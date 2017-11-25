AP PA Headlines

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say a man apparently shot and killed his girlfriend and her mother before killing himself a short while later. WJAC-TV in Johnstown reports that Clearfield County District Attorney Bill Shaw says 26-year-old Cody Bush apparently killed the two women Friday morning and then shot himself.

The coroner’s office identified the women as 21-year-old Victoria Schultz and her mother, 47-year-old Beth Schultz. The Progress newspaper of Clearfield says a third person allegedly shot by Bush was taken to an Altoona hospital to undergo surgery. Shaw says Bush’s body was found later near a state highway. Shaw says state police were called to a home to investigate a domestic incident involving gunshots in Osceola Mills, about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. They found the bodies there.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials hoping to sell engraved blocks from the original Love Park were surprised to learn about an hour before the granite keepsakes went up for grabs that they didn’t have the right to sell them. A spokeswoman for the city’s parks department said Friday that they incorrectly assumed they had permission to sell the small souvenirs, which are marked with the iconic lettering of artist Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculpture.

But right before they were to go on sale, the department was informed that they couldn’t sell them. She says they hope to clear up the matter as soon as possible. The city aimed to sell 250 of the mementos at a Christmas market. A long line had formed, but shoppers’ names instead were added to a reservation list.

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania university says it will remove more than 170,000 unused books from its shelves. Indiana University of Pennsylvania spokeswoman Michelle Fryling tells The Indiana Gazette that close to half of the 486,000 books in its collection haven’t been checked out in the past 20 years. The university says it’s removing the books in a three-phase system, with the first expected to be completed by next month.

University officials say the focus will be on books that are now available digitally. The deaccession process will be handled by the Indiana-based company Better World Books. While they declined to discuss the university’s arrangement, the company says they have reused or recycle close to 300 million books since 2003. The university says the process will not affect jobs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is temporarily blocking an effort by Pennsylvania’s cash-strapped state government to shut down a state-created medical malpractice insurer of last resort if it doesn’t hand over $200 million from its reserves. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner this week granted an injunction sought by the Pennsylvania Professional Liability Joint Underwriting Association.

Conner’s order suspends the Dec. 1 deadline to provide the cash until the association’s lawsuit can go to trial. State officials wanted the money to help resolve a massive deficit, but the association says the move is an unconstitutional nationalization of a non-profit organization. It says its reserves were generated from premiums. State government lawyers contend the state created the association and can dissolve it. They say the association’s reserves are excessive and don’t belong to it.

Features

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A dog wouldn’t come out after chasing a cat into a tunnel dug by a giant tortoise in the back yard of a home in a Phoenix suburb, so homeowner Toby Passmore called for help. Chandler firefighters responded Wednesday with people and shovels and, with the help of a city backhoe, began unearthing the 6-foot-deep tunnel dug by Passmore’s tortoise.

That allowed Passmore to squirm head-first into the hole and see that his Scottish Schnauzer “was willfully inside the hole” where it had cornered the cat. With his ankles held by firefighters, Passmore was able to pull the dog out. It emerged dirty but unharmed. The rescuers left the hole open to allow the cat to leave when it felt safe.

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts museum says it has restored the longest painting in North America so it can share the story of American whaling with the public. The quarter-mile-long (0.4-kilometer-long) panorama toured the U.S. after it was completed in 1848. A section was featured at the 1964 New York World’s Fair. But the panorama deteriorated after so much traveling on wagons and trains, rolling and unrolling and the paint dried up. The panorama was put into storage.

The New Bedford Whaling Museum enlisted the help of a textile conservator to fix the “Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage Round the World.” Now it’s searching for a large venue to display it. The museum says it’s scouting New Bedford locations but would consider nearby Providence, Rhode Island, or the Mystic Seaport in Connecticut.

LONDON (AP) — A major London bookmaker has suspended betting on whether Prince Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle in 2018 amid rumors an engagement may be announced soon. Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said Friday that it seems an engagement announcement “is to be confirmed imminently.”

