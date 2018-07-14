AP PA Headlines 7/14/18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is maintaining his opposition to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, saying he fears the court would undo gains in health insurance for Americans. Casey spoke at a rally Friday in Philadelphia with Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who’s headlining a pair of fundraisers for Casey.

Casey is seeking a third term in November’s election and is being challenged by Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton) of northeastern Pennsylvania. Casey says nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s name came from a list of candidates that’s a “corrupt bargain” between Trump, the hard right and corporate special interests. Barletta badly lags Casey in fundraising. No independent poll puts Barletta within striking distance of Casey, but Barletta is a staunch supporter of Trump and expects campaign help from the president.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says teachers unions aren’t going anywhere despite a recent Supreme Court ruling, and she’s urging educators to fight the Trump administration’s policies. Clinton spoke Friday at the American Federation of Teachers Convention in Pittsburgh, attended by more than 3,000 union members.

Clinton, a former secretary of state and U.S. senator, received the group’s Women’s Rights Award before addressing the crowd. She denounced a Supreme Court decision that could undermine the financial footing of labor unions representing government workers. She also praised teachers’ activism in protesting for school safety and for more school funding. She tells teachers to “keep standing up for an America where each child is treated with dignity and given the chance to be all they can be.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia will be offering graduate-level certificate programs in medical marijuana. Courses start this fall for two graduate certificate programs in cannabis medicine and cannabinoid pharmacology at the school’s Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp. A third program on cannabinoid chemistry and toxicology will get underway in 2019.

Charles Pollack, head of the Lambert Center, says health care professionals have had few evidence-based educational options to learn about medical marijuana’s benefits and risks in clinical settings. The new programs aim to change that. The center claims this will be the nation’s first graduate-level certificate program in medical marijuana. Marijuana is legal in some form in more than 30 states.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Three years after going off the air, “Downton Abbey” is coming back as a movie.

Focus Features said Friday that it will this summer begin production on a “Downton” film that will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce.

The long-rumored film adaptation is likely to be released sometime next year.

The primary cast members are all set to return. Over six seasons, “Downton Abbey” became a global hit, airing in at least 150 countries, and setting a record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 Emmy nominations.

Brian Percival, who directed the series’ pilot, will direct the film.

NEW YORK (AP) — Scarlett Johansson on Friday withdrew from the film “Rub & Tug” after her plans to portray a transgender man prompted a backlash. In a statement to Out.com on Friday, Johansson said she’s pulling out from the project “in light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting.” Last week, Johansson said she would star as Pittsburgh 1970s and ’80s prostitution ring leader Dante “Tex” Gill, who was born Lois Jean Gill but identified as a man.

When transgender actors and advocates questioned the casting, Johansson initially responded with a statement that criticism “can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto and Felicity Huffman’s reps.” All are cisgender actors who won acclaim for playing transgender characters. “Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive,” said Johansson, who added that she had “great admiration and love for the trans community.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

MIAMI (AP) — Aaron Altherr drove in a run and started a brilliant relay, helping the Phillies top the Marlins 2-0. Jake Arrieta pitched seven shutout innings for the Phillies, who remained atop the NL East. Wei-Yin Chen took the loss for Miami, allowing only one run in six innings and lowering his home ERA to 1.83 this season.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chase Utley will retire from baseball at the end of this season to spend more time with his wife and two young sons. Utley announced his decision at a jammed news conference at Dodger Stadium, with several teammates surprising him by crowding into the small, steamy room. The 39-year-old second baseman made his name with the Philadelphia Phillies, earning five All-Star berths. The Phillies traded Utley to the Dodgers in 2015.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bell tied a career with four hits, Gregory Polanco homered and both drove in two runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The fourth-place Pirates have won five of their last six.

SCOREBOARD

INTERLEAGUE

Final Colorado 10 Seattle 7

Final L-A Dodgers 3 L-A Angels 2

Final San Francisco 7 Oakland 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 5 Baltimore 4

Final Cleveland 6 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Toronto 13 Boston 7

Final Houston 3 Detroit 0

Final Minnesota 11 Tampa Bay 8

Final Chi White Sox 9 Kansas City 6

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 7 Milwaukee 3

Final Philadelphia 2 Miami 0

Final N-Y Mets 4 Washington 2

Final Arizona 2 Atlanta 1

Final Cincinnati 9 St. Louis 1

Final Chi Cubs 5 San Diego 4, 10 Innings

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Connecticut 91 Phoenix 87

Final Washington 88 Chicago 72

Final Atlanta 98 Indiana 74

Final Las Vegas 85 Minnesota 77

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Angels at L-A Dodgers 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco 10:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore 7:15 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Cleveland 7:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 4:05 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Mets 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta 4:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Dallas at Seattle 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.