead in bag under porch; mother charged

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 23-year-old woman left her dead newborn child in a bag under the porch of her father’s Pennsylvania home.

Authorities say Brittany Robinson was charged Sunday with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of a child.

Police say they believe the baby was born alive. An autopsy is set for Monday night to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities say Robinson’s father was hanging up Christmas lights Sunday afternoon when he found the infant in the crawlspace of his Shenango Township home.

Robinson went a hospital Sunday for treatment related to childbirth. She was discharged early Monday morning and immediately taken into custody.

No attorney information is available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump meant no offense when he joked about Pocahontas during an event honoring Native American veterans. During a White House event Monday, the president revived past mocking comments he’s made about Sen. Elizabeth Warren for claims she made about being part-Native American.

Trump said: “We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas. But you know what, I like you.” Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says what’s offensive is not the president’s comments, but Warren’s claim about her heritage. Sanders says she doesn’t understand why Warren’s comments haven’t gotten more attention. She says the comments should be “constantly covered.” In the past, Native American leaders have called Trump’s attacks on Warren offensive and distasteful.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional analysts find that many low- and middle-income Americans would be left worse off by the Republican tax bill now before the Senate, while the wealthy would get big benefits. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says in a new report that people earning less than $30,000 a year would lose out by 2019 from the combination of tax cuts and reduced federal benefits.

By 2027, those earning less than $75,000 would be worse off, according to the report. The new report finds that Americans earning $100,000 to $500,000 annually would benefit significantly under the Senate bill. The CBO previously projected that the Senate measure’s repeal of the requirement that everyone have health insurance would result in 13 million more uninsured people by 2027.

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN fought back Monday against President Donald Trump’s latest attack, with anchor Wolf Blitzer saying that no matter how many insults, “even the loudest critics can’t silence the facts.” The president over the weekend took a shot at CNN International with a tweet that the network is a source of fake news and poorly represents the United States to the world.

Blitzer narrated a segment Monday that featured four minutes of clips with CNN reporters on dangerous reporting assignments in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, North Korea, Bangladesh and elsewhere. Blitzer said that despite Trump’s criticism, CNN is unwavering in its mission and independence.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say it took firefighters more than two hours to free a man who wound up stuck in a trash truck’s compactor section. Police say it appears the man had been sleeping in a trash bin when he was tossed into the truck. He was buried under bagged and loose trash when firefighters tried to reach him Monday morning.

The ordeal happened outside The Kintock Group home, which serves as an interim stop before state and federal prisoners are released. Authorities initially said the man escaped from the home, but a prisons department spokeswoman says no one was missing from a roll call. The man was taken to a hospital with leg, hip and abdominal injuries. Fire officials say residents who heard the man screaming called 911.

SUDBURY, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts town are showing residents how not to transport their holiday trees. Sudbury police posted a picture Friday of a vehicle with a large tree on top of it. Almost the entire car appears to be hidden. Police say an officer stopped the vehicle on Route 20 in the town, located about 25 miles (40 km) west of Boston. Police on Facebook reminded people to transport holiday trees “responsibly.”

It’s unclear if the driver was cited. The department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved