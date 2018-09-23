AP PA Headlines 9/23/18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Barack Obama turned his political attention to Pennsylvania recently— a state Donald Trump won in 2016. The former president campaigned in Philadelphia with two leading Democrats running for re-election, Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. At a campaign rally at the Dell Music Center in Philadelphia, Obama implored Pennsylvanians to vote in November because the election was more consequential than any he could remember. “This time, it really is different. This time, the stakes really are higher,” Obama said. “The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are far more dangerous.”

During the speech Obama made no mention of his successor in the White House by name, but urged voters of all parties — not just Democrats — to vote to restore honesty, decency and lawfulness to government. In the Nov. 6 contests, Democrats are trying to oust Republicans in four U.S. House districts and more than a dozen state legislative seats in the Philadelphia area alone. Obama twice carried Pennsylvania in his presidential races, and Democrats hope the state can help them retake control of Congress from the GOP.

Casey’s Republican opponent, Rep. Lou Barletta, told The Associated Press that Obama’s visit will stir up GOP voters in an election year when their party faces an uphill battle to retain its Capitol Hill majorities. Obama will “energize those blue-collar Democrats who worried about their jobs under Obama and went out to vote for Donald Trump,” Barletta said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses said late Friday they are willing to set up a victims’ compensation fund as they face the prospect that state lawmakers will give victims of decades-old child sexual abuse another chance to sue the church. The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference issued the statement for the dioceses saying they were discussing a possible fund. They warned that if a window opens for litigation of old cases, it could force the dioceses into bankruptcy and prevent them from helping victims or performing social services.

No diocese that has sought bankruptcy protection has ever stopped operating. Victims’ lawyers say seeking bankruptcy is a strategic way to limit liability in lawsuits. A nearly 900-page state grand jury report released Aug. 14 said more than 300 Roman Catholic priests had abused at least 1,000 children over the past seven decades in six Pennsylvania dioceses. It also accused senior church officials, including the man who is now archbishop of Washington, D.C., of systematically covering up complaints. The dioceses’ announcement comes ahead of a Monday rally at the Capitol to press lawmakers to approve a grand jury’s recommendations, including creating a two-year window for victims to file civil lawsuits after the statute of limitations on their cases runs out.

DUBROVNIK, Croatia (AP) — Marc van Bloemen has lived in the old town of Dubrovnik, a Croatian citadel widely praised as the jewel of the Adriatic, for decades, since he was a child. He says it used to be a privilege. Now it’s a nightmare. Crowds of tourists clog the entrances to the ancient walled city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as huge cruise ships unload thousands more daily. People bump into each other on the famous limestone-paved Stradun, the pedestrian street lined with medieval churches and palaces, as fans of the popular TV series “Game of Thrones” search for the locations where it was filmed.

Dubrovnik is a prime example of the effects of mass tourism, a global phenomenon in which the increase in people travelling means standout sites — particularly small ones — get overwhelmed by crowds. As the numbers of visitors keeps rising, local authorities are looking for ways to keep the throngs from killing off the town’s charm. “It’s beyond belief, it’s like living in the middle of Disneyland,” says van Bloemen from his house overlooking the bustling Old Harbor in the shadows of the stone city walls. On a typical day there are about eight cruise ships visiting this town of 2,500 people, each dumping some 2,000 tourists into the streets. He recalls one day when 13 ships anchored here.

HYDRO, Okla. (AP) — It’s apt that a maze cut into an Oklahoma cornfield featuring the likeness of a former NASA astronaut can be seen from space — and has been photographed by a satellite orbiting Earth. The image of Oklahoma-born Thomas P. Stafford is cut into a 10-acre field at P Bar Farms in Hydro, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

The maze was created in partnership with the Stafford Air and Space Museum, named for the astronaut, in nearby Weatherford. A satellite photographed the tribute from its orbit 400 miles (650 kilometers) away. The 88-year-old Stafford is a Weatherford native whose space missions included commanding the Apollo flight that linked with a Soviet spacecraft in 1975. It was the first meeting of American astronauts and Soviet cosmonauts in space.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves capped a most surprising season by clinching their first NL East crown since 2013, with Mike Foltynewicz taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning in a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. A year after going 70-92, manager Brian Snitker and his Baby Braves surged back into the playoffs. Atlanta make its first postseason appearance since 2013 on Oct. 4 in the NL Division Series. It has not yet been determined who or where they will play in the best-of-five round.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without All-Pro guard David DeCastro for a second straight week when they visit Tampa Bay. DeCastro is still recovering from a fractured right hand suffered during Pittsburgh’s Week 1 tie against Cleveland. B.J. Finney will start in DeCastro’s place. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert is doubtful with a hamstring issue. Matt Feiler will start if Gilbert does not play.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Bednarczyk threw for a touchdown and ran for a score, Aaron Forbes ran for two touchdowns and Villanova had 609 total yards in beating Bucknell 49-7 on Saturday night.

