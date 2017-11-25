AP PA Headlines

Home
November 25, 2017

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say a man apparently shot and killed his girlfriend and her mother before killing himself a short while later.  WJAC-TV in Johnstown reports that Clearfield County District Attorney Bill Shaw says 26-year-old Cody Bush apparently killed the two women Friday morning and then shot himself.

 

The coroner’s office identified the women as 21-year-old Victoria Schultz and her mother, 47-year-old Beth Schultz.  The Progress newspaper of Clearfield says a third person allegedly shot by Bush was taken to an Altoona hospital to undergo surgery.  Shaw says Bush’s body was found later near a state highway.  Shaw says state police were called to a home to investigate a domestic incident involving gunshots in Osceola Mills, about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. They found the bodies there.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials hoping to sell engraved blocks from the original Love Park were surprised to learn about an hour before the granite keepsakes went up for grabs that they didn’t have the right to sell them.  A spokeswoman for the city’s parks department said Friday that they incorrectly assumed they had permission to sell the small souvenirs, which are marked with the iconic lettering of artist Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculpture.

 

But right before they were to go on sale, the department was informed that they couldn’t sell them. She says they hope to clear up the matter as soon as possible.  The city aimed to sell 250 of the mementos at a Christmas market. A long line had formed, but shoppers’ names instead were added to a reservation list.

 

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania university says it will remove more than 170,000 unused books from its shelves.  Indiana University of Pennsylvania spokeswoman Michelle Fryling tells The Indiana Gazette that close to half of the 486,000 books in its collection haven’t been checked out in the past 20 years.  The university says it’s removing the books in a three-phase system, with the first expected to be completed by next month.

 

University officials say the focus will be on books that are now available digitally.  The deaccession process will be handled by the Indiana-based company Better World Books. While they declined to discuss the university’s arrangement, the company says they have reused or recycle close to 300 million books since 2003.  The university says the process will not affect jobs.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is temporarily blocking an effort by Pennsylvania’s cash-strapped state government to shut down a state-created medical malpractice insurer of last resort if it doesn’t hand over $200 million from its reserves.  U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner this week granted an injunction sought by the Pennsylvania Professional Liability Joint Underwriting Association.

 

Conner’s order suspends the Dec. 1 deadline to provide the cash until the association’s lawsuit can go to trial. State officials wanted the money to help resolve a massive deficit, but the association says the move is an unconstitutional nationalization of a non-profit organization.  It says its reserves were generated from premiums.  State government lawyers contend the state created the association and can dissolve it. They say the association’s reserves are excessive and don’t belong to it.

 

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A dog wouldn’t come out after chasing a cat into a tunnel dug by a giant tortoise in the back yard of a home in a Phoenix suburb, so homeowner Toby Passmore called for help.  Chandler firefighters responded Wednesday with people and shovels and, with the help of a city backhoe, began unearthing the 6-foot-deep tunnel dug by Passmore’s tortoise.

 

That allowed Passmore to squirm head-first into the hole and see that his Scottish Schnauzer “was willfully inside the hole” where it had cornered the cat.  With his ankles held by firefighters, Passmore was able to pull the dog out. It emerged dirty but unharmed.  The rescuers left the hole open to allow the cat to leave when it felt safe.

 

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts museum says it has restored the longest painting in North America so it can share the story of American whaling with the public.  The quarter-mile-long (0.4-kilometer-long) panorama toured the U.S. after it was completed in 1848. A section was featured at the 1964 New York World’s Fair.  But the panorama deteriorated after so much traveling on wagons and trains, rolling and unrolling and the paint dried up. The panorama was put into storage.

 

The New Bedford Whaling Museum enlisted the help of a textile conservator to fix the “Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage Round the World.” Now it’s searching for a large venue to display it.  The museum says it’s scouting New Bedford locations but would consider nearby Providence, Rhode Island, or the Mystic Seaport in Connecticut.

 

LONDON (AP) — A major London bookmaker has suspended betting on whether Prince Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle in 2018 amid rumors an engagement may be announced soon.  Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said Friday that it seems an engagement announcement “is to be confirmed imminently.”

 

The bookmaker has stopped taking bets on a 2018 royal wedding after Markle was seen shopping in London this week.  The British press has reported that Markle has already met in private with Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.  The couple has been dating for more than a year and Harry has asked the press to grant them a certain amount of privacy.  Markle is believed to be in the process of moving to London.  Palace officials say they will not comment on the rumors.

 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

 

Valley View    0          Final

Imhotep Charter          41

at Northern Lehigh

 

Selinsgrove                  32        Final

Bethlehem Catholic    33

at Kemp Memorial Stadium, Shamokin

 

Berks Catholic                        45        Final

Bishop McDevitt        24

At Hersheypark Stadium

 

Erie Cathedral Prep     42        Final

Thomas Jefferson        17

At Veterans Stadium, Erie

 

Southern Columbia     45        Final

Neumann Goretti        12

 

 

NATIONAL SCOREBOARD

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Portland          127      Brooklyn         125

Final    Boston             118      Orlando           103

Final    Atlanta            116     N-Y Knicks     104

Final    Indiana            107      Toronto           104

Final    Miami  109      Minnesota       97

Final    Detroit 99       Oklahoma City            98

Final    Cleveland        100      Charlotte         99

Final    Denver            104     Memphis         92

Final    New Orleans   115      Phoenix           91

Final    Golden State   143      Chicago           94

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Boston 4          Pittsburgh        3

Final OT          N-Y Islanders 5          Philadelphia    4

Final SO          Minnesota       3          Colorado         2

Final    Winnipeg         4          Anaheim          1

Final    Washington     3          Tampa Bay      1

Final OT          Vegas  5          San Jose          4

Final    New Jersey      3          Vancouver       2

Final    Columbus        5          Ottawa            2

Final OT          N-Y Rangers   2          Detroit 1

Final    Buffalo            3          Edmonton       1

Final    Toronto           5          Carolina           4

Final    Nashville         2          St. Louis          0

Final    Dallas  6          Calgary            4

Final OT          Arizona           3          L.A. Kings      2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    Pittsburgh        24        (2) Miami        14

Final    (10) TCU         45        Baylor 22

Final    (13) UCF         49        (22) South Florida       42

Final    (24) Virginia Tech       10        Virginia           0

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final OT          (1) Duke          85        Texas   78

Final    (18) Purdue     89        (2) Arizona      64

Final    (3) Kansas       102      Oakland          59

Final    (5) Villanova   64        N. Iowa           50

Final 2OT        (7) Florida       111      (17) Gonzaga  105

Final    (9) North Carolina       87        Arkansas         68

Final    (14) Minnesota            69        UMass 51

Final    Arizona St.      102      (15) Xavier      86

Final    (16) Texas A&M         81        Pepperdine      65

Final    (17) Gonzaga  86        Ohio St.           59

Final    (19) Louisville 84        St. Francis (Pa.)           72

Final    (20) Seton Hall            72        Vanderbilt       59

Final    Washington St.           84        (21) Saint Mary’s (Cal)            79

Final    (24) West Virginia      83        UCF    45

Final    (25) Alabama  71        BYU   59

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Portland          at         Washington     7:00 p.m.

San Antonio    at         Charlotte         7:00 p.m.

Orlando           at         Philadelphia    7:00 p.m.

Toronto           at         Atlanta            7:30 p.m.

N-Y Knicks     at         Houston          8:00 p.m.

Boston at         Indiana            8:00 p.m.

New Orleans   at         Golden State   8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City            at         Dallas  8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         Utah    9:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers  at         Sacramento     10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay      at         Pittsburgh        7:00 p.m.

Buffalo            at         Montreal          7:00 p.m.

Chicago           at         Florida 7:00 p.m.

Washington     at         Toronto           7:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at         Ottawa            7:00 p.m.

New Jersey      at         Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Vegas  at         Arizona           8:00 p.m.

Minnesota       at         St. Louis          8:00 p.m.

Calgary            at         Colorado         10:00 p.m.

Winnipeg         at         San Jose          10:00 p.m.

Anaheim          at         L.A. Kings      10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(1) Alabama    at         (6) Auburn      3:30 p.m.

West Virginia  at         (3) Oklahoma  3:45 p.m.

(4) Clemson     at         South Carolina            7:30 p.m.

(5) Wisconsin  at         Minnesota       3:30 p.m.

(7) Georgia      at         Georgia Tech   12:00 p.m.

(8) Ohio St.     at         Michigan         12:00 p.m.

(9) Notre Dame           at         (20) Stanford  8:00 p.m.

(12) Penn St.   at         Maryland         3:30 p.m.

(14) Washington St.    at         (15) Washington         8:00 p.m.

East Carolina   at         (17) Memphis  12:00 p.m.

Kansas at         (18) Oklahoma St.       12:00 p.m.

Texas A&M    at         (19) LSU         7:30 p.m.

(21) Michigan St.        at         Rutgers            4:00 p.m.

(23) Northwestern       at         Illinois 4:00 p.m.

(25) Boise St.  at         Fresno St.        3:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (4) Michigan St.          77        UConn            57

North Florida  at         (11) Miami      4:00 p.m.

(25) Alabama  at         (14) Minnesota            5:00 p.m.

