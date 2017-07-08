AP PA Headlines, Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman who overdosed on heroin have included a poem in her obituary that she wrote about struggling with addiction. The obituary for Delaney Farrell was published in The (Sunbury) Daily Item. The Selinsgrove woman died Saturday in the bathroom of a hotel where she worked in Williamsport, where she’d also been staying in a halfway house.

Farrell’s poem begins, “Funny, I don’t remember no good dope days. I remember walking for miles in a dope fiend haze.” It ends: “I remember constantly obsessing over my next score but what I remember most is asking God to save me cuz I don’t want to do this no more !!!” Bridget Farrell says she included the poem because it showed what her daughter was going through.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor says Allentown Police officers were entirely justified for killing a man who shot a pharmacy employee during a robbery and then rammed two police cruisers.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced his decision Friday, after reviewing events surrounding the May 21 death of 43-year-old Joseph Hodgin.

Martin’s report says police fired 51 rounds at Hodgin, hitting him 16 times. Hodgin had morphine and heroin in his system. The pharmacy worker was seriously injured by the shooting, after which Hodgin took money and fled in a pickup truck. Police say Hodgin pointed a handgun at officers who approached his truck.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say they’re investigating after a noose was found hanging between two tree limbs in central Philadelphia. Authorities say they responded to a report of the noose around 10 a.m. Friday, but noted that it doesn’t appear to be targeted toward a specific person. A spokesman said the department is trying to get surveillance footage of the street, located several blocks from the toney Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.

Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement condemning the noose and asking witnesses to come forward with information. The incident comes after the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia put an employee on leave after a noose was found on the chair of an African-American colleague.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — She doesn’t have a name yet, but visitors to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium can now get a look at a female elephant calf born a month prematurely. Zoo visitors on Friday were able to watch her for the first time, through a window in the elephant family room. The zoo says that future viewings will depend on how the calf is feeling each day so people intent on seeing her should check the zoo website beforehand.

The calf was born at the zoo’s International Conservation Center in May. Its mother is Seeni, one of three elephants the zoo rescued from Botswana in 2011.Zoo officials will wait to see how the calf adjusts and is accepted by the rest of the herd before giving her a name.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The brother of a young woman fatally shot by another motorist during an act of road rage in Pennsylvania says the family is grappling with the senselessness of her death. Rodney Roberson Jr. spoke Friday at the funeral for 18-year-old Bianca Roberson. She was killed in a highway confrontation last week while still in her moving car.

More than 300 mourners attended the church service outside Philadelphia. Wreaths of purple and white flowers dotted the church, and photographs of a smiling Bianca Roberson were never out of sight. Roberson had just graduated high school and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida this fall. Twenty-eight-year-old David Desper of Trainer, Pennsylvania, is charged with murder in her death. His attorney has declined to comment on the charge.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Oddities and Conversation Starters

COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) — A group opposing a natural gas pipeline slated to go through land owned by some Pennsylvania nuns has built a prayer chapel on the proposed right of way. Lancaster Against Pipelines and the sisters, The Adorers of the Blood of Christ, plan to dedicate the chapel at a prayer service on Sunday. Williams Partners is the group building the pipeline across 183 miles of Pennsylvania.

It has asked a Lancaster County judge for an emergency order to seize the land. A ruling on that is pending. The company’s spokesman says the chapel is a “blatant attempt to impede pipeline construction.” The nuns say in a press release that they “revere Earth as a sanctuary where all life is protected” and contend the pipeline violates their commitment to the environment.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit by three University of Texas professors who argued that a new state law allowing concealed handguns on campus could have a “chilling effect” on classroom debate. Sociology professor Jennifer Lynn Glass and English professors Lisa Moore and Mia Carter sued last summer, before the law took effect in September. It requires public universities to allow people with concealed-handgun licenses to carry weapons inside school buildings.

The professors said guns in classrooms could lead to self-censorship during discussions about emotional or politically charged topics, such as abortion or gay rights. They said that could disrupt academic discussions and violate constitutional free speech protections. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel dismissed the case Thursday, ruling the professors offered “no concrete evidence to substantiate their fears.”

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s stock-car-racing governor is back in victory lane. Republican Gov. Phil Scott won the 50-lap feature Thursday at Barre’s Thunder Road, taking home a total of $1,200. Scott, a part-time racecar driver, is the all-time winningest driver in the top division at Thunder Road. The win was his 30th and his first since becoming governor in January.

He can now add to his list of accomplishments that he is the first sitting governor to win a Vermont stock car race. Scott easily won two preliminary heats Thursday before starting the feature in the pole position at the head of the pack. He led for the entire race. Scott previously served three two-year terms as Vermont’s part-time lieutenant governor.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The popular Candy Crush video game is coming to TV. Executive producer Matt Kunitz says viewers should expect breezy and energetic fun from the CBS series debuting 9 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Mario Lopez hosts the TV game show, in which contestants scramble across two giant video walls to match up Candy Crush characters.

The specially designed walls are each made up of 55 monitors and measure more than 20-by-25 feet — big enough to be dubbed the largest touch-screen display by Guinness World Records. Contestants compete for a $100,000 prize…

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Philadelphia Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK. Today’s game starts on 1070AM WKOK at 3:30pm. While the Phillies play the Padres on WKOK, our normal programming (CBS News, CBS Sportsradio, and AccuWeather forecasts) continue on WKOK.com. Sunday’s game starts at 1pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Hedges hit a pair of solo homers and had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth, Jose Pirela also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 last night. After Cory Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje hit singles off Hector Neris (2-3), Hedges fouled off a safety squeeze before hitting a fly ball to right-center that drove in the go-ahead run.

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant hit two homers and drove in four runs, Anthony Rizzo went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Friday. Rizzo chased Trevor Williams with a two-run drive in the fourth that made it 3-0. Bryant hit a solo shot against Jhan Marinez in the sixth that cleared the left-field bleachers and added a two-run drive in the eighth off Antonio Bastardo.

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Kyle Busch set a track record to earn his first Kentucky Speedway pole before thunderstorms shortened NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Friday. Busch, a two-time winner of Saturday night’s 400-mile race, clocked 190.282 mph in the No. 18 Toyota for his third pole this season and 22nd of his career. Third in points, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver seeks his first Cup victory since last summer at Indianapolis.

Here are the latest scores from today’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 1

San Diego at Philadelphia 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved