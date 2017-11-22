AP PA headlines: Lawmakers go on break w no gas tax action

HEADLINES

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state house’s top priority now is a long Thanksgiving break, and time off for deer hunting. Legislation to impose a long-sought tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production is up in the air until next month. The Republican-controlled House adjourned until Dec. 4, after spending parts of Monday and Tuesday debating proposed amendments by Republicans who oppose a tax in the nation’s No. 2 gas state. Dozens of proposed amendments are still lined up, and House Republican leadership opposes the bill.

Supporters of a tax include most Democrats and Republicans from southeastern Pennsylvania, but some say industry-friendly amendments to the bill may change their minds. The Republican-penned proposal raises less money than the 6.5 percent tax proposed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The bill’s volume tax rises with the price of natural gas and would raise about $100 million in a full year, using 2016 production and current prices.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania regulators are citing Sunoco for a three recent leaks during its construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline project. The Department of Environmental Protection last week issued violation notices for two leaks of drilling fluid on Nov. 11, in Chester and Berks counties. One caused a 6-foot diameter sinkhole in a backyard.

The other involved using an unauthorized method to go underneath a waterway. The third citation is for a Nov. 10 leak in a Dauphin County wetland. Construction is underway on the 350-mile pipeline that terminates in Marcus Hook. It’s expected to be completed sometime next year.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The man just elected to be Centre County’s next district attorney wants state prosecutors to take over the case of former Penn State fraternity members accused of crimes related to the death of a pledge after a night of drinking and hazing. Bernie Cantorna announced Tuesday he has a conflict of interest and will ask the attorney general’s office to assume prosecution of the case surrounding now-closed Beta Theta Pi.

Twenty-six people currently face charges that range from involuntary manslaughter to liquor-law violations. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, consumed dangerous amounts of alcohol and fell several times during the night of a bid acceptance party at the fraternity house in February. A spokesman for Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the agency will review Cantorna’s request.

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting a rookie police officer in western Pennsylvania is in custody. The Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday announced the apprehension of 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt. Details of the arrest are to be released in a news conference later Tuesday.

Holt is accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night. Police have said Holt was a passenger in the vehicle and shot the 25-year-old rookie officer in the chest while he was chasing Holt on foot. Shaw’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials have recovered the remains of two people from what is left of a Pennsylvania senior living community following last week’s fire. The fire broke out Thursday night at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, west of Philadelphia. More than two dozen people were injured and 133 residents displaced.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said Monday four residents were still unaccounted for, including a husband and wife. Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives located the remains Tuesday. They were transported from the scene by the Chester County coroner. The search will continue Wednesday for the two remaining missing residents. None of the missing residents have been identified. The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Three teen boys have been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint near a Pennsylvania fair. Court documents show the boys followed the victim around the York Fair Sept. 22 and convinced her to leave the area with them. The victim told police she noticed one of the teens was carrying a gun.

According to court records, the teens led the victim to a secluded area where they forced her to perform sexual acts with a gun at her head. The girl told investigators she was taken to another unidentified location where the boys raped her. The suspects, all 16, were arraigned Tuesday. They have been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The FBI says it has reason to believe U.S. Rep. Bob Brady unlawfully concealed a $90,000 payment made by the Philadelphia Democrat’s campaign to get an opponent to quit a 2012 primary race. According to federal court documents unsealed Monday, the FBI requested a search warrant and has obtained one CD of data from an email account belonging to Brady.

Brady has not been charged with a crime, but the filings confirm the powerful congressman is under investigation for the payment. His attorney says they’ve already provided the emails to authorities and that Brady has done nothing wrong. The primary opponent and a former aide have pleaded guilty to concealing the payment. Two political consultants also have been charged in the case.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An online campaign has raised more than $13,000 for a homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist outside Philadelphia. The Gofundme.com campaign was started Nov. 10 by 27-year-old Kate McClure after she said she ran out of gas on Interstate-95 and a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. offered to walk a few blocks to buy her some.

