AP PA Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge says “it’s great to be alive” this Thanksgiving. Ridge issued a statement Wednesday from the hospital in Austin, Texas, where he’s recovering from a heart attack. He says he’s thankful for the “outpouring of love and concern” after his health emergency. He says he’s filled with gratitude, even though his doctors won’t let him touch turkey and mashed potatoes.

He had been attending a Republican Governors Association conference last week when he called for medical help at his hotel. The Republican served two terms as Pennsylvania governor from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005. A statement on Monday said Ridge was in intensive care. It wasn’t clear if he remains there.

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Thousands of police officers from around the country turned out to pay respects to a rookie Pennsylvania police officer who was fatally shot in a traffic stop last week. Law enforcement officers from as far away as Colorado and Rhode Island, as well as students and residents lined the roadways as Officer Brian Shaw’s funeral procession moved through the streets of New Kensington on Wednesday.

Some held handmade signs, like one that read, “God Bless Officer Shaw.” The 25-year-old was shot and killed Friday night when he tried to pull over an SUV for a routine traffic violation. Mourners remembered Shaw for his smile, twinkling eyes and devotion to his job. Authorities have charged 29-year-old Rahmael Holt with fatally shooting Shaw. Holt was arrested Tuesday after a multiday manhunt.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A county commissioner from southcentral Pennsylvania is the latest Democrat getting into the race for lieutenant governor. Craig Lehman of Lancaster County announced his candidacy Monday. That makes him the fourth Democrat willing to challenge the party’s sitting lieutenant governor, Mike Stack. The 54-year-old Navy veteran has been in office since 2008.

Also running are Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, school nutrition activist Aryanna Berringer and Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone. Stack is a former Philadelphia state senator and is seeking a second term. He has little relationship with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who stripped Stack of police protection after receiving complaints about Stack’s treatment of state employees. March 6 is the deadline for major party candidates to file voter signatures to get on the May 15 primary election ballot.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows more than a third of Americans dread the prospect of political talk over Thanksgiving. The survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 2 in 10 people are eager to discuss politics. Democrats are slightly more likely than Republicans to say they’re uneasy talking politics, and women are more likely than men to say they dread such a discussion over the traditional meal.

Some respondents said in interviews that they expect the topic of sexual misconduct to blend with any talk of politics. Accusations of harassment and assault have hit prominent figures in Hollywood, politics and the news media and revived talk of charges against President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton. Both men deny assaulting women.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police dog shown on video doing pushups with two officers is a big hit on the internet — and it’s also intended as a public safety reminder. Al.com reports that Nitro is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd who joined the Gulf Shores Police Department’s canine unit in February. In a video police posted to social media, the dog raises up and down as the song “Eye of the Tiger” plays in the background.

Gulf Shores police Cpl. Josh Coleman said the seven-second video is part of a social media trend — #9PMRoutine — began by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department in Florida. Coleman said the 9 p.m. routine is one way law enforcement agencies are reminding people to remove valuables from cars and lock up at the end of the day.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world’s nights are getting alarmingly brighter — bad news for all sorts of creatures, humans included. A German-led team reported Wednesday that light pollution is threatening darkness almost everywhere. Satellite observations during five Octobers show Earth’s artificially lit outdoor area grew by 2 percent a year from 2012 to 2016. So did nighttime brightness. Light pollution is actually worse than that, according to the researchers.

Their measurements coincide with the outdoor switch to energy-efficient and cost-saving light-emitting diodes, or LEDs. Because the imaging sensor on the polar-orbiting weather satellite can’t detect the LED-generated color blue, some light is missed. The observations, for example, indicate stable levels of night light in the United States, Netherlands, Spain and Italy. But light pollution is almost certainly on the rise in those countries given this elusive blue light, said Christopher Kyba of the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences and lead author of the study published in Science Advances ..

