AP: PA Headlines

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Philadelphia heads for a record year of drug overdose deaths, a task force is proposing a series of actions, from combatting stigma to considering allowing safe sites where drug users could inject heroin. Gov. Tom Wolf joined Mayor Jim Kenney in outlining the task force’s findings Friday. Kenney convened the 23-member group in January to focus on developing a plan to combat the city’s opioid epidemic.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says experts are predicting Philadelphia’s opioid deaths this year will exceed 2016 numbers, reaching nearly 1,200 deaths. Overdose deaths surged to 900 in 2016, a 30 percent increase from the previous year. Safe injection sites are locations where users can shoot up under the supervision of a doctor who can administer an antidote if necessary.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania says he won’t run for governor, but may still decide to seek the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in 2018. Kelly issued the brief statement Friday. The 69-year-old Kelly says he’ll make a final decision later this summer. Kelly is in his fourth term in Congress. Already declaring their candidacy are a half-dozen would-be challengers to Casey, although Kelly would easily be the highest-profile among them.

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of northeastern Pennsylvania also says he’s considering running for the GOP nomination. Casey plans to seek a third six-year term. Democrats’ 4-3 registration edge over Republicans gives Casey a built-in advantage, although that didn’t stop President Donald Trump or U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey from winning Pennsylvania last November.

GROVE CITY, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence urged graduating students at a Pennsylvania college to become leaders and cited President Donald Trump’s leadership as an example. Pence told hundreds of graduates and their families Saturday at the Grove City College commencement that they also need courage, because “leadership brings both honor and opposition.”

Grove City is a private, Christian liberal arts college about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh. Pence cited Trump as an example of perseverance to applause from the crowd. Pence told graduates to inspire those around them, since people follow those they respect and aspire to service rather than selfish ambition. After his address, Pence stood on the platform and shook hands as each graduate passed after being handed their diplomas.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has seen a remarkable rebound in polling since his first 15 months in office were consumed by an ugly Pennsylvania budget battle with GOP lawmakers. Last spring, his public approval ratings sank below his three predecessors at the same point in their first terms, according to polling by Franklin and Marshall College.

Then the soft-spoken Wolf turned to a new message of can-do bipartisanship and his ratings surged, even if he hasn’t achieved his top priorities. Wolf is seeking a second term in the 2018 election, and it’s an open question whether he can maintain voters’ favor. Republican campaign consultant Chris Nicholas says Wolf will still have to answer for his tax-hiking strategy that played a central role in the budget fight.

The Philadelphia Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK. They continue their series against the Pirates, and you’ll hear today’s game on Newsradio 1070 WKOK. Our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved