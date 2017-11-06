AP PA Headlines and Features

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman who held another woman against her will and forced her into prostitution have been ordered to stand trial in Pennsylvania. Twenty-nine-year-old Kashamba John and 27-year-old Arianna Somerville, both of Decatur, Georgia, are both charged with numerous counts including human trafficking, conspiracy and involuntary servitude. Another defendant is being sought.

The state attorney general’s office said the 21-year-old victim was “lured from California, held against her will and forced into prostitution” in hotels in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. A message couldn’t be left for John’s attorney Sunday. Somerville’s attorney, Lonny Fish, said his client’s position was that the alleged victim’s actions were voluntary and she only claimed otherwise following a financial dispute.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters will be reshaping the state’s appeals courts this week, deciding a change to the state constitution and picking winners in races for mayor, district attorney and other local contests. This is considered an off-year election for Pennsylvania’s 8.4 million voters, including 4 million Democrats and 3.2 million Republicans, so turnout is likely to be low.

The biggest statewide race is for the state Supreme Court. An appointed justice, Republican Sallie Mundy, wants to keep her seat for a 10-year term. Her opponent is Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff, a former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star who currently handles family court matters. The constitutional amendment involves property taxes, but a “yes” vote will not by itself change anything about the state’s tax structure.

HARRISBURG (AP) – State officials in Pennsylvania are renewing their push to capture $140 million in federal subsidies for rural broadband internet, a windfall that could go to another state after Verizon declined it two years ago. The Federal Communications Commission plans to distribute the rejected funds through an upcoming nationwide auction. State officials are trying to head off the move through public advocacy and a pending FCC petition.

Residents in sparsely populated areas say it’s next to impossible to stream TV shows, telecommute, do videoconferencing or consistently access their cloud-based email. The FCC says about 800,000 Pennsylvania residents lack access to high-speed internet access, including one in five people living in rural areas. Pennsylvania Public Utility Commissioner David Sweet says state officials are “deeply concerned” about the possible loss of the FCC funding.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was recovering Sunday from five broken ribs after he was assaulted by a neighbor who tackled him from behind at the senator’s Kentucky home, officials said. Senior Adviser Doug Stafford said it is unclear when the Republican will return to work since he is in considerable pain and has difficulty getting around, including flying. Stafford said this type of injury is marked by severe pain that can last for weeks to months.

“This type of injury is caused by high velocity severe force,” Stafford said in an email to The Associated Press.

The Bowling Green Daily News reported that an arrest warrant said Paul told police his neighbor came on his property and tackled him from behind Friday, forcing him to the ground. He had trouble breathing because of a rib injury, the warrant said.

PARIS (AP) — Prominent French women challenged President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to organize an “attack plan” against sexual violence and harassment, saying in a blunt verdict on the recent revelations of alleged past abuses by powerful men: “Our society mistreats women.” About 100 performers, filmmakers, writers and others who say they have suffered harassment or abuse demanded action in an open letter to Macron and an online petition carried in the Journal du dimanche newspaper.

“Mr. President, we are facing a grave crisis. Are you on our side?” they wrote. Their manifesto comes amid an upsurge in sexual misconduct allegations involving well-known men in several Western countries. In France, they include members of the far-right National Front party, a competitive sailor and a state television executive.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading lawmakers are calling for mandatory training and other steps to prevent sexual harassment in Congress as the national spotlight on gender hostility in the workplace falls on Capitol Hill. The calls from House Speaker Paul Ryan and others follow a series of news reports about women staffers and lawmakers experiencing harassment and sexual advances on the job. The Associated Press reported Friday on the experiences of one current and three former female lawmakers, who said they had fended off unwanted advances, sexual comments and, in one case, physical contact from a male colleague in Congress. \

The issue was already in the national spotlight because of the sex assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and a growing list of boldface names in entertainment and the media. On Friday, Ryan sent lawmakers a letter urging them to undergo sexual harassment training and make it mandatory for their staffs. “Any form of harassment has no place in this institution. Each of us has a responsibility to ensure a workplace that is free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation,” wrote Ryan, R-Wis. “We can and should lead by example.”

CYBERSPACE (AP) — They aren’t quite high-flying. But the New York Jets aren’t doing as badly this NFL season as the pundits said they might be this year. They are even getting some online love — thanks, in part to a video that got widespread attention after their win Thursday night against Buffalo. Early in the fourth quarter, during a time out, all 11 Jets defensive players on the field began dancing. The video drew over 172,000 views by the following day. The Jets’ Twitter post of the video had almost 2,500 retweets and over 4,600 likes. The clip has also spawned the hashtag “JetsDanceToAnything.” It features the video with overdubbed music ranging from Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” to the Peanuts theme.

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s another allegation that Kevin Spacey acted inappropriately toward a young man. And it’s coming from the son of another actor, Richard Dreyfus. His son Harry Dreyfus says Spacey groped him about a decade ago. In a guest column published over the weekend on Buzzfeed, the younger Dreyfus says it happened at Spacey’s apartment in London — where his dad and Spacey were rehearsing for a play. Harry Dreyfus says he was 18 when this happened — and that he didn’t tell his dad until several years later. An attorney for Spacey didn’t immediately respond to messages yesterday.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Thor: Ragnarok” has hammered the competition at the box office, scoring an impressive win in its debut weekend. The latest Marvel remake distributed by Disney took in an estimated $121 million. And in doing so, gave Hollywood a much-needed shot in the arm. Another big release this weekend was “A Bad Moms Christmas.” It took in $17 million. Number three is “Jigsaw,” followed by “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2!” and “Geostorm.”

