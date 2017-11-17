AP PA Headlines: 20 injured in fire at Pennsylvania senior living community

PA Headlines

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — At least 20 people have been injured in a massive fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania. The blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia. The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents to evacuate outside into the cold.

News helicopter video showed dozens of residents lined up along the street, wrapped in blankets, many of them in wheelchairs. Chester County emergency officials say at least 20 people have been taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. A spokeswoman for Main Line Health says area hospitals also are providing shelter to some additional residents of the senior living community.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says Pennsylvania state troopers were justified in using deadly force in a roadside confrontation in which a trooper was shot. Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli announced Thursday that the troopers were justified in shooting at 22-year-old Daniel Clary during the Nov. 7 struggle in Plainfield Township following a traffic stop.

Morganelli says video shows Clary breaking away from the troopers and reaching into his car. The prosecutor says he then “comes out shooting” at the troopers, whom he called “sitting ducks.” Morganelli says the troopers followed their training, but used restraint during the violent encounter. Cpl. Seth Kelly was shot. The 13-year veteran is in stable condition. Clary was treated at a hospital and is jailed on attempted murder charges.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A spokesman says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas. Ridge spokesman Steve Aaron says the 72-year-old Ridge, Pennsylvania’s Republican governor from 1995 to 2001, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference when he called for help at his hotel about 7 a.m.

The spokesman says Ridge underwent a cardiac catheterization at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. Aaron says Ridge has been responsive with physicians. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lehigh University says it has dissolved a fraternity for more than two years after two students were hospitalized for excessive drinking following a champagne party. The university’s committee on discipline has dissolved Sigma Chi from Nov. 14 to May 31, 2020. A university Greek community blog says no fraternity member called for help during the party Oct. 12 at a house on the school’s Bethlehem campus.

The fraternity was already facing a deferred dissolution at the time for three other alcohol-related violations. To avoid disruptions midsemester, the university says undergraduates will not be relocated immediately. The house will become a traditional residence facility. The fraternity’s chapter president tells Lehighvalleylive.com he won’t appeal the decision.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer arguing a lawsuit aimed at forcing a do-over on Pennsylvania’s congressional map says a lawyer for a powerful politician is trying to delay the matter. The matter came to a head Thursday in a federal courthouse in Philadelphia. Earlier this week, Republican state Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati tried to have the case filed by 18 Democratic voters moved from the state Supreme Court to federal courts, which are considering other allegations of improper gerrymandering in Pennsylvania.

But by Thursday afternoon, other defendants said they didn’t want to move the case. So a judge left it in state court, where it is scheduled to be tried on Dec. 11. Plaintiffs’ lawyer Stanton Jones said Thursday that the attempt to move it was “all gamesmanship.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — There’s another salamander vying to become Pennsylvania’s official amphibian. House Republican leader Dave Reed circulated a memo Thursday seeking support for forthcoming legislation to make Wehrle’s salamander the state’s official amphibian. His memo appeared a day after the Senate voted overwhelmingly to make the Eastern hellbender the official amphibian of Pennsylvania.

Researchers say the Eastern hellbender’s population is shrinking in Pennsylvania and other eastern states because of pollution and habitat deterioration. The hellbender lives in rivers and streams and can grow longer than 2 feet. Reed’s memo says Wehrle’s salamander was discovered by and named after a late naturalist, R.W. Wehrle, in Reed’s hometown of Indiana, Pennsylvania. Researchers say Wehrle’s salamander is common. It is a few inches in length and found in upland forests across the eastern United States.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple is suing their local police department and Nationwide Insurance Co. after they were arrested when an insurance agent mistook their hibiscus plants for marijuana. The lawsuit filed Tuesday by 69-year-old Edward Cramer and his 66-year-old wife, Audrey, claims the agent came to their Buffalo Township home Oct. 5 to investigate a fallen tree. The Cramers claim the agent took photos of their flowering hibiscus plant and sent the images to police.

The lawsuit claims officers with assault rifles arrested the couple Oct. 7 and held them for several hours inside a police cruiser, despite both of them telling the officers the plants were actually hibiscus. The Cramers are seeking monetary and compensatory damages and court costs. Neither Buffalo Township police nor Nationwide provided comment..

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said it will allow the importation of body parts from African elephants shot for sport, contending that encouraging wealthy big-game hunters to kill them will aid the vulnerable species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a written notice issued Thursday that permitting elephants from Zimbabwe and Zambia to be brought back as trophies will raise money for conservation programs.

A licensed two-week African elephant hunt can cost more than $50,000 per person, not including airfare, according to advertised rates. The change marks a shift in efforts to stop the importation of elephant tusks and hides, overriding a 2014 ban imposed by the Obama administration. The new policy applies to the remains of African elephants killed between January 2016 and December 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators have weakened rules meant to support independent local media.

Now, one company can own newspapers and broadcast stations in one market, undoing a ban in place since 1975. Thursday’s decision by the Federal Communications Commission also makes it easier for one company to own two broadcast TV stations in one market and coordinate operations with stations owned by others.

Although the changes won’t affect AT&T’s pending bid for Time Warner and its cable channels, they come as cable and phone companies have grown into industry giants through acquisitions. The newspaper and broadcasting industries say they need the changes to deal with growing competition from the web and cable companies.

The Republican-dominated FCC approved the changes in a 3-2 vote along party lines. The two Democratic commissioners and other critics say that dumping these rules, by encouraging consolidation, hurts media diversity. Free Press, a group that opposes media mergers, said Thursday that it will challenge the rule changes in court.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken faces a storm of criticism and a likely ethics investigation after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him Thursday of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. He is the first member of Congress caught up in the recent wave of allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior.

Franken apologized, but the criticism only grew through the day. Fellow Democrats swiftly condemned his actions, mindful of the current climate as well as the prospect of political blowback. Republicans, still forced to answer for the multiple allegations facing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, joined in pressing for an investigation. Franken said he would welcome it.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Fans of the Carpenters are about to have a dozen reasons to be on top of the world. Twelve of the best-selling duo’s albums have been remastered and pressed on high-quality vinyl. “Carpenters — The Vinyl Collection,” which includes their hits “We’ve Only Just Begun” and “Top of the World,” will be released on Friday.

Richard Carpenter says the new releases lack the pops and other noises of records from yesteryear. The remastering process required him to go back and listen to the music he and his sister Karen created decades ago. Karen Carpenter died from complications of anorexia nervosa in 1983. He tells The Associated Press the process has reminded him “just how marvelously talented” his sister was.

NEW YORK (AP) — In just four days, Taylor Swift’s new album has sold more traditional albums than any other release this year. Billboard reports “reputation” sold 1.05 million copies in the first four days after its release Nov. 10. Before Swift released her album, Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” was the year’s best-selling album with 919,000 units sold. Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn” has sold 842,000 units.

Since Billboard changed how it views album sales and began incorporating single track sales and streams, Sheeran’s album has sold 2.3 million units overall. Lamar’s has moved 2.5 million units. Swift’s “reputation” is not available on streaming services, pushing fans to buy the album at retailers or on iTunes.