The bookmaker has stopped taking bets on a 2018 royal wedding after Markle was seen shopping in London this week. The British press has reported that Markle has already met in private with Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The couple has been dating for more than a year and Harry has asked the press to grant them a certain amount of privacy. Markle is believed to be in the process of moving to London. Palace officials say they will not comment on the rumors.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com has Kim Komando on the radio this morning starting at 10am. The Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Maryland will take over at 2pm on WKOK and WKOK.com. We’ll have CBS Sportsradio coverage of all of the college football games.

Tomorrow, Chris Elio will be at the anchor desk, we’ll have state and local news, AccuWeather and sports. Then the CBS Week in Review, Legends of Success and then NBC’s Meet the Press with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Anita Hill.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Valley View 0 Final

Imhotep Charter 41

at Northern Lehigh

Selinsgrove 32 Final

Bethlehem Catholic 33

at Kemp Memorial Stadium, Shamokin

Berks Catholic 45 Final

Bishop McDevitt 24

At Hersheypark Stadium

Erie Cathedral Prep 42 Final

Thomas Jefferson 17

At Veterans Stadium, Erie

Southern Columbia 45 Final

Neumann Goretti 12

NATIONAL SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Portland 127 Brooklyn 125

Final Boston 118 Orlando 103

Final Atlanta 116 N-Y Knicks 104

Final Indiana 107 Toronto 104

Final Miami 109 Minnesota 97

Final Detroit 99 Oklahoma City 98

Final Cleveland 100 Charlotte 99

Final Denver 104 Memphis 92

Final New Orleans 115 Phoenix 91

Final Golden State 143 Chicago 94

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Boston 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final OT N-Y Islanders 5 Philadelphia 4

Final SO Minnesota 3 Colorado 2

Final Winnipeg 4 Anaheim 1

Final Washington 3 Tampa Bay 1

Final OT Vegas 5 San Jose 4

Final New Jersey 3 Vancouver 2

Final Columbus 5 Ottawa 2

Final OT N-Y Rangers 2 Detroit 1

Final Buffalo 3 Edmonton 1

Final Toronto 5 Carolina 4

Final Nashville 2 St. Louis 0

Final Dallas 6 Calgary 4

Final OT Arizona 3 L.A. Kings 2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Pittsburgh 24 (2) Miami 14

Final (10) TCU 45 Baylor 22

Final (13) UCF 49 (22) South Florida 42

Final (24) Virginia Tech 10 Virginia 0

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final OT (1) Duke 85 Texas 78

Final (18) Purdue 89 (2) Arizona 64

Final (3) Kansas 102 Oakland 59

Final (5) Villanova 64 N. Iowa 50

Final 2OT (7) Florida 111 (17) Gonzaga 105

Final (9) North Carolina 87 Arkansas 68

Final (14) Minnesota 69 UMass 51

Final Arizona St. 102 (15) Xavier 86

Final (16) Texas A&M 81 Pepperdine 65

Final (17) Gonzaga 86 Ohio St. 59

Final (19) Louisville 84 St. Francis (Pa.) 72

Final (20) Seton Hall 72 Vanderbilt 59

Final Washington St. 84 (21) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 79

Final (24) West Virginia 83 UCF 45

Final (25) Alabama 71 BYU 59

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Portland at Washington 7:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Boston at Indiana 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah 9:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Ottawa 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado 10:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose 10:00 p.m.

Anaheim at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(1) Alabama at (6) Auburn 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at (3) Oklahoma 3:45 p.m.

(4) Clemson at South Carolina 7:30 p.m.

(5) Wisconsin at Minnesota 3:30 p.m.

(7) Georgia at Georgia Tech 12:00 p.m.

(8) Ohio St. at Michigan 12:00 p.m.

(9) Notre Dame at (20) Stanford 8:00 p.m.

(12) Penn St. at Maryland 3:30 p.m.

(14) Washington St. at (15) Washington 8:00 p.m.

East Carolina at (17) Memphis 12:00 p.m.

Kansas at (18) Oklahoma St. 12:00 p.m.

Texas A&M at (19) LSU 7:30 p.m.

(21) Michigan St. at Rutgers 4:00 p.m.

(23) Northwestern at Illinois 4:00 p.m.

(25) Boise St. at Fresno St. 3:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Michigan St. 77 UConn 57

North Florida at (11) Miami 4:00 p.m.

(25) Alabama at (14) Minnesota 5:00 p.m.