McClure says she didn’t have any money to repay him at the time but she’s returned to the roadway several times to give him cash, clothes and food. After a few visits, she started the fundraiser with the hopes of using the money toward housing and other expenses for the 34-year-old Bobbitt. Nearly 400 people have donated to the campaign so far.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his “liberal” rival. Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House before leaving for a Thanksgiving break at his Florida estate. He says of the Alabama race: “We don’t need a liberal person in there.”

Six women have accused Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two have accused him of assault or molestation. Moore has denied the allegations. Of the accusations, Trump says that Moore “denies it.” The president says he’ll announce next week whether he will campaign for Moore, who faces Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election.

SPARTA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge who offered inmates less jail time if they voluntarily underwent birth control procedures has been publicly reprimanded by state judicial regulators. The Tennessean reports White County judge Sam Benningfield received a Nov. 15 letter of reprimand from the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct, saying he’d acted in a way that threatened public confidence in the judicial system.

A public reprimand doesn’t tangibly affect a judge’s ability to work. In May, Benningfield signed a standing order providing 30 days’ credit toward jail time for men who agreed to free vasectomies and women who agreed to free Nexplanon implants. He issued another order in July rescinding the practice after backlash. Benningfield and White County Sheriff Oddie Shoupe have been named in several lawsuits as a result of the program.

CHICAGO (AP) — Attempted suicides, drug overdoses, cutting and other types of self-injury have increased substantially in U.S. girls. That’s according to a 15-year study of emergency-room visits published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the rate nearly tripled among 10- to 14-year-olds from 2009 to 2015. It increased among older girls too, but was stable among boys. Reasons for the trend are uncertain, but some mental health experts think cyberbullying and isolating effects of social media could be factors.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Another federal judge has halted a proposed transgender military ban, expanding on an initial ruling against the policy by President Donald Trump’s administration. In a preliminary injunction issued Tuesday in Baltimore, U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis has ruled that transgender service members have “demonstrated that they are already suffering harmful consequences” including stigma, threat of discharge and the cancellation of surgeries.

Trump announced on Twitter in July that the government would not allow transgender people to serve in the military. Garbis writes that the”capricious, arbitrary, and unqualified tweet of new policy does not trump the methodical and systematic review by military stakeholders.” Last month, another federal judge barred Trump’s administration from proceeding with plans to exclude transgender people from military service. The proposed ban remains unenforceable under the preliminary injunctions

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey family will have no trouble remembering three generations of birthdays. A newborn, his mother and grandmother were all born on Nov. 19. Grandmother Clara Gregory says she had a feeling her grandson was going to be born on Nov. 19, even though the baby wasn’t due until Christmas. NJ.com reports Theresa Dunn gave birth to Micah Lee Dunn at a Princeton hospital Sunday afternoon.

Dunn, of Lawrence, was admitted to the hospital Thursday night and doctors attempted to induce labor. She says her husband kept saying the baby would be born on her birthday. Dunn says Micah is several weeks early but “doing amazing.” Dunn turned 31 on Sunday and her mother celebrated her 67th birthday.

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Police warn people not to eat spoiled, trash-picked turkeys. A Maine police department is warning residents to steer clear of black market Butterballs. The police department in Falmouth reports a Hannaford supermarket had to discard frozen turkeys that thawed out because of a mechanical failure.

Police say the problem is that someone collected them from a trash bin with the idea of redistributing them. Police say people should beware of the black market turkeys because they’re dangerous to consume. They urge any consumers who came across them to put them in the trash where they belong.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Cassidy of “The Partridge Family” fame has died at age 67. Publicist JoAnn Geffen released a statement Tuesday evening saying Cassidy had died “surrounded by those he loved.” No further details were immediately available, but Geffen said on Saturday that Cassidy was in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hospital suffering from organ failure.

The teen and pre-teen idol starred in the 1970s sitcom and sold millions of records as the musical group’s lead singer. “The Partridge Family” aired from 1970-74 and was intended at first as a vehicle for Shirley Jones, the Oscar winning actress and Cassidy’s stepmother. Jones played Shirley Partridge, a widow with five children with whom she forms a popular act that travels on a psychedelic bus. The cast featured Cassidy as eldest son and family heartthrob Keith Partridge.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved